Republic Top 10 Headlines: Neeraj Chopra Receives Khel Ratna; Param Bir To Be Suspended

Neeraj Chopra Receives Khel Ratna Award: India's 'Golden Boy' Felicitated With Top Honour

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra on Saturday received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award from President Ram Nath Kovind in New Delhi. The 23-year-old javelin thrower was presented the prestigious sporting honour by the President of India at an award ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Earlier this year, Neeraj scripted history as he became only the second Indian athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal.

Param Bir Singh To Be Suspended Over Extortion Cases, Maharashtra Govt Starts Process

The Maharashtra government on Saturday initiated the process to suspend Param Bir Singh. The former Mumbai Commissioner of Police, Param Bir Singh has not shown up in the past six months after being appointed to the office of the DG of Maharashtra Home Guard.

Extortion case: Sachin Vaze To Remain In Police Custody Till Nov 15; Co-accused Param Bir Still Absconding

The woes of dismissed cop Sachin Vaze continued on Saturday as a holiday court extended his Mumbai Police custody until November 15 in an extortion case. Builder-cum-hotelier Bimal Agrawal had alleged that the accused persons including Vaze extorted Rs. 9 lakh from him for not conducting a raid on two bars and restaurants and forced him to buy two smartphones worth around Rs.2.92 lakh for them. The Goregaon Police Station registered an FIR under Sections 34, 120B, 201, 384, 385, 388 and 389 of the Indian Penal Code for the purported incidents that happened between January 2020 and March 2021.

Manipur CM Biren Singh Condemns Cowardly Ambush On Assam Rifles CO And Family

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has condemned the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles by terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of the state's Churachandpur district. The CM said that perpetrators will be brought to justice. "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed few personnel including the CO & his family at CCpur today. The State forces & Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice[sic]," Singh tweeted.

PM Modi Meets US Congressional Delegation; Exchanges Views On Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, November 13, met with the United States Congressional delegation led by Senator John Cornyn and discussed regional issues of mutual interest. The Congressional delegation noted India's excellent COVID-19 management and stated that the country controlled the spread of Coronavirus infections despite challenges like a large and diverse population.

SP Begins 3rd Leg Of 'Vijay Yatra'; Akhilesh Yadav Takes Out Rally In Gorakhpur

Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav arrived in Gorakhpur, the stronghold of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and commemorated the party's Vijay Yatra on November 13. As a part of the third phase of Samajwadi Party's Vijay Yatra, the party chief was seen on a chariot followed by a party convoy and thousands of workers throughout the journey.

Amravati Violence Turns Vicious As Protesters Brandish Swords; Pelt Stones At Police

In a dangerous escalation to the violence in Maharashtra's Amravati district, protestors from a particular community were seen brandishing sharp weapons amid back-to-back incidents of stone-pelting on Saturday. The police deployed on the ground fired tear gas to disperse protestors who blocked the other side of the roads.

BJP's Hyder Azam Sends Legal Notice To Nawab Malik Over His Recent Remarks; Seeks Reply

In a key development, Bharatiya Janata Party's Hyder Azam on Saturday sent a legal notice to Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik. Keeping in view the recent comments made by Nawab Malik against the BJP leader and his wife, Hyder Azam has sent the said legal notice, and sought a reply from the Maharashtra Minister within seven days. Failing this, Hyder Azam has warned of a defamation suit against Nawab Malik.

Sunil Chhetri Conferred With Khel Ratna Award 2021; Receives Honour From President Kovind

India Men's Senior National Football Team captain Sunil Chhetri received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award by President Ram Nath Kovind on November 13. The Indian footballer is undoubtedly one of the greatest in the country as with 80 goals, he is currently tied with six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi for second place in the international goalscorers list among active footballers.

UP Polls: Amit Shah Urges Parents To Speak To Children In Native Languages

Asserting confidence in forming the government in Uttar Pradesh following elections next year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the BJP's victory in the 2022 UP polls will leave a mark on the country before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Union Home Minister also emphasised that India must protect its native languages at all costs.

