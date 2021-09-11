Republic Top 10 Headlines: Nitin Patel's CM Prospects; 20th Anniversary Of 9/11 & More

Australian Ministers call on PM Modi after '2+2' meet; 'lend significant momentum to ties'

After the '2+2' meeting with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia's Foreign Minister Marise Payne and Defence Minister Peter Dutton called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Sharing a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australia Ministers Marise Payne and Peter Dutton, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi asserted that the leaders' 'guidance and commitment' to strengthening the relationship between India and Australia has lent significant momentum to the ties between the two countries.

Nitin Patel to replace Vijay Rupani as Gujarat CM, Pradipsinh Jadeja to be Dy CM: Sources

Hours after Vijay Rupani resigned as CM, sources informed Republic Media Network on Saturday that his Deputy Nitin Patel could be the one to take over the role of the Chief Minister of the state of Gujarat. The information from the sources comes before the Bharatiya Janata Party's legislative meeting scheduled for Sunday, in which the MLAs in the presence of Union Home Minister and former BJP President Amit Shah, and BJP state chief CR Patil are going to make an announcement on the name of the new Chief Minister.

Congress says BJP's made CM post 'game of musical chairs' after Gujarat CM Rupani resigns

Moments after Vijay Rupani resigned from the Chief Ministership of Gujarat, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday called for a legislative meeting to discuss, and make a decision on who would be the new CM of the state. The fact that the change of the Chief Minister of Gujarat comes months after the Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Uttarakhand were changed, has made Opposition-especially the Congress party believe that changing the CM is nothing but a tactic of the saffron party to 'deviate the attention' of the people from the failures of its government.

Hardik Patel breaks silence on Vijay Rupani's resignation as Gujarat CM; makes big claims

Working president of Gujarat Congress Hardik Patel on Saturday dubbed Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's resignation as an attempt to mislead the people of the state. He said the “real change” in the state’s leadership will take place in 2022, after the Assembly elections next year. His statement comes after Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani stepped down from his post on September 11, ahead of the state assembly elections, paving way for a 'young fresh' face from the BJP to govern the state.

JP Nadda says grand victory of BJP is certain in UP polls; launches 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan'

As political exercises gain momentum ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), JP Nadda, on Saturday launched the 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan' from Lucknow to reach out to people. Nadda, while addressing party representatives and supporters through a virtual meet, said that the association formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has resulted in a complete transformation of Uttar Pradesh while also breaking all previous records of development in the region.

Union Min Naqvi says Congress should apologise to Kashmir's people for its political game

Slamming Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that Congress should issue an apology to the Kashmiri People instead of selling fake dreams. His remarks come after Rahul Gandhi alleged that BJP and RSS are ruining the composite culture of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sakinaka Rape Case 'disgrace to humanity': CM Thackeray demands chargesheet within a month

The 34-year old woman who was raped and brutally assaulted in a tempo parked in the Khairani road area of Mumbai's Sakinaka, succumbed to her injuries on Saturday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has convened a meeting with senior police officers, asking them to file a chargesheet in the case within a month.

Mumbai rape case: NCW takes cognisance, demands swift action against culprits

A 30-year-old woman who was raped and brutalised with rods in a horrific gang-rape incident succumbed to injuries on Saturday while undergoing treatment in Mumbai's Rajawadi hospital. Following the unfortunate incident, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma took serious cognisance of the matter and assured that a member would be sent to inquire if there is no further development in the case.

9/11 anniversary: US President has 'not forgotten'; Vice President says 'lesson of unity'

To honour the victims of 9/11, Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris on Saturday attended a ceremony arranged to mark the 20th anniversary of the horrific terror attack. Addressing the families of the 40 passengers and crew who fought bravely against hijackers 20 years ago and forced Flight 93 down in the Pennsylvanian fields, thereby preventing another hijacked plane from hitting its target, Kamala Harris asserted that theirs was a fine testimony of 'unity is strength'.

In Pictures: Scars still fresh 20 years on, Memorial Service for 9/11 victims at NYC shows

President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama attend the memorial service to pay tribute to the victims of the 9/11 attacks on its 20th anniversary

