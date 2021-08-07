Republic Top 10 Headlines: Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Olympics; JP Nadda Meets Netas In UP

US Allocated Just 7.5M Vaccine Doses To India; Needs To Do More: Raja Krishnamoorthi

Top Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi recently lamented that the US has allocated only 7.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to India, and urged the Biden administration to do more by expanding its global vaccine aid programme. According to PTI, Krishnamoorthi has secured the support of 116 members of Congress on his ongoing effort to expand the US global vaccine aid programmes to India and other nations. He has urged Biden to pass the Novid (Nullifying Opportunities for Variants to Infect and Decimate) act in a bid to end the pandemic.

COVID-19: Mansukh Mandaviya Avers India's Vaccine Drive 'going Strong' As July Sees Rise

After crossing the milestone of having administered 50 crore vaccines this week, the Indian government is now looking to rapidly increase its daily vaccination rates. Lauding the COVID-19 vaccine administration drive, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shared the average vaccination numbers for the month of July on Twitter.

JP Nadda Meets Netas During UP Visit; Lauds State's Transformation Under CM Yogi-led Govt

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda arrived in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, August 7, for a two-day visit to chair a series of organizational meetings. Nadda addressed UP Block Pramukh & District Panchayat Adhyaksh Sammelan in Lucknow in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. During his speech, Nadda highlighted how Uttar Pradesh has transformed under the Yogi government. He also encouraged the district council presidents and block chiefs to understand the ground situation of the citizens of Uttar Pradesh and work accordingly.

Neeraj Chopra Scripts History At Tokyo Olympics 2020; Wins Gold With Best Throw Of 87.58m

Neeraj Chopra on Saturday scripted history at the Tokyo Olympics as he won India's first gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and ended his nation's 100 years long wait of winning a medal in athletics in the mega-event. Not only this, he became the first athlete to win gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics and became the second-ever individual athlete to win a gold medal for India at the mega-event. Shooter Abhivan Bindra was the first individual athlete who won a gold medal for India. Bindra had won at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Rajya Sabha's Productivity Rose To 22% After Passage Of Eight Bills This Week: Sources

Amid Parliament logjam, Rajya Sabha's productivity increased to 24% after eight bills were passed in the third week of the monsoon session, government sources stated on Saturday. Sources stated that 68 members from 17 parties discussed the eight bills. Out of 78 hours, the Upper House has lost 60 hours due to disruptions during the first 3 weeks, stated official sources.

Bajrang Punia Wins Bronze Medal At Tokyo 2020; Becomes 2nd Wrestler To Reach The Podium

Bajrang Punia on Saturday ensured India its 6th medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in the men's 65kg freestyle bout. With this, Bajrang Punia became the second wrestler to reach the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Before Punia, wrestler Ravi Dahiya settled for a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics when he was defeated by two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the final of 57kg freestyle category.

Afghanistan Gurdwara's Nishan Sahib Restored After Taliban Faces Backlash For Removal

Nishan Sahib, the Sikh religious flag which was removed from the rooftop of a significant gurdwara in Afghanistan’s Chamkani area of Paktia province, has been restored. As global pressure mounted along with India’s criticism, reports stated that Taliban officials and security forces visited Gurdwara Tahla Sahib with the insurgent group saying that the gurdwara will continue its functioning. The restoration of the Nishan Sahib came on August 6 after India denounced the act and reiterated its staunch belief that Afghan’s future must be one where the interests of all communities must be safeguarded.

NCPCR Chief Slams Rahul Gandhi For Twitter Post, Says He Has Violated 'rule Of Law'

After Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi's tweet consisting of sensitive information on the family of the Delhi rape victim was taken down by Twitter, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) Chief Priyank Kanoongo took up the matter with the Delhi police. While speaking to Republic TV, the NCPCR Chief slammed Gandhi for revealing the identity of the victim's family through his post and added that anyone violating rule of law will face strict charges. Rahul Gandhi had earlier posted a photo on Twitter of him meeting the family of a rape victim.

Tokyo Olympics Has Proven COVID-19 Pandemic Can Be Kept Aside, Says IOC Adviser

The chair of the Independent Expert Panel for the Olympics, Brian McCloskey asserted that Tokyo 2020 has shown to the whole world that it is possible to “keep the pandemic at bay”. Lessons learnt from the sporting event being held under tight COVID-19 restrictions for the first time will be invaluable and sought after. Basic COVID-19 measures and a good testing scheme are what made the Tokyo Games, safe and secure. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has said that over 6,00,000 tests were carried out, with the slow growth of positive cases standing at 404 after 22 people more were added on Saturday.

COVID-19: UK Exempts Indian Travellers From Mandatory Hotel Quarantine; Check Latest Rules

In a major development, the British government has announced that Indian travellers will no longer be subjected to mandatory 10 days of hotel quarantine. The announcement comes two days after the UK moved India from ‘red’ to 'amber’ in its traffic light system for international travel, thereby easing restrictions. UK’s Department of Transport in a statement said that the new rule would come into effect starting 4 am local time on Sunday, that is August 8.

