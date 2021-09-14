Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pak Terror Plot Foiled; Fuel May Be Brought Under GST & More

Devious Terror Plot Busted In 3-state-op; 2 Pakistan-trained Terrorists Among 6 Arrested

Averting a major terror plot in the country, the Delhi Police Special Cell in coordination with two other state police departments has busted a terror module organized by Pakistan, by arresting six accused including two Pakistani-trained terrorists on Tuesday. Of the total six arrested individuals, two terrorists named Osama and Zeeshan had been trained in Pakistan, Special Cell sources told Republic. Osama and Zeeshan, who were working under the instructions of Pak-ISI, were tasked to conduct the reconnaissance of different suitable locations in Delhi and UP for placing the IEDs.

MASSIVE: GST Council May Consider Bringing Petrol, Diesel Under GST On Sept 17

The GST Council might on Friday consider taxing petrol, diesel and other petroleum products under the single national GST regime, a move that may require huge compromises by both central and state governments on the revenues they collect from taxing these products.

Mumbai Police To Form 'Nirbhaya Squad'; Launches Helpline Number For Women's Safety

The Mumbai Police has been directed to form a 'Nirbhaya Squad' to ensure women safety in the city in the wake of the horrific Nirbhaya like rape that took place at Saki Naka in the Mumbai suburbs. Among the elaborate guidelines issued to Mumbai Police, Commissioner of Police Hemant Nagrale has also directed the police force to create awareness about helpline number 103 for women safety.

Yogi in troubled waters | Plea Filed Against UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'Abba Jaan' Remark In Bihar Court

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has landed in trouble with his controversial "Abba Jaan" remark as a petition was filed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur court on Monday, seeking action against the BJP leader. The petition was filed before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Muzaffarpur, by Tamanna Hashmi, a local social activist who alleged that CM Yogi's remarks were an insult to the Muslim community.

COVID-19: ‘ZyCoV-D Vaccine’s Price To Be Announced Soon,’ Says Niti Aayog’s Dr VK Paul

Shortly after ANI reported that the COVID-19 vaccine of Zydus Cadila is likely to be out in early October, Niti Aayog Health Member Dr VK Paul on Tuesday informed that the discussion on ZyCoV-D's pricing is ongoing. While stating that a decision will be taken soon, Dr VK Paul said, "We are looking to include this vaccine in the national vaccination program."

'Political Twist By Farmers': Punjab CM Says His 'Go-To Delhi' Remark Was Misinterpreted

"Farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws have given a political twist to my statement", Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh said on Tuesday. He said that demonstrations in Punjab, which is causing pain and misery to the people, is uncalled for as the Congress government in the state is supporting them.

Pakistan ISI & Dawood's Brother Anees Plotted Terror Blasts During Festivals: Delhi Police

The Delhi Police special cell on Tuesday conducted a multi-state terror crackdown in close cooperation with the Uttar Pradesh ATS and arrested six suspects of which two alleged terrorists were trained in Pakistan. The massive terror crackdown busted the nexus of Pak-ISI and the Underworld in coordinating terror activities in India. As per the Delhi Police, Pakistan's ISI and underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees Ibrahim coordinated the terror plot to target multiple cities in India during the upcoming festive season.

Tamil Nadu Govt To Hold Counselling Sessions For NEET Aspirants: Health Minister

In light of the increasing suicide cases among students appearing for NEET, the Tamil Nadu government is looking to organize counselling sessions for students who took the entrance exam this year. Tamil Nadu Health Minister M Subramaniam informed on Tuesday that over 1 Lakh students have appeared for NEET exams from the state this year.

Coal Scam: ED Moves HC Against Kolkata Police Notices; Claims Malafide Intent

The Enforcement Directorate has moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of the summons issued against its officials by the Special Cell of the Kolkata Police in an FIR registered on the complaint of TMC leader and Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee. The said officials, all at the rank of Assistant Director, are probing the illegal mining scam case involving Abhishek Banerjee.

Madhya Pradesh Schools To Reopen From Sept 20 For Classes 1-5, 10,11 & 12

As India continues to battle against the pandemic, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday received a nod to reopen the schools from September 20, 2021. This latest announcement was made by the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh. As per the orders, classes 1 to 5 and 11 can begin at 50 per cent capacity from September 20, however, classes 8, 10 and 12 can resume offline teaching with 100 per cent capacity.

