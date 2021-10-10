Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pakistan's Role In Targeted Killings In J&K; Coal Crisis & More

India & China conclude 13th round of Corps Commander-level talks over Ladakh standoff

The thirteenth round of Corps Commander-level talks between India and China along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh in Moldo on the Chinese side, concluded at around 7 pm on Sunday after nearly 8.5 hours of discussions. The talks began at 10.30 am on Sunday.

According to news agency ANI's Army sources, the talk aimed at discussing and resolving the military standoff in the Eastern Ladakh sector. The MEA (Ministry of External Affairs) had also said that it expects the Xi Jinping administration to work towards the early resolution of the unsolved issue along the LAC in eastern Ladakh by sticking to the bilateral agreements.

Centre's policy to turn 'blind eye' to coal crisis can prove fatal: Delhi Dy CM Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday lashed out at the Power Minister RK Singh for 'undermining' the looming coal crisis in India. He claimed that the government is unable to provide adequate coal to states for power generation and has failed in managing the crisis.

Comparing the situation to the deadly oxygen crisis that confronted the nation earlier this year, Sisodia claimed that nearly 1,000 people lost their lives due to the government's inaction.

Union Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi assures 'no threat of disruption in power supply'

Union Minister of Coal, Mines, and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Sunday assured that there is no danger or risk of disruption in the supply of power. Joshi made it public that India has a sufficient stock of 43 million tonnes of coal which can suffice the demand of the nation for 24 days.

"Assuring everyone that there is absolutely no threat of disruption in power supply. There is sufficient coal stock of 43 tonnes with Coal India Ltd equivalent to 24 days coal demand," Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi asserted.

J&K Police confirms Pakistan's role behind targeted killing of civilians in Kashmir

Solving the conspiracy behind the civilian killings in Shahgund Hajin, Bandipora Police on Sunday confirmed the involvement of The Resistance Front, (TRF) an offshoot of Pakistan-based terrorist organization, Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in the killing of Mohd Shafi Lone alias Sonu. The police arrested the terror associates who carried out the nefarious action at the behest of TRF handler Lala Umar, a resident of Pakistan.

'No talks with terrorists': BJP slams Congress' Saifuddin Soz over remarks on J&K killings

Bharatiya Janata Party has criticised the remarks of Congress leader Saifuddin Soz on the civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir. BJP Kashmir Affairs Incharge Sunil Sharma said that the National Conference, PDP and Congress are trying to politicise the issue and stated that no talks will be held with terrorists.

'Modi govt determined to fight drug menace': BJP chief Nadda, amid Mumbai cruise drug bust

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda, on Sunday, said that the government is committed and determined to bring initiatives to fight the menace of drugs.

"In order to ensure development, we have to see that the society is in a congenial mode to witness the fight against drugs. BJP is committed and determined to fight the drug menace. I assure you that initiatives will be taken on the issue by the Modi government," said Nadda during his interaction with achievers and prominent celebrities in Imphal, Manipur.

Lakhimpur: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi, says 'silent on murder of farmers & BJP workers'

Amid growing outrage over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the alleged murders of farmers and BJP workers in the incident. He also pointed out that the PM has not commented on issues of rising inflation, the surge in oil prices, and unemployment in the country.

Cong leader Hooda accuses Haryana govt of failing in poll promises; 'all sections unhappy'

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday alleged that all sections were unhappy with the BJP-JJP led state government as it has not fulfilled any poll promise. While addressing a public meeting at the ''Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh'' programme in Chief Minister M L Khattar's constituency, Hooda said, “All sections are unhappy with this government... Not just their electoral promises, but the common minimum programme (of the BJP-JJP) has also not been implemented by the ruling coalition in their tenure till now."

Union Bank faces flak for Rs 200 penalty on Navratri dress code violation; withdraws order

After the members of the All India Union Bank Employees Federation wrote to the Managing Director and CEO of Union Bank Raj Kiran Rai G, the Digitisation department of the Central office of the back withdrew its official instruction that bound all employees to dress up as per a set colour code on all the nine days of Navratri. The employees, who failed to dress up as per the code were to be charged a sum of Rs. 200 as a fine, the official instruction stated.

World Wrestling Championship: PM Modi lauds Anshu Malik, Sarita Mor on historic win

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, October 10, 2021, hailed wrestlers Anshu Malik & Sarita Mor for their stellar performance at the World Wrestling Championship held in Oslo, Norway. PM Modi took to his Twitter handle and congratulated Anshu Malik for winning bronze and Sarita Mor for winning silver at the World Wrestling Championship. He also extended his best wishes to the wrestlers for the future.

Image: Republic World