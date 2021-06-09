Republic Top 10 Headlines: Nusrat Terms Her Marriage 'invalid', BJP Welcomes Jitin & More

Nusrat Jahan Terms Her Marriage With Nikhil Jain 'invalid', Cites Indian & Turkish Laws

Ending the speculation about her marriage allegedly facing a rough patch, Nusrat Jahan, the Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP, has revealed that her marriage with businessman Nikhil Jain is invalid in India. The Actor-turned-politician, who had married Nikhil Jain in 2019, issued an elaborate statement saying she got separated from Nikhil Jain long back and that her wedding in Turkey was neither valid as per Indian Laws nor was it legal marriage as per Turkish regulations, thus terming it as a "relationship or a live-in relationship".

Read full story

Joe Biden Revokes Trump Bid To Ban TikTok, WeChat & Other China Apps In US; Prefers Probe

In a breaking development, President Joe Biden signed an Executive Order (EO) on Wednesday, revoking the Trump-era attempts to impose bans on Tiktok, WeChat and other China-made apps. In place of Donald Trump's order, Joe Biden will now direct the commerce secretary to investigate apps with ties to foreign adversaries that may pose a risk to American data privacy or national security.

Read full story

Jitin Prasada Wanted To Leave For 2019, Did Now; We Must Introspect: Congress' Rashid Alvi

Congress senior leader Rashid Alvi reacted after Rahul Gandhi's close aide and Congress 'young gun' Jitin Prasada changed his camp to BJP on Wednesday. While speaking to Republic TV, Alvi stated that Prasada was keen to join BJP even before the Parliamentary elections in 2019, which Republic had covered. He advised Congress for self-introspection and accountability. Jitin Prasada stated that Congress was not able to work for the people. The 48-year-old former Union Minister, a senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh, switched to BJP just as the party focuses on the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

Read full story

Kerala Gold Smuggling Scam: NIA Nabs Key Conspirator Muhammed Mansoor From Calicut Airport

In a key development, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday made their 35th arrest by nabbing key conspirator Muhammed Mansoor, in the Kerala gold scam case that had come to light in 2019 after a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram. NIA has now arrested Muhammed Mansoor, who had landed at Kochi airport from Dubai on Wednesday morning.

Read full story

'MVA Will Amend Maha Agriculture Laws To Protect Farmers, APMCs,' Claims Balasaheb Thorat

Remarking that the Centre's 3 contentious farm laws are not in the interest of agriculturists, state Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Wednesday said that the Maharashtra government will amend its agriculture laws to protect farmers and APMCs. Balasaheb Thorat informed that a draft for the same will be introduced in the monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature beginning July 5.

Read full story

China Releases Chinese Version Of Sham WHO Report Dismissing 'lab-leak' COVID-19 Origin

Following the publication of the English version by the WHO on March 30, 2021, China's National Health Commission published the Chinese version of the World Health Organization (WHO) report on the joint study with Chinese scientists in Wuhan on the global tracing of COVID-19 origins on Tuesday, June 8. From January 14 to February 10, Chinese and WHO specialists collaborated in Wuhan as part of global scientific research on the origins of the new Coronavirus, and tabled a report that has been widely panned, including on this website, for its summary conclusion that the 'lab leak' theory behind COVID-19's origin is 'extremely unlikely'.

Read full story

Mamata Banerjee Makes Huge 2024 Lok Sabha Polls Remark & Eyes Leading CMs at Tikait Meet

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at around 3 pm in Kolkata to deliberate on issues involving agriculture, health, education and the local farmers. During the meeting with Rakesh Tikait, the West Bengal CM & TMC supremo said that all the Chief Ministers will discuss sending a uniform letter on the farmers' movement so that the political parties benefit in Lok Sabha Elections.

Read full story

Twitter Begins Partial Compliance With India's New IT Rules, Announces Two Appointments

Social Media giant Twitter has announced the appointment of a Nodal Contact Person and a Resident Grievance Officer, in line with India's new Information Technology (Intermediaries Guidelines & Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 Guidelines. In a statement issued on Wednesday, Twitter said that it was making all efforts to comply with India's new IT rules and claimed that the global impact of COVID-19 had made it difficult for it to comply with the new guidelines within the stipulated time frame.

Read full story

French President Emmanuel Macron Issues First Response On Being Slapped; Read Statement

French President Emmanuel Macron denounced “violence” and “stupidity” after he was slapped in the face Tuesday by a man during a visit to a small town in southeastern France. The incident prompted a wide show of support for the head of state from politicians across the ideological spectrum. Macron was greeting the public waiting for him behind barriers in the town of Tain-l’Hermitage after he visited a high school. Two videos show a man slapping Macron in the face and his bodyguards pushing the assaulter away as the French leader is quickly rushed from the scene.

Read full story

As BJP Netas Welcome Jitin Prasada To Party Fold, Assam CM Sarma Slams Congress 'Titanic'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders on Wednesday welcomed former Congress leader Jitin Prasada after he joined BJP. The BJP leaders assured that Prasada's induction and presence in the party will help BJP strengthen in Uttar Pradesh. The 48-year-old former Union Minister, senior Congress leader in Uttar Pradesh's switch to BJP just comes as the party focuses on the all-important UP polls in early 2022.

Read full story

(Image: Republicworld.com)