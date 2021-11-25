Republic Top 10 Headlines: Param Bir Singh Probe; Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan & More

Param Bir Singh Probe: Inside Details Of Ex-Mumbai CP's Interrogation Accessed

Shortly after landing in Mumbai, former Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday joined the probe in relation to the Goregaon extortion case. Sources in the police informed Republic Media Network that the extortion case is being probed 'based on evidence and not hearsay'. Param Bir Singh, sources added, is being interrogated for giving orders to his subordinate for extortion.

Western UP Will Witness Sharp Rise In Agriculture, Farmers Will Benefit: PM Modi At Jewar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the Noida International Airport at Jewar, stating that it will develop the tourism and agriculture sector in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi also said that pilgrims will be able to easily travel to temples and shrines. While addressing the inauguration event at Noida International Airport, PM Modi said, "Tourism of land-locked states like Uttar Pradesh will greatly benefit from the Noida International Airport. Now, pilgrims will be able to easily travel to temples and shrines in Uttar Pradesh. The agricultural potential of Western UP will witness a sharp rise and help the small farmers in exporting goods easily, efficiently and instantly."

Fmr Meghalaya CM Mukul Sangma Announces Merger With TMC, Says Cong Failed As Oppn In State

In a massive development, former Meghalaya Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Mukul Sangma has quit the grand old party. Sangma along with 12 other MLAs has joined hands with the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Following his exit, Sangma said that he has now taken the ‘right decision’.

IND Vs NZ: Rahul Dravid Revives Long-forgotten Tradition After Taking Over As India Coach

Team India Head Coach Rahul Dravid has revived a long-forgotten tradition in the Indian dressing room as he invited former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to hand Shreyas Iyer his maiden Test cap. Iyer on Thursday became the latest Test debutant for Team India and Dravid made sure that he gets his first Test cap from a legend of the game. Earlier, during the T20I series against New Zealand, Dravid had invited former bowler Ajit Agarkar to present debutant Harshal Patel with his maiden T20I cap.

Gautam Gambhir Received Death Threat E-mails From Pakistan, Confirm Delhi Police Sources

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and former cricketer Gautam Gambhir approached the Delhi police after he received alleged death threats from ISIS Kashmir. Delhi Police sources on Thursday have confirmed that the two threat e-mails received by the former cricketer were sent from Pakistan. The threat emails demanded Gambhir to 'stay away from the Kashmir issue'.

Param Bir Singh Warned By Chandiwal Commission; Asked To Appear Or Face Bailable Warrant

With former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh landing in Mumbai after 231 days, trouble mounted for the fallen top cop after the Justice Chandiwal Commission threatened to execute a bailable warrant against him. During a hearing on Thursday, Justice Chandiwal questioned the former Mumbai CP's absence saying that if Param Bir Singh does not appear before the Commission, the Mumbai Police will be directed to exercise the warrant against him. Param Bir Singh who was missing for months landed in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon.

Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan Over Attacks In J&K, Reminds Of India's Surgical Strikes

Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, who is in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district, on Thursday said that India has never attacked any country first. However, he said, if provoked, he will not leave them, citing Pulwama and URI strikes. "We never attacked any country of the world. We never captured even a single inch of any country, but when someone attacked we did surgical strikes. We will not leave them will never spare them," Rajnath Singh said.

In MP, NSUI Protest Outside CM's Residence Over NEP, Allegedly Pelt Stones At Cops

A massive protest broke out on Thursday after members of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) reached Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's residence in Bhopal from various parts of the state. The demonstration was supposed to be a peaceful march against rising unemployment, inflation and New Education Policy (NEP). According to the ground information collected by Republic TV, protesters were asked to end the agitation, however, they allegedly started stone-pelting on security forces and in retaliation, police lathi-charged and used water cannons to bring the law and order situation under control around the sensitive area.

Pakistan Marginalizes Voices & Violates Freedom Of Expression Of Minorities: Rights Group

State-sponsored terrorism and the deteriorating state of human rights in Pakistan has reached a“tipping point,” and there has been an insidious rise of religious extremism against the minority community within the country with curbs on freedom of expression, according to a rights group in Islamabad, reported ANI. Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) in a statement on Wednesday cited the recent Asma Jahangir Conference 2021 where speakers deliberated on the theme of ‘Freedom of Religion and Belief’ noting that the voices were being marginalised, particularly those from Balochistan and grassroots movements.

Christmas Spirits Dampened In UK As 49 Businesses Complain Alcohol & HGV Driver Shortages

Ahead of Christmas and other festivities, United Kingdom's drinks trade body has written to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA) stating the surge in costs and chaos in the alcohol supply chain holding up deliveries. With Britain facing a dearth of alcohol and spirits, all may not be jolly this season after all.

