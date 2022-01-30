Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pegasus Row, Canada PM Moves To 'secret Place', UP Polls & More

Pegasus Row: Ex-diplomat Syed Akbaruddin Denies Allegations On India's UN Vote For Israel

As the row over a New York Times report on Pegasus, ex-Indian diplomat Syed Akbaruddin on Saturday rubbished insinuations regarding India's UN voter favouring Israel in 2019. Akbaruddin was India's Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations from 2016-2020 and voted for Israel at the U.N.’s Economic and Social Council to deny observer status to a Palestinian human rights organization in June 2019. The NYT report claims that the Modi govt purchased NSO's Pegasus spyware in 2017.

Karnataka Congress Feud Caught On Camera; Ex-MLA Complains To Siddaramaiah About DKS

The rift in Karnataka Congress has widened after ex-CM Siddaramaiah was caught on a hot mic speaking about state unit chief DK Shivakumar (DKS). In the video accessed by Republic TV on Saturday, Congress leader Ashok Pattan is heard complaining to Siddaramaiah about DKS regarding poll ticket distribution. The leader is heard claiming 'DKS want us to surrender to him', alleging a conspiracy to rob two-time MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy of a poll ticket. Karnataka goes to polls in 2023.

TMC Govt Not Ready To Accept Post-poll Violence; 'People's Lives Are In Danger' Claims BJP

Slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over deteriorating law and order in the state, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly on Saturday said that the National Investigation Agency (NIA) just settle down in West Bengal and help in bringing an end to such threats in the state. Her remarks came a day after six bombs were found from the Kandi subdivision of West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Assembly Elections 2022 LIVE: Amit Shah To Visit Goa; BJP Slams SP Over Worker's Murder

Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, and Punjab. While UP will undergo a 7-phase election from Feb 10 to Mar 7, Goa, Uttarakhand will poll on Feb 14, Punjab on Feb 20, and Manipur on Feb 27, March 3. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10.

UP Poll Verdict Well Known, 'real Surprise' Is In Gujarat Later This Year: Akhilesh Yadav

Exuding confidence that the Samajwadi Party (SP) will form the next government in Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh Yadav said on Saturday that the upcoming elections will not throw a surprising result, but the “real surprise” will be in Gujarat assembly polls due later this year. He also claimed that people have already given their verdict for the UP polls and that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is “nervous”.

WATCH: Asaduddin Owaisi On Republic's 'Track The Leader' Before Uttar Pradesh Elections

Ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi in an exclusive conversation with Republic's Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanaswamy on 'Track The Leader' underlined that the state is very diverse and not just confined to Muslims. Referring to the depiction of Muslims in every election be it parliamentary or assembly, Owaisi added that there is no such thing as the 'Muslim vote bank'.

Coronavirus In India Updates: More Than 75% Of Eligible Population Fully COVID Vaccinated

WHO-acclaimed 'variant of concern' Omicron sub-variant BA.2 of SARS-CoV-2 is said to spread quickly & found momentum in countries like India which are witnessing a surge of COVID-19 infections. After conducting a review meeting on Friday, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is all set to hold another significant conference over COVID-19. Mandaviya will be conducting a similar meeting with 5 states.

Canada: Justin Trudeau Moves To 'secret Place' With Family Amid Anti-vax Mandate Protests

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday left Ottawa along with his family to a "secret location" after security concerns sparked over intensifying anti-vaccine mandate protests in the capital city, CBC News reported. The decision to evacuate the prime ministerial residence came after Canadian Parliament's Seargent-at-Arms warned that demonstrators could show up at official homes. The PM's office has refused to comment on the relocation of Trudeau, citing security reasons.

Israel PM Hails 30 Years Of Diplomatic Ties With India; Calls It A 'deep Friendship'

While India and Israel celebrate 30 years of diplomatic ties, the Israeli Prime Minister along with diplomats, ambassadors, and eminent leaders have come forward to hail the wonderful partnership of 30 long years between the two countries. Israeli PM Naftali Bennett in his special video message cited "deep friendship" between both the countries and further thanked his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his deep commitment to the "strong and robust relations" between the two nations.

UK: Boris Johnson Govt. Accused Of Falsified Announcement Of £1.5 Bn Developmental Funds

In a desperate attempt to save UK PM Boris Johnson's premiership, the Conservatives of Britain government have been accused of trying to manipulate announcements on extra funding for poorer parts of the country. The row erupted after Secretary of State of Housing, Communities and Local Government of the UK, Micheal Gove's Department released a press statement saying at least 20 towns and cities will benefit from the "new £1.5bn brownfield fund," The Guardian reported. However, the release only mentioned two towns, namely - Sheffield and Wolverhampton as recipients.

