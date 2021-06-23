Republic Top 10 Headlines: NCB Picks Up Dawood's Brother; WTC Final Live Score And More

NCB Picks Up Dawood Ibrahim's Brother Iqbal Kaskar On Finding Underworld-drug Running Link

As the crackdown against the drug menace continues, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar in relation to a case pertaining to the smuggling of charas on Wednesday. As per sources, NCB picked up Iqbal Kaskar on Wednesday after the agency found underworld links while investigating a case of charas being smuggled from Kashmir to Mumbai.

ED Seizes Assets Of Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi & Mehul Choksi; Transfers Rs 9300 Cr To Banks

In a strong crackdown on economic offenders and fugitives, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday announced that it had seized assets worth Rs.18,170.02 crore in the cases pertaining to Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi, and Mehul Choksi. The assets attached by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) account for 80.45% of the total loss to banks.

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 6

Play on Day 6 has begun with Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli assuming 2nd innings charge for India with the overnight score of 64/2 in 30 overs.

WHO Accepts Bharat Biotech's EoI For Covaxin, Pre-submission Meeting To Take Place Today

In a major development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has accepted Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Expression of Interest (EoI) for Covaxin. In addition, a pre-submission meeting has also been scheduled on Wednesday. This comes as a huge step for Bharat Biotech as it means that it will take the vaccine manufacturer closer to a WHO emergency use listing (EUL). Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Covaxin is likely to get the DGCI nod.

'India-US Ties Have Grown Deeper After New Administration Took Office': Taranjit Sandhu

Republic TV in an exclusive interview spoke to the Ambassador of India to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Wednesday. Taranjit Sandhu spoke briefly about India's relations with the United States, especially after the new administration took office earlier this year. Sandhu has affirmed that the relations between both countries have been becoming stronger and deeper with every new administration.

PM Modi & BJP Leaders Pay Homage To Bharatiya Jana Sangh Founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on June 23, paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary and said the leader's efforts towards national integration would never be forgotten. "Remembering Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his Punya Tithi. His noble ideals, rich thoughts and commitment to serve people will continue to inspire us. His efforts towards national integration will never be forgotten" PM Modi expressed on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu: Over 2000 COVID-19 Cases Left Out Due To Error, Says State Government

The Tamil Nadu government has revealed that it had left out at least 2,012 COVID-19 cases on Monday due to a 'data entry error'. It further informed that it added those cases to its registry on Tuesday, when the state recorded 6,895 new cases and194 deaths. The error, as per the officials was that some of the cases of home quarantine were put on the discharge list.

J&K: BSF Shoots Down Pakistani Intruder, Seizes 27 Kg Of Heroin Worth Rs 135 Crores

In a successful operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot dead a Pakistani intruder in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday morning. With this, the BSF has also seized nearly 27 kgs of narcotics worth Rs 135 crores from the border area. The intruder who was shot by the force was said to be involved in smuggling drugs to India. The BSF confirmed the operation.

BJP Slams Chidambaram For Mocking Vaccination Pace; Shifts Blame On Congress-ruled States

On Wednesday, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya hit back at Congress Rajya Sabha MP P Chidambaram for mocking India's COVID-19 vaccination pace. Chidambaram had claimed that India recorded 88.09 lakh vaccinations on Monday by hoarding doses a day earlier. Taking a dig at Union Ministers for claiming that the country created a world record for vaccinations done in a single day, he pointed out that the inoculation figures for Tuesday were quite low.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Ganesh Files RTI In SSR Death Case; Here's What CBI Replied

There was hope for fans of Sushant Singh Rajput when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on the late actor’s death anniversary, informed that the case was still being investigated from all angles. The news, however, does not seem to have pleased SSR’s friend, choreographer Ganesh Hiwarkar, who recently filed a Right to Information (RTI) plea to know the status of the case.

