Republic Top 10 Headlines: Philippines Military Plane Crash, Lahore Blast & More

Philippines military plane crash leaves at least 45 dead and several injured

At least 45 people were killed on July 4 when a Philippine military aircraft carrying troops crashed after missing the runway in the country’s south. According to CGTN, Philippine air force C-130 aircraft burst into flames while landing. Nearly 50 people were rescued from the burning wreckage, however, 45 people lost their lives, including two civilians on the ground, officials said.

Read full story

Pak PM Imran Khan claims India 'sponsored' Lahore blast, forgets latest FATF embarrassment

In yet another act of shambolic hypocrisy, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday drew India's link to the blast outside UN-designated terrorist and Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed's residence in Lahore. Playing the victim card, PM Imran Khan accused India of sponsoring terrorism against Pakistan while making no mention of Hafiz Saeed, accused of being the mastermind of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, who resides untroubled in Lahore. Calling for support of the global community, the Pakistani PM sought mobilisation of international institutions against India's 'rogue behaviour'.

Read full story

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as 11th Uttarakhand CM; thanks BJP for entrusting him

After being sworn in as the eleventh Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday, July 4, came forward to thank the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for entrusting him. Addressing the media, he assured that he would fulfil all the responsibilities to the best of his abilities, and also promised to take the party together, no matter what the situation arises. He further refused rumours of a rift in the party, saying, "It's all being unnecessarily assumed."

Read full story

Rebellion within Haryana Congress? 21 MLAs to arrive in Delhi, leadership change sought

With the crisis within its Punjab faction impending, troubles continue to mount for the Congress party as signs of a brewing rebellion emerge from its Haryana faction. Sources have informed that two factions of MLAs warring over Pradesh Congress Chief Kumari Selja have been formed in the party's Haryana camp. As per sources, 21 MLAs from Haryana are scheduled to meet Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal in the national capital on Monday to seek resolution of the issue.

Read full story

'Not confined to Muslims, Assam': Cong urges Himanta Sarma to take population issue to PM

Referring to the problem of high population, the Congres party on Sunday pointed out that it was not just confined to the state of Assam, or just the Muslim community, but the country in general. Party leader Raashid Alvi, while talking to the media, said that it was always one of the concerns of the Congress party, but the BJP always brought in politics. He further added that the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma who is striving hard to implement the two-child policy in his state, should take the matter up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that he can talk to Hindu representatives and a step towards bringing stringent laws in the matter can be taken.

Read full story

'Save Punjab from long unbearable power cuts, bills': SAD's Badal to CM Amarinder Singh

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday hit out at Punjab Chief Minister after Captain Amarinder Singh blamed the previous state government led by SAD for the power crisis in the State. Asking that who stopped Amarinder Singh from scrapping the agreements in the last few years, Badal further asked the Punjab Chief Minister to do anything to save the people of the state from such power cuts.

Read full story

Farmer Union announces protest against farm laws outside Parliament during Monsoon Session

Samkyut Kisan Morcha (SKM), on July 4, informed that a group of over 200 farmers is set to protest against the Centre's three farm laws in front of Parliament every day during the monsoon session. This has been an ongoing protest since the last 7months. A unified body of around 40 farmer unions informed about their plan during a press conference, they said that two days prior to the monsoon session of Parliament, a "chetavani patra" (warning notice) will be given to Members of Parliament from the opposition to raise the issue in the House and protest against the 3 newly enacted farm legislations. They informed that five persons from each farmer union will attend the protest outside Parliament premises.

Read full story

RLD Chief mocks Saina Nehwal's congratulatory post for UP CM, calls her 'Sarkari Shuttler'

As the BJP registered a thumping victory in the Uttar Pradesh Zila Panchayat polls on Saturday, Olympics medallist Saina Nehwal extended her wishes to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In a tweet on late Saturday, the veteran shuttler extended 'hearty congratulations' to the UP CM for emerging victorious in 66 out of the 75 seats. However, the tweet did not go down well with the Rashtriya Lokdal, allies of the Samajwadi Party, which managed to bag only one post.

Read full story

Dinesh Karthik tenders apology for his sexist remark: 'Definitely not right thing to say'

Team India's veteran wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik, who is currently in the United Kingdom (UK) for his commentary duties, faced the wrath of social media over his 'sexist' remark during the England vs Sri Lanka match on Friday. Now, Dinesh Karthik has apologised for his 'sexist' comments and said that it will never happen again. Dinesh Karthik while doing commentary during the second One-Day International between England and Sri Lanka made a controversial comment involving cricket bats.

Read full story

'We're Still Family': Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao make appearance after divorce announcement

The Bollywood fans were taken aback when on Saturday superstar Aamir Khan and producer-director Kiran Rao announced their divorce, making it evident that not all was hunky-dory in their little paradise. Acknowledging that the sudden announcement of divorce must have come as a 'shock' to many, the couple in their appearance after divorce asserted that though they were parting ways, and their relationship was changing, they would continue to remain closely knit like any other 'family'. The two had been married for 15 years now.

Read full story