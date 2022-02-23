Republic Top 10 Headlines: Nawab Malik Sent To ED Custody; Fadnavis Slams MVA Govt & More

Fadnavis slams MVA govt for backing Nawab Malik; 'defending a man who is funding Dawood'

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reacted to the arrest of NCP leader Nawab Malik, calling the ED's allegations against him 'grave'. Addressing a press conference shortly after Malik's 8-day remand to ED custody, the Maharashtra LoP asserted that the MVA Government was sending a 'wrong message' to the country by backing their Minister.

'Nawab Malik & D-gang members connived & forged docs to urusp property': ED's Remand Plea

After NCP leader and Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, Republic has accessed the ED's remand copy of Nawab Malik, mentioning that the association of Malik with D-company members is clear from the statements of witnesses and the documents obtained by ED in search and from authorities.

Nawab Malik sent to ED's custody till March 3 in Dawood Ibrahim-gang PMLA probe case

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik to 8 days of ED remand till March 3. The matter was heard by Additional Session (Special PMLA) judge Rahul Rokade. Speaking from the witness box, Nawab Malik claimed that he was brought to the ED office 'forcefully'. "ED officials came to my residence. Summons was served in a short period. I was forcefully brought to the ED office. They should have served me with the summons. I would have cooperated. But then I was forcefully brought to the ED office," he said.

Congress' Rashid Alvi questions Nawab Malik's arrest; 'don't make India like Pakistan'

Senior Congress leader Rashid Alvi issued strong remarks against the arrest of NCP minister Nawab Malik by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) while speaking to Republic Media Network on Wednesday, February 23. Condemning the arrest, Alvi implied a conspiracy being planned against opposition leaders and questioned why the ED is investigating a case that is over a decade old now. He further asked about the agency's connections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Russia pledges strong response against US sanctions over Ukraine aggression

The United States has imposed severe sanctions on Russia over its aggression in Ukraine, which was criticised by Moscow. The Kremlin has pledged a strong response to US President Joe Biden's announcement of a slew of new sanctions targeting Russian banks and individuals. As per a report by Radio Free Europe, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on February 23 saying that there should be no doubt that sanctions will be met with a strong response.

Home Ministry holds webinar on 'Vibrant Village Programme'; states & UTs extend support

The Home Ministry hosted a webinar on Wednesday, February 23, with various representatives and officials from border states and Union territories to discuss the importance of boosting amenities and infrastructure in the border villages. The webinar received a good response and participation from the states who joined the government’s initiative to develop the last mile villages.

NCP dubs Nawab Malik's arrest as 'BJP's tactics to topple govt'; MVA Ministers to protest

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal, while briefing the press, after an emergency party meeting, said that Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate was a ploy by the BJP-led Centre to curb Malik's voice. Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik was arrested by the ED in connection with a money-laundering investigation linked to the activities of the absconding underworld fugitive terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and his aides.

Cong's Prithviraj Chavan links Nawab Malik's arrest to 2024 polls; Calls it 'witch hunt'

Senior Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, on Wednesday, February 23, said the arrest of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik is an attempt by the BJP to 'destabilise' the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA- comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) government. Launching an attack on the state opposition party, BJP, Chavan called Malik's arrest a "clearly political witch-hunt."

All-women sailing expedition team of Indian Army completes maiden journey

The first ever all-women sailing expedition of the Indian Army completed its journey and returned to the city on Wednesday, officials said.Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan had formally flagged off the event on February 15 organised by the Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (EME) Sailing Association of the Army under the aegis of Southern Command Sailing Node, EME Sailing Association and the Army Adventure Wing.

