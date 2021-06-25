Republic Top 10 Headlines: Oxygen Audit Interim Report, Mehul Choksi's Family & More

Delhi Oxygen Audit Interim Report Accessed; SC Panel Says Claim Inflated By 4 Times

As India sees a decline in COVID-19 cases, the 5-member sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court submitted an interim report to SC on Friday, on the oxygen supply audit of Delhi from April 10 to 21 May. The committee pointed out discrepancies in the oxygen consumption data calculation, oxygen demand by the Delhi govt throughout the period, affecting the oxygen requirements of other states. The sub-group headed by Dr. Randeep Guleria - AIIMS Director, also consisted of Subodh Yadav - Jt. Secy, Jal Shakti Ministry, Bhupinder Bhalla - Pr. Secy (Home), Dr. Sandeep Budhiraja - Clinical Director, Max Healthcare and Dr. Sanjay Kumar Singh - Controller of Explosives (PESO).

Mehul Choksi's Family Not Allowed To Meet Him; Lawyers' Visiting Hours Restricted: Sources

In yet another setback to fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, sources reported on Friday that Dominican police have restricted his visitation timings during court hours (9 AM to 2 PM). Moreover, Choksi's family members including his brother Chetan Choksi have not been allowed to meet him. Sources further report that Chetan Choksi himself is under heavy police surveillance, with his movements being tracked. Choksi has been denied bail by the Dominican High Court as he was a 'flight risk'.

'Mehul Choksi Was Kidnapped': Dominica LoP Makes Big Claim; Wants Fugitive Back In Antigua

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Friday, Dominica's Leader of Opposition Lennox Linton claimed that Mehul Choksi was "kidnapped" and forcefully brought to his nation. Dubbing this as a "scandal", he alleged that the Dominica government had a role to play in the fugitive's "abduction". He maintained that Dominica had no business in this matter and opined that he should be repatriated to Antigua and Barbuda.

Mukul Roy And Suvendu Adhikari Elected To West Bengal PAC Inspite Of BJP's Objection

In a controversial move, 20 West Bengal MLAs have been elected to the Committee on Public Accounts (PAC) on Thursday, which includes BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and TMC's Mukul Roy. The PAC which is elected as per each party's representation in the Assembly, mainly consists of TMC MLAs. The saffron party has opposed Mukul Roy's election to PAC as he had contested on a BJP ticket and later switched to TMC. Mukul Roy and his son returned to Trinamool after a 4-year BJP term, triggering a possible return of several TMC turncoats after BJP's Bengal loss.

Trouble Mounts For Anil Deshmukh As ED Raids His Nagpur Residence In Money Laundering Case

The woes of ex-Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh increased as the ED carried out searches at his residence in Nagpur on Friday. In May, the central agency had registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) against Deshmukh under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act for allegedly obtaining illegal gratification. The ECIR is based on the corruption case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Deshmukh in April. A day earlier, ED recorded the statement of DCP Raju Bhujbal in connection with this case. As per sources, the raid which started early morning is still underway.

AAP Claims "no Such Report Exists" After Delhi Oxygen Audit Flags Inflated O2 Demand

Lashing out at the BJP over the oxygen audit interim report by SC panel, Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia on Friday, claimed that no such report existed. Addressing a press conference, Sisodia claimed that no member of the oxygen panel set up by the SC had signed any such report adding that BJP was only busy in abusing CM Kejriwal. The 5-member sub-group constituted by the Supreme Court submitted an interim report to SC, claiming that Delhi had inflated its oxygen demand by four times its consumption between April-May.

'Kejriwal Must Apologise': BJP Leaders Fume At AAP Govt For Inflating O2 Needs By 4 Times

After an audit team appointed by the Supreme Court has found that the Delhi Government exaggerated the oxygen requirement in the national capital by more than four times during the peak of the second wave, former cricketer and MP Gautam Gambhir and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar lambasted Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his government.

Virat Kohli Backs Team India Despite WTC Final Loss Against NZ, Says 'It’s A Family'

Skipper Virat Kohli gave special mention to Team India despite an eight-wicket loss at the hands of New Zealand in the recently-concluded ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final at Ageas Rose Bowl in Southampton.

Even though Team India failed to add yet another ICC silverware in their trophy cabinet, Virat Kohli has backed his boys and said that they are a 'family'.

'Saket Gokhale Should Check His Facts' Says Lakshmi Puri's Lawyer Raian Karanjawala

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's wife and former Indian diplomat Lakshmi Puri sent a legal notice to activist Saket Gokhale. Republic TV spoke exclusively with her lawyer and Karanjawala & Co. Managing Director Raian Karanjawala. In his tweets, Saket Gokhale had questioned the sources of income of Laxmi Puri. Speaking to Republic TV, Karanjawala cleared the air around the legal notice sent to Gokhale and explained why his tweets were malicious.

J&K All-party Meeting: P Chidambaram Slams Centre For Prioritising Polls Before Statehood

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday slammed the Centre for not assuring restoration of statehood before elections are conducted in Jammu and Kashmir. His remarks come a day after PM Modi chaired a high-level meeting with leaders of prominent political parties in J&K at his 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence in the national capital. According to Chidambaram, the sanctity of elections shall be maintained only if J&K is a state.

