Republic Top 10 Headlines: Novavax Jabs Update; Pradeep Sharma Sent To NIA Custody & More

In Vazegate, Pradeep Sharma Sent To 11 Days NIA Custody; Accomplices Admit Hiren's Murder

In a breaking development, former Mumbai top cop Pradeep Sharma and two others have been sent to NIA custody till June 28 (11 days) after being presented before the court by National Investigating Agency (NIA). He was arrested on Thursday morning by the NIA in connection with the murder of businessman Mansukh Hiren, a significant plot in the larger Antilia bomb scare case. Although the NIA had sought 14 days custody, the court has granted 11 days.

Read full story

New COVID Vaccine 'Covavax' By SII & Novavax Likely Coming In September; Kids Trials Soon

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Serum Institute of India (SII) is expected to begin clinical trials of the Novavax vaccine for children in July of this year. It is important to mention that Novavax will be the fourth COVID-19 vaccine to undergo a clinical trial for children. Vaccines developed by Bharat Biotech and Zydus Cadila are already conducting clinical trials involving children. Children are also part of the clinical trials being conducted for the nasal vaccine developed by Hyderabad-

Read full story

Karnataka Crisis: BJP MLAs Air Grievances Against Yediyurappa Govt; Seek Cabinet Changes

As BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh meets every BJP MLA in Bengaluru on Thursday, several ministers have aired their grievances against the Yediyurappa government. After meeting Singh, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt.

Read full story

Sputnik V Vaccine To Be Available In 9 More Cities Including Mumbai & Bengaluru; See List

On Wednesday, June 16, Dr. Reddy’s, Sputnik V's local distribution partner, in a statement said that the project launch of the Russian COVID vaccine Sputnik V has been extended to nine other cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Baddi, Kolhapur, and Miryalaguda. The vaccine was initially launched only in Hyderabad.

Read full story

Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of Wimbledon & Tokyo Olympics; Says 'goal Is To Prolong My Career'

In a massive development in the world of Tennis, Spanish Tennis stalwart Rafael Nadal on Thursday pulled out of the Wimbledon 2021 Championships and the Tokyo Olympics. Rafael Nadal took to his Twitter handle and shared a detailed statement regarding his massive decision and cited the short time interval between the recently concluded French Open and the upcoming Wimbledon Championships as the reason. Rafael Nadal lost to Novak Djokovic at the French Open 2021 semifinal. In their 58th career clash, world number one Djokovic triumphed over Nadal, doing so for the second time, and ultimately went to win the French Open 2021.

Read full story

J&K: Security Forces Destroy 17 Grenades Allegedly Planted By 'Ghaznavi Force' Terrorists

The security forces of Kashmir successfully averted a major tragedy on Thursday by destroying 17 grenades that were deployed by terrorists from across the border. According to the on-ground visuals and data accessed by Republic TV, the explosives were placed in the sensitive area of Mendhar Tehsil of Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC). Terrorists from the Ghaznavi Force had reportedly planted the grenades targeting religious places including temples of the Union Territory.

Read full story

Rajnath Singh Pays Tribute To Galwan Martyrs On His Assam Visit; Salutes Brave Soldiers

After the Indian Army marked its first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash on Tuesday which had witnessed the martyrdom of 20 Bravehearts of Indian Armed forces during the violent mass brawl with the Chinese PLA, Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the brave soldiers and martyrs who fought at LAC last year and displayed ' exemplary courage and valour'.

Read full story

Google Pledges 113 Cr Grant To Install Oxygen Plants, Upskill Health Workers In India

On Thursday, June 17, tech giant Google said Google.org, its philanthropic arm, has announced a grant of Rs 113 crore (USD 15.5 million) to support procurement and installation of about 80 oxygen generation plants and upskilling of healthcare workers in rural parts of the country in partnership with various organisations.

Read full story

Haryana CM Assures Farm Laws Will Be Altered If Found Unfavourable Amid Raging Protests

On completion of 600 days of the BJP-JJP dispensation in Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday assured the agitating farmers once again that the three farm bills are not harmful. He also said that if the farm bills turn out to be non-beneficial later, the government will then make all necessary changes. This came three days after some farmers were seen disrupting a construction site of the BJP office in Haryana's Rewari.

Read full story

Maharashtra Govt Invites BJP's Sambhaji Chhatrapati For Talks As Maratha Quota Stir Begins

After BJP MP Sambhaji Chhatrapati began his silent sit-in protest seeking the restoration of the Maratha quota on Wednesday along with other activists, the Maharashtra government invited him for talks. He was joined at the Shahu Samadhi Sthal in Kolhapur by prominent personalities including his father Shahu Chhatrapati Maharaj, VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar, Ministers Satej Patil, Hasan Mushrif and Rajendra Patil-Yadravkar and all MLAs and MPs from the district.

Read full story