Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pegasus Row Reaches SC, Punjab Cong Tussle And More

Yediyurappa To Abide By BJP High Command's Decision Amid Ouster Buzz; Assuages Supporters

Amid rumours of him being replaced as the Karnataka CM, BS Yediyurappa affirmed that he will abide by the instructions of the BJP high command. Speaking to the media on Thursday, he hinted at a political development might take place after July 26, the day on which a special programme will take place to commemorate the achievements of his government. The BJP stalwart reiterated, "High command decision is my decision".

Pegasus Row Reaches Supreme Court; PIL Seeks SC-monitored Probe Into Alleged Snooping

Amid the uproar over the Pegasus Snoopgate, advocate Manohar Lal Sharma on Thursday, filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking an SIT probe into the allegations of snooping on Indian citizens using Israeli spyware Pegasus. Naming PM Modi and his council of ministers as respondents, Sharma sought an SC-monitored SIT probe into all accused including ministers. Ruckus erupted in Parliament on Monday as Centre categorically denied snooping on 300 citizens using Israeli spyware- Pegasus. The I-T panel will hold a meeting on the alleged snooping on July 28.

Amnesty changes stance on Pegasus Row, says never claimed list was ‘NSO Spyware List’

Amid the ongoing Pegasus Snoopgate Row, Amnesty International has said that it never claimed that the list was NSO Pegasus Spyware List. It added that the list mentions the 'kind of people' NSO’s clients would be interested in spying on. However, it has now stated that the list is not specifically a list of people who were spied on. Amnesty's statement comes at a time when the opposition has been hitting out at the Centre over the issue.

Tokyo Olympics 2021: Two more Olympic athletes test positive a day before Opening Ceremony

The COVID-19 cases at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 have already seen a couple of athletes being sent back home before the start of the event. The organisers on Thursday, revealed that two more athletes have been tested positive for COVID-19. The Tokyo Olympics 2021 is being conducted under tight quarantine rules to prevent the spread of Covid-19, however things are not going according to the plan for the organisers.

Afghanistan VP shares image of 1971 Pak Army surrender to India amid row with Islamabad

In a move to silence 'Pak Twitter attackers,' Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Wednesday dragged India while posting the historic picture of 1971 post-war. Saleh specifically chose the December 16 picture where two rival military commanders from India and Pakistan - General Niazi and General Aurora - are seated at a table signing the Declaration of Independence of Bangladesh document. Afghanistan Vice President was trying to remind Pakistan of India's win against Pakistan where the latter had lost half its country, forces in the East, and had to publicly surrender to India.

Taliban may have 'strategist momentum' in Afghanistan, says top US Gen Mark Milley

As the Taliban continues to sweep major territories across Afghanistan, a top US military general has reckoned that the fundamentalist group appears to have “strategic momentum” in their fight to control the Central Asian country. Addressing a press conference, US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, highlighted how the Taliban is increasing pressure on major cities as the deadline for foreign troops to pull out approaches. His statement comes as the Taliban has captured over a third of the country's 421 districts including key border points with Pakistan, Iran, Tajikistan.

Punjab CM counters Navjot Sidhu's 'show of strength'; Huddles with MLAs in Chandigarh

Countering Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu's 'show of strength', CM Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday, held a meeting with ministers and MLAs at his Chandigarh farmhouse. Sidhu had hosted 62 MLAs at his palatial Amritsar home in a show of strength at breakfast. The newly anointed party chief also visited the visit the Golden Temple with the MLAs. Absent from Sidhu's 'show of strength' was CM Capt Amarinder Singh who has refused to meet Sidhu till he 'publically apologises' for his tirade against him.

Fearing COVID-19, Andhra Pradesh family locks itself for 15 months in small tent

In a shocking incident, Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday rescued five members of a family who had isolated themselves for almost 15 months in fear of getting infected by COVID-19. The incident took place in Kadali village in East Godavari, AP. Villagers grew suspicious when the family did not turn up for a government scheme. According to media reports, the matter came to light when a young volunteer went to get their thumb impression and found the family had isolated themselves.

Venkatesh Prasad gives Brickbat to Greg Chappell for writing off Deepak Chahar

Former Team India medium-pacer Venkatesh Prasad has heaped praise on pacer Deepak Chahar after he successfully anchored the Indian chase against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at R Premadasa Stadium on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Prasad has also spoken about how one of the former coaches of the national cricket team had written off Deepak Chahar.

Delhi: FIR lodged against unidentified men for harassing Darjeeling women

The Delhi police have lodged an FIR in connection with the alleged harassment of a 30-year-old woman and her friends by a group of men in the national capital. The incident took place in southwest Delhi's Hauz Khas area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to the police, the victim and her friends were waiting for a cab outside a bar when three to four men passed lewd comments. The police also informed that women are residents of Darjeeling in West Bengal.

