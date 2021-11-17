Republic Top 10 Headlines: Param Bir 'proclaimed Offender', J&K L-G Vows To Stop Terrorism

Param Bir Singh to be declared 'Absconder' in 30 days if no response; Court passes order

A big step has been taken towards bringing Param Bir Singh to justice as a Mumbai court on Wednesday has accepted the Proclamation application filed by the state's Crime Investigation Department (CID) which sought to declare the former Mumbai Police Commissioner as an 'absconder'.

India didn't replace coal 'phase out' with 'phase down' at COP 26: Govt sources, say criticism 'unfair'

"Phase down" of unabated coal was not India's language at the recently concluded international climate conference COP 26 at Glasgow and was introduced by the US and China, government sources said on Wednesday, and added it was "unfair" to criticise India for it.

On the condition of anonymity, the sources also asserted that the term "phase down" was already there in the text of the conference.

PM Modi to hand over HAL-made Light Combat Helicopters to IAF on November 19

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi is all set to officially hand over indigenously manufactured Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) to the Indian Air Force at Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on November 19. The PM will also be dedicating Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) as part of celebrations to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

Jammu & Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha vows no terrorism will be seen after two years

In a big statement, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said that there would be no terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after two years. J&K LG Manoj Sinha said the same while addressing top business houses in Jammu.

“There is apprehension regarding Law and order situation for some people. The situation has changed. Some people are trying. But I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will be nowhere to be seen in Jammu and Kashmir,“ Sinha said.

J&K: Video of security forces warning terrorists to surrender before encounter op accessed

In an exclusive report countering the claims of Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, Republic TV accessed a video that showed how terrorists were given an opportunity to surrender to the security forces before an encounter at Hyderpora. In the video accessed by Republic, an announcement was made in Kashmiri to ensure clear communication.

Sharad Pawar reacts to Amravati Violence; 'people tried to take law into their hands'

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday issued his very first statement on the Amravati violence, where he asserted that some people tried to take law into their own hands. He also alleged that some political parties are adding fuel to the fire. As far as the Amravati violence is concerned, 35 FIRs have been lodged so far.

Infighting surfaces in Mumbai Youth Congress as MLA claims his poster was blackened

The infighting in the Mumbai Congress Youth surfaced after Youth Congress leader Suraj Thakur posted a photo on social media claiming that his picture on a party's poster for 'chhath puja' had been mutilated. The Congress MLA from the Bandra Wast constituency was also reportedly denied entry into the residence of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar while participating in the Padyatra march. The Padyatra march was being held against the rising fuel prices on Nov 15 when the spat between Thakur and Mumbai Youth Congress President broke out.

After Manipur ambush, Assam CM vows to look after martyr Suman Swargiary's son

Chief Minister of Assam on Wednesday paid a visit to the house of Assam Rifle martyr Suman Swargiary in the Thaikarakuchi village of Baksa district. Meeting Suman Swargiary's wife Jury Swargiary, the Assam CM paid his condolence. Himanta Biswa Sarma offered Rs 50 lakh as ex gratia to Suman Swargiary's family, and also vowed to look after the martyr's three-year-old son, Barad Swargiary.

Sports Minister answers if India will participate in 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan

In the list of host countries announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for tournaments in the 2024-2031 FTP cycle, the rights to host the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy has been bagged by Pakistan. Looking at the current relations with Pakistan, there were a lot of speculations surrounding India's participation that have been put to an end by the Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. Addressing the media, Thakur said that the decision regarding India's participation in the Champion's Trophy in Pakistan will be taken when the time comes.

Jai Bhim: Police book PMK’s Palanisamy for issuing 'threat' statement against actor Suriya

Days after the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) Mayiladuthurai District Secretary 'Sithamalli' A Palanisamy declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for 'kicking' actor Suriya over the controversial depiction of his critically and commercially successful legal drama movie Jai Bhim, Police have booked Palanisamy under stern sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) members have opposed the film for allegedly defaming the Vanniyar community.

