Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pegasus Row, Newsclick Probe; Raj Kundra Arrested & More

Pegasus-maker NSO slams journalistic methodology by snoopgate authors; replies to Republic

After the unraveling of the 'Pegasus Project' report created quite a ruckus within and outside the Parliament, Republic Media Network on Monday wrote to the maker of the Pegasus software, Israeli-based NSO Group, which in its reply systematically exposed the lack of journalistic methodology in making allegations of phone-tapping. Quoting the report of one of the lead papers of the international consortium behind the 'Pegasus Project', the firm highlighted - 'the purpose of the list could not be conclusively determined' and the list does not 'identify who puts the numbers on it or why'. The firm further added, in the report, it is mentioned that 'how many of the phones were targeted or surveilled was unknown'. The list being referred to allegedly contained 50,000 phone numbers which has been linked to snooping using Pegasus, from which certain numbers purportedly belonged to persons in India, thereby kicking up controversy on these shores as well.

Amit Shah says Pegasus report is 'by disrupters for obstructers'; stresses on chronology

As the unraveling of the Pegasus project mounted to unmanageable ruckus on the first day of the Monsoon session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday called it 'a report by the disrupters for the obstructers'. Underlining that the events unfolded in 'perfect cue', he stated in a blog that the only aim behind 'amplifying the report' by the obstructors (political players in India) at the behest of the Disruptors (global organizations) was to 'humiliate India' at the world stage, 'peddle' the same old narratives about our nation and 'derail' India’s development trajectory.

Pegasus row: Congress accuses govt of 'sedition'; calls BJP 'Bharatiya Jasoos Party'

Despite Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw denying the use of Israeli 'snooping' software Pegasus by the government of India, the Congress party on Monday slammed the Centre and called the matter 'seditious'. The NSO Group, an Israeli company that specializes in what experts call cyberweapons, has developed the software which is called Pegasus.

Newsclick investigation details accessed; top Left leader named in email exchanges

Media portal NewsClick has come under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged fraudulent infusion of the foreign fund to the tune of Rs 38.05 crore during a short span of three years. Republic SIT has accessed exclusive details of the investigation carried out by the agency. Top sources say scrutiny of the evidence has revealed questionable infusion of foreign inward remittance of Rs 9.59 crore by way of Foreign Direct Investment and Rs 28.46 crore by way of export of services. The funds received were distributed among several controversial journalists and activists.

TMC announces it's entering national politics; Mitra touts 'Mamata govt in Delhi in 2024'

Trinamool Congress (TMC) Leader Madan Mitra reckons that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will defeat PM Modi in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Announcing Mamata Banerjee's July 21 speech to be broadcasted in all states, Madan Mitra said that the Mamata government will emerge victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) plans to install giant screens to broadcast the July 21 speech by Mamata Banerjee, specifically in the BJP-ruled states.

BJP's Ravi Kishan attacks Mayawati over BSP's Brahmin Sammelan; 'Will not fall for trap'

BJP MP Ravi Kishan attacked BSP chief Mayawati over her move to woo Brahmin votes in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in 2022. Speaking to ANI, the BJP MP opined that Mayawati shouldn't try to tempt the Brahmin community in the state as they wanted development and that the BSP supremo's attempts to woo them for votes would go in vain.

Assam CM, Piyush Goyal slam 'disgraceful' Oppn over Parliament ruckus; 'Insult to India'

Coming down heavily on the Opposition over the ruckus in the Parliament, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma termed their behaviour "utterly disgraceful" and objected to their actions on Monday. The Assam CM took to Twitter to condemn the behaviour of the Opposition and called it "shameful obstruction" of the Parliament session.

Now, Taliban lectures Pakistan on 'humanity'; condemns Afghan envoy's daughter's kidnap

Pakistan has been facing embarrassment globally after the daughter of the Afghanistan Envoy to Islamabad was abducted and assaulted on Saturday. To add to its woes, even the Taliban which is known for violence and subversion of women's rights - is giving lectures of 'humanity' to Pakistan over the incident of abduction.

ENG vs PAK 3rd T20I LIVE streaming: When and where to watch England vs Pakistan live?

With the three-match T20 series between England vs Pakistan levelled at 1-1, Babar Azam & co. will lock horns with Morgan's XI in an action-packed third and final T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester on Tuesday. The Men In Green drew first blood with an emphatic 31-run win in the series-opener on Friday.

Raj Kundra arrested as 'key conspirator' in making & publishing porn films case

After being embroiled in a controversy related to an obscenity case, businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was summoned on Monday evening by the Mumbai crime branch, following which he has been arrested. According to a statement by the Crime Branch, Raj Kundra 'appears to be the main conspirator' in a case to do with the creation and publishing of pornographic films via apps.

