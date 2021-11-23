Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pavan Varma Joins TMC; Manish Tewari's 26/11 Remark & More

Why Pavan Varma Left Nitish Kumar's JDU And Joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress

Former Janata Dal-United (JDU) MP Pavan Varma on Tuesday joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and also opened up on his parting of ways with the Nitish Kumar-led party. The All India Trinamool Congress on Tuesday took to its Twitter handle and shared a video in which West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee inducted him into the party. The AITC also highlighted that Pavan Varma's rich political experience will help the party to serve the people of India and take the Nation forward.

Read Full Story Here

Railways Min Vaishnaw Breaks Silence On Saffron Dress Code Row Aboard Ramayan Express

After seers from Ujjain objected to the saffron attire of the waiters in Ramayan Express, the Indian Railways on Monday changed the uniforms of its serving staff on board. The seers labelled the dress code as an insult to Hinduism and threatened that they will stop the train in Delhi on December 12 if the dress code was not changed. Issuing his first response to the controversy, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “We've learned from it. When we deal with any point in culture then there are many sensitive points to it. We must consciously adopt in our processes of designing, food, dress & other things. So, we should move forward with this learning.”

Read Full Story Here

Nirmala Sitharaman Asks '26/11 Happened Under Whose Power?' After Manish Tewari Slams UPA

After Congress leader Manish Tewari opined in his new book that the UPA government's response to the 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough', Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday responded while answering to Republic, stating that the UPA government did not respond to terrorism the way NDA did, especially in Pulwama and Sunjwan.

Read Full Story Here

Visakhapatnam: 70 Students Fall Sick After Eating At Govt School's Mess; Investigation On

In a serious development, around 70 students at Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School in Paderu of Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, fell sick, allegedly due to food poisoning after eating food at their dormitory mess on Monday night, according to officials. The sick students were brought to a local hospital shortly after complaining of nausea and vomiting.

Read Full Story Here

Manish Tewari 'amused' At BJP's Response; 'would They React Similarly To Their Handling?'

Earlier in the day, Congress leader Manish Tewari opened a controversy by stating that the UPA government's response to the 26/11 terror attack was not 'kinetic enough'. In his new book, 10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India, he attacked India for its passive reaction to Pakistan's terror violence. To this, BJP further questioned Congress, asking the Sonia-Rahul-led party why national security was not a priority during the deadly Mumbai attack.

Read Full Story Here

Param Bir Singh Named 'Proclaimed Offender': Notices Pasted At Ex-Mumbai CP's Residence

In a massive development, notices have been pasted outside former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's residence in Juhu, Mumbai. The notices have declared him as a proclaimed offender. This comes after Singh's counsel Puneet Bali on Monday informed the Supreme Court that the former is still in India. Additionally, Singh has around 25 days before he is declared as an absconder. Earlier, the apex court had demanded that Param Bir Singh should disclose his whereabouts.

Read Full Story Here

BJP MP Saumitra Khan Slams TMC Over Protests On Tripura Violence; Calls It 'drama Party'

Taking a jibe at Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its recent protests on violence in Tripura and the party supremo and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's visit to Delhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Tuesday said that TMC members have lost their 'sanity.' He called the TMC a 'drama party'.

Read Full Story Here

China Refuses To Call tennis Star Peng Shuai's Case 'diplomatic'; Wants 'hyping' Stopped

China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Tuesday refused to call the well-being of tennis star Peng Shuai a 'diplomatic' matter and urged 'certain people' to stop politicising the case. Countries around the world continue to raise questions about Peng Shuai's wellbeing after the Chinese tennis star had disappeared from the public eye for almost three weeks after she publicly accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of coercing her into sex at his home.

Read Full Story Here

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Adopts Resolution Asking Centre To Conduct Caste-based Census

The Andhra Pradesh assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution requesting the Centre to take up caste-based census to enumerate the population of backward classes. During the assembly session, the Andhra Pradesh government’s Minister for backward classes welfare, Chellubonia Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna, introduced a resolution to request the Government of India to take up a caste-based census of backward classes. The resolution was subsequently adopted by the assembly.

Read Full Story Here

US Mulls Over Weapon Deployment In Ukraine Amid Rumours Of Potential Russian Attack

US president Joe Biden's administration is considering a deployment of new equipment including weaponry and a group of military advisors in Ukraine amid escalated tensions of potential invasion by Moscow after Russian troops marked its presence in the Donbas region. Shipments under the proposed lethal aid package could include transportation of US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles, anti-armour missiles and/or mortars, CNN said in an exclusive report citing its sources.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World