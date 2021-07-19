Republic Top 10 Headlines: Pegasus Row; Taliban Warned; Monsoon Session Update & More

BJP: 'Newsclick' Received Chinese Funding, International Toolkit To Defame India

In a press conference on Sunday, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said an 'anti-India' conspiracy was at work by news portal Newsclick, citing Chinese funding recieved by the portal. The BJP explicitly detailed out the specifics and said that there were clear attempts to defame India and spread unrest with a motivated agenda that included a foreign hand, which had possible Chinese connection. Calling the entire nexus and plot one that was part of an 'international toolkit', the BJP spokesperson said that Newsclick's activities allegedly received foreign funding. Newsclick is under Enforcement Directorate's radar over Chinese funding linked to the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Pakistan Blames India For Remaining In FATF Grey List; Targets EAM Jaishankar's Remarks

In a bizarre attack on India, Pakistan Foreign Ministry on Monday blamed India for 'politicising the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) and undermining the process'. Taking umbrage to Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's comments, Pakistan claimed that India has no 'left no stone unturned in casting doubts on Pakistan’s progress through disgraceful means'. Pakistan, which is currently on the FATF Greylist, questioned India's position as co-chair of the Joint Group at FATF, asking the watchdog to look into it.

Foreign Missions In Kabul Urge Taliban To ‘lay Down Weapons’ As Afghan Peace Talks Fail

After another inconclusive peace talk in Doha, more than a dozen diplomatic missions in Afghanistan urged the Taliban on July 19 to halt their military offensives across the war-torn country. Fifteen missions, the EU delegation and the NATO representative in Kabul made the call in a joint statement, saying they are at odds with claims that the militant group wants a negotiated settlement to end the conflict. After two days of talks in the Qatari capital, the sides said they agreed on the need to reach a "just solution" and to meet again "next week”.

Pegasus Row: IT Minister Vaishnaw Pokes Holes In 'sensationalist' Snoopgate In Lok Sabha

Amid the ruckus by the Opposition in the Parliament, newly inducted IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw gave an elaborate clarification about whether the government was involved in the purported Pegasus snooping row. A report on the 'Pegasus Project' was published by several media houses, alleging that over 300 verified Indian mobile numbers including those of journalists, businessmen and constitutional authorities were spied upon using Pegasus spyware, indirectly raising questions whether the Government of India was in the know about Spygate. Pegasus system is developed by the Israeli firm NSO, which claims to have only select vetted governments as its clients.

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE: IT Minister Rakes Up Pegasus Report; Calls It 'illogical'

Ahead of the commencement of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, PM Modi will be addressing media as a customary proceeding. The Monsoon session will continue till August 13.

'Centre Ready For Discussions': Tomar Urges Farmer Unions To 'leave The Path Of Agitation'

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday, July 18, said that the government is now prepared to hold discussions with farmers. The Agriculture Minister stated that the Centre is now willing to talk to farmers about their protests against farm rules. The statement came ahead of the parliament's monsoon session. Meanwhile, the Akali Dal leaders could be seen protesting outside and inside the parliament over the farmers' agitation.

Harsh Goenka Shares Cute Animated Video That Sums Up His 'Monsoon Mood'; Watch Video

Industrialist Harsh Goenka, has shared a cute animated video on his Twitter handle that pretty much encapsulated his monsoon mood. The video has been originally created by the Bohra Sisters, who tell their tales with cute GIFs and small illustrations. The video also has a famous song by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh playing in the background.

'Absolute Failure': AAP Lambasts BMC After Rain-related Incidents In Mumbai Claim 31 Lives

Mumbai’s division of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday expressed shock and horror at Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) incompetence and mismanagement after at least 31 casualties were reported when several houses collapsed after landslides triggered by heavy rain.

Teenage Gymnast First US Athlete To Test Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

A female gymnast from the United States has tested positive for the Coronavirus at her pre-Tokyo Olympic training camp, Japanese media houses reported. The gymnast tested positive while she was training for the big event in Narita, which is about 56 kilometers from the capital, Tokyo. The name of the athlete has not been announced yet but it is reported that the gymnast is a teenager.

Afghanistan MoD Warns Taliban Of 'repercussions', Calls Them Back To Negotiation Table

Afghanistan Defense Minister, Bismillah Khan Mohammadi on Monday warned the Taliban that they can't succeed in a war against Kabul. The Minister of Defense in a video said that the Afghan government will continue to fight until peace is restored. Mohammadi once again called the Taliban to the negotiation table.

