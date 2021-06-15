Republic Top 10 Headlines: Novavax Set For India Launch; Choksi Skips Hearing And More

Novavax Vaccine Set For India Launch: Here's All You Need To Know; Efficacy & More

According to the Novavax website, NVX-CoV2373 is a protein-based vaccine candidate engineered from the genetic sequence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease. NVX-CoV2373 was created using Novavax’ recombinant nanoparticle technology to generate antigen derived from the coronavirus spike (S) protein and is enhancing the action of medical treatment with Novavax’ patented saponin-based Matrix-M™ with augmented immune response.

Chhattisgarh HC Stays FIR Against BJP's Raman Singh For Tweet On Alleged Congress Toolkit

Calling it a case with 'political motives', the Chhattisgarh High Court has stayed the probe into an FIR filed against BJP leader and former CM Raman Singh over his tweets of last month on a purported toolkit created by the Congress, which allegedly to “defame” the country.

Sputnik V Likely To Be Available In Delhi From This Weekend; Check Hospitals Details Here

Boosting its COVID-19 vaccination drive, India is likely to start administering Russia's Sputnik V from the end of this week for the general public. At least two hospitals in Delhi are expected to begin administering the Sputnik V vaccine after the consignment arrives on the weekend. The first consignment of 500 doses of the vaccine arrived in Delhi on June 13 and was administered to Dr. Reddy’s employees in the city.

Paytm Allows Users To Book COVID Vaccine Slots Directly On App; Here's How You Can Get One

Paytm has now launched a new feature on its app that will allow users to directly book a slot for COVID-19 vaccination. The user can easily book slots at the nearest vaccination center based on their area, age, and vaccine type. Paytm app made the announcement about the availability of new features on its official Twitter handle.

Rajasthan MLA Slaps Police Head Constable On Duty In Banswara, Case Registered

After an independent MLA from Rajasthan's Kushalgarh Ramila Khadiya allegedly slapped a head constable while he was on duty in Banswara during a weekend curfew, a case has now been filed against her, informed the police. The head constable Mahendra Nath said he had stopped a young man on a bike during night duty on Sunday and inquired about his movement at 10:30 pm.

Ravi Kishan Writes To UP CM, I&B Ministry; Seeks Ban On 'vulgarity' In Bhojpuri Cinema

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Tuesday wrote a letter to Union I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking a strict law to curb vulgar content in Bhojpuri cinema. Remarking that Bhojpuri movies had become 'synonyms with vulgarity', Ravi Kishan said that this vulgarity was a huge blot on the language and culture.

Andhra Pradesh BJP President Attacks State Government For Not Providing Aid To Farmers

On Monday, June 14, Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju condemned the state government for not providing any aid to the farmers while talking to the media. The BJP President said, "The state government is not giving minimum support price (MSP) to farmers for their crops but making false claims.

'Todna-jodna Part Of TMC's Politics': Suvendu Adhikari Meets Bengal Governor With 50 MLAs

Amid defections of BJP leaders like Mukul Roy to the TMC, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari met West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar where he stated that 50 MLAs had joined him to raise attention to several points including the anti-defection law in the state. Slamming the Trinamool Congress for their 'todna-jodna politics', Adhikari asserted that action will be taken against the defectors this time.

Mehul Choksi Skips Hearing Due To 'mental Stress'; Start Of 'illegal Entry' Trial Delayed

The commencement of the trial into the illegal entry of Mehul Choksi in Dominica was delayed on Monday as the fugitive skipped the hearing at the Roseau Magistrate court. While his lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped, beaten, and unwillingly brought to Dominica on May 23, he has been charged with illegally entering the country via Toucari Beach.

Joe Biden Not Looking For Conflict With Russia But Vows To Lay Down 'red Lines' To Putin

Ahead of Joe Biden's meeting with the Kremlin Chief, the US President stated he was not looking for conflict with Russia but would lay down "red lines" if the former faced "aggressive action" from the latter. After rallying NATO allies to face up to challenges from Moscow and Beijing, Biden insisted: "I'm not looking for conflict with Russia, but that we will respond if Russia continues its harmful activities."

