Republic Top 10 Headlines: NCB's Wankhede Alleges Illegal Surveillance; Akasa Air Gets NOC

Pakistan PM Imran Khan hyperventilates over India's Balakot air-strike

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Monday once again conceded that India carried out the Balakot airstrike on Pakistani soil, and gave away how it had spooked his country by adding a 'nuclear flashpoint' element. Speaking to a news channel, the Pakistan Prime Minister on record accepted that in retaliation to the Pulwama attack, India bombed the Balakot area of Pakistan, an event the country had initially denied, then came around to uneasily accepting. Imran Khan also added that Pakistan retaliated to the Balakot strike, and shot down an Indian plane, referring to the one- controlled by Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. He also tooted his own horns for 'returning' Wing Commander Abhinandan in a bid to 'cool down things' with India.

Video of alleged illegal surveillance on NCB's Sameer Wankhede out; WATCH

Republic Media Network has accessed CCTV footage entailing alleged illegal surveillance on NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede. This development comes after the NCB officer, who busted the Mumbai cruise ship involving Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and others, alleged that illegal surveillance is being carried out on him.

J&K: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Shopian's Tulran village

An encounter is underway between terrorists and security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Monday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tulran Imam Sahib village of Shopian district following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said.

Kashmiri Pandits flee from migrant camps as targeted killings continue in valley

The Republic Media Network has conducted a detailed investigation amid the looming threat and the recent killing of the minorities in Jammu and Kashmir. The investigation reveals the ground reality in the Union Territory wherein the Kashmiri Pandits face an exodus again like the one in the 1990s. The investigation has revealed that the minorities in Kashmir, mainly the Pandits are living in fear in their own homeland.

Terrorists killing Indians civilians & Jawans, Mehbooba Mufti wants dialogue with Pakistan

On a day the country lost five of its Army personnel in Jammu & Kashmir's Poonch area, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti advocated India's dialogue with Pakistan. Speaking to the media, Mehbooba Mufti said that in spite of all the fighting on the border, India was unable to ensure the safety and security of the people, and therefore, the country should resort to 'the other way'- discussions and deliberations with Pakistan.

Global Energy Crunch: As power crisis hamstrings nations, why India's situation is better

The world has been hit by an unprecedented power crunch as energy demand in a post-pandemic world begins to witness a broad-based rebound. The demand-supply mismatch has hiked energy prices across the globe, threatening to stall the revival wheels of the economy.

Bihar to venture into solar energy amidst claims of coal shortage and looming power crisis

The claims of a looming power crisis due to the shortage of coal has affected the entire part of India. Bihar, which is dependent on power from coal-based generating units of NTPC in Baadh and Aurangabad districts of the state has been providing only 2200 MW out of the estimated 4500 MW as per the power purchase agreement with NTPC, in the last 2 weeks.

BJP attempts damage control after K Sudhakar's regressive rant lecturing women

In an attempt at damage control after Karnataka health minister Dr. K Sudhakar's controversial statement on 'modern women,' Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi on Monday asserted 'Not all women'. Specifically targeting the educated, and working women, the BJP leader added that their 'mindset' has broadened a 'little too much'.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's Akasa Air gets aviation ministry's NOC; eyes ops by summer 2022

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's SNV Aviation Pvt Ltd, which will fly under the brand name 'Akasa Air', has received a NOC (Non-Objection Certificate) from the Civil Aviation Ministry, the company confirmed in a press release. The upcoming airline also informed that it intends to start operations from Summer 2022 with an "endeavour be the nation's most dependable, affordable and greenest airline."

2021 Nobel Prize in Economics: Work in Labour economics & causal relationships rewarded

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the final Nobel Prize of 2021 for Economic Sciences to three US-based economists, David Card, Joshua D Angrist, Guido W Imbens. Also called the Sveriges Riksbank Prize, Card won one half of the prize “for his empirical contributions to labour economics” while Angrist and Imbens won the second half “for their methodological contributions to the analysis of causal relationships.”

