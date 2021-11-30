Republic Top 10 Headlines: Omicron Scare; SC Holds Vijay Mallya Guilty Of Contempt & More

In Jammu & Kashmir, 1678 Migrants Returned Since Abrogation Of Art 370: MHA In Lok Sabha

While addressing the Parliament on Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Lok Sabha that 1678 migrants have returned to Kashmir while looking for employment opportunities after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. The Ministry of Home Affairs in a written response informed that as per the information provided by the administration of the Jammu And Kashmir, they have recorded an upsurge in the influx of migrants in the UT after the abrogation of article 370, as around 1678 migrants have returned to Kashmir for taking up jobs under PM Development Package 2015. The land of 150 applicants was restored.

Maharashtra Home Min Fumes At Alleged Param Bir Singh-Sachin Vaze Meet; Orders Probe

Surprised by the alleged meeting between ex-Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh and ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze, Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday, deemed the alleged meeting wrong. Stating that no one was allowed to meet when in judicial custody, Patil said that the probe ordered by the Mumbai police will reveal more. The duo allegedly met on Monday close to a chamber near the Chandiwal Commission while appearing before the panel.

Parag Agrawal Among Top 10 Indian-origin CEOs Heading World's Biggest Tech Firms; See List

At the outset of Parag Agrawal being named as the new Twitter CEO, after incumbent Jack Dorsey announced to part ways with the micro-blogging site, India has prominently climbed up the corporate ladders globally. With the latest addition to the list of Indians at the forefront of global giants namely Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella amongst others, here's a list of ten Indian-origin CEOs with outright brilliant minds who are scripting history by heading some of the world's biggest companies.

Omicron Scare: MHA Extends Validity Of COVID Containment Measures Till December 31

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday announced the decision to extend the validity of existing COVID-19 guidelines. The regulations and containment measures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its advisory dated September 21, 2021, have been extended till December 31. This comes against the backdrop of rising concern over the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

'Extended BSF Jurisdiction To Result In Better Control Of Trans-border Crimes': MHA In LS

On the second day of the Parliament Winter Session, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) stated that the extension of the Border Security Force's (BSF) territorial jurisdiction to 50 km from the current limit of 15 km would result in better and more effective control on trans-border crimes. The MHA further added that the apprehension made by the Punjab and West Bengal upon the state government's power being trespassed is 'ill-founded.' On Tuesday, the ministry was responding to TMC MP Sajda Ahmed’s question asking if the government was considering revoking its decision over BSF's jurisdiction.

Pakistan Tries To Block India's Humanitarian Aid To Afghanistan; Adds Shipment Conditions

Throwing a spanner in the works, Pakistan on Tuesday added conditions to the transportation of India's humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. Republic has learned that after 'allowing' India to transport 50,000 tonnes of wheat and medicines to war-torn Afghanistan, Pakistan has now added a condition that relief materials must only be moved by Pakistani trucks from the Wagah border.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Says Recovery Of Liquor From Assembly Intolerable; 'probe Must'

Following reports that empty liquor bottles were recovered from the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that 'it was intolerable'. Seeking permission of Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha for an immediate enquiry into how the liquor bottles reached the assembly premises, Nitish Kumar said that he will direct Chief Secretary and Director General Police.

Supreme Court Holds Vijay Mallya Guilty Of Contempt, Gives January 18 Deadline

The Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed that it will proceed with deciding the quantum of punishment for fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya who was held guilty of contempt of court in 2017. Observing that the apex court has waited sufficiently long, a bench headed by Justice U U Lalit said that it can't be waiting any longer, and the case will be dealt with finally on January 18, 2022.

No Ban On Advertisements But Cryptocurrency Is A Risky Area: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the Centre has taken no decision regarding placing a ban on cryptocurrency advertisements. Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, FM Sitharaman said that the digital token market is a 'risky area'. She further went on to state that there are several cases of cryptocurrency-related fraud under investigation.

British MPs Call For Law Amendments To Assist Troubled Young Hongkongers To Flee To UK

The members of the United Kingdom Parliament are pressing for new regulations to make it easier for Hong Kongers to flee to the UK, as they have been facing protest charges. Nine out of 10 Hong Kong residents who are facing sedition charges are too young to get any benefit from the UK visa scheme, which would allow them to escape to Britain, The Week reported.

