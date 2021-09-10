Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Chairs COVID Review Meeting, Saleh's Brother Killed & More

UNSC marks anniversary of 9/11 by visiting ground zero; 'Devoted towards fighting terror'

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, the members of the United Nations Security Council in a joint statement released on Thursday outlined that they were as 'united today as they were two decades ago' to counter-terrorism in all its form. In 2001, on September 11, four commercial flights were hijacked, two of which were flown into the World Trade Centre in New York, one in the Pentagon building in Washington, and one in a field in Pennsylvania, killing over 3,000 people.

Amrullah Saleh's brother Rohullah killed mercilessly by Taliban in Afghanistan: Reports

According to reports, former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's brother Rohullah Saleh has been killed by the Taliban forces when he was leaving Panjshir. He was reportedly tortured to death. Rohullah Saleh, the elder brother of Amrullah, was on his way to Kabul from Panjshir when he was identified by Taliban forces. He was then captured and tortured by the terrorist group and killed mercilessly.

'Oppn standing with Taliban': Union Min Teni hits out at Digvijaya Singh, Mufti & Abdullah

Amid a series of controversial remarks by Opposition leaders on the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni on Friday accused Digvijaya Singh, Mehbooba Mufti, and Farooq Abdullah of standing with the Taliban.

PM Modi chairs high-level meeting to review COVID situation, vaccination status in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level virtual meeting on Friday to review the COVID-19 situation and vaccination status across the country. The meeting was attended by various union ministers and officials of the health ministry among others.

Indian states race ahead of developed nations in administering daily COVID vaccine doses

In a bid to vaccinate a large section of the population by the end of this year, the state governments across the country are putting their best foot forward. Some states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana have left behind developed countries in the amount of average daily doses being administered. On Friday, highlighting the state governments significant achievement, the Union Health Ministry took to Twitter and shared an infographic that demonstrated how Indian states are leaving behind developed countries of the west in inoculating their citizens.

Parliament ruckus: Opposition parties refuse to cooperate with VP Venkaiah Naidu for probe

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu had planned to constitute a special disciplinary committee to probe the August 11 ruckus in the Upper House. However, the plan of the RS chairman might have reached an impasse as sources on Thursday claimed that all the Opposition parties had refused to be a part of it. August 10 and August 11 of the Monsoon Parliament had witnessed violent protests by the opposition, leading to an MP stooping down to his lowest integrity and attempting to throw a book aimed at the RS chairman.

'Fault lies with oppn': Naqvi after oppn refuses to be part of Parliament ruckus probe

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said that the fault lies with the opposition leaders so they are shying away from a probe into the ruckus in the Rajya Sabha. While speaking to news agency ANI, the Union Minister said that following the Parliament ruckus, everyone asked for a fair investigation. "However, now the opposition parties are shying away from it and not participating willingly," Naqvi added.

BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal slams CM Mamata's silence over West Bengal post-poll violence

West Bengal is all set to witness another high-profile political battle after Nandigram as BJP has fielded Priyanka Tibrewal to contest against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in September 30 by-polls to the Bhabanipur seat. During the press briefing on Friday, West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Dilip Ghosh and Priyanka Tebriwal expressed their confidence in defeating Mamata Banerjee at the Bhabanipur bypolls.

AIMIM welcomes Mukhtar Ansari to party ahead of UP polls, questions BSP's move to drop him

AIMIM on Friday extended its support to gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari after he was denied a ticket by the BSP in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, the President of the Uttar Pradesh wing of AIMIM Shaukat Ali asserted that if Mukhtar Ansari approaches the party, they would definitely give him a ticket. Also, if the gangster-turned-politician decides to fight the elections solo, they would back him.

Delhi Court issues warrant against 4 accused in Cantonment gangrape & murder case

Delhi’s Patiala House Court, on Friday, September 10, took cognizance of the charge sheet filed in the heinous gang rape and murder case of a nine-year-old in Delhi’s cantonment area. Hearing the matter, the Patiala House Court has issued production warrants against all the four accused in the case, directing them to be produced on the next hearing of the matter, on September 29.

