Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Dials Paralympic Medalist, UN Resumes Kabul Flights & More

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Former Congress Leader Sajjan Kumar Denied Bail By Supreme Court

In a significant development, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots convict, Sajjan Kumar, was denied interim bail by the Supreme Court on Friday. Kumar had sought bail on medical grounds. India's apex court noted that Kumar had no major health concerns, and instead, his medical condition was stable and is improving. The judgment was passed by a bench comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and MM Sundresh.

PM Modi Dials Tokyo Paralympic Silver Medalist Praveen Kumar, Lauds Para-athlete's Feat

India's Praveen Kumar on Friday clinched the Silver medal in the Men's high jump T44 final event at the Tokyo Paralympics. Kumar won the medal after having bettered his personal best and set a new Asian record with 2.07m. Kumar competed with Great Britain's Jonathan Broom-Edwards for the gold medal and fell just short of clearing the 2.10m. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Praveen Kumar after the completion of his event and congratulated him on winning the Silver medal.

UN Resumes Humanitarian Flights To Taliban-captured Afghanistan, Delivers Relief Supplies

On Friday, the United Nations resumed humanitarian flights amid ongoing turmoil in Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover last month. In a media briefing, UN spokesperson Stefan Dujarrik said that the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) is resuming flights to Afghanistan to deliver relief supplies, reported World Today News quoting Interfax-Ukraine. The UNHAS is operated by the World Food Program (WFP). Speaking further, Dujarrik stated that the UNHAS is resuming flights to enable 160 humanitarian organizations to carry out their activities in the provinces of Afghanistan.

UK Will Rescue Those Left Behind In Taliban Controlled Afghanistan: Dominic Raab

Guards who safeguarded the British Embassy in Afghanistan were among those unable to escape the country in time as the Taliban denied many of them permission to enter the Hamid Karzai Airport, according to The Mirror. Britain ceased its airlift operations on August 28, rescuing roughly 15,000 people from the Taliban controlled state, since Mid-August. Speaking to press reporters recently, British Defence Minister Ben Wallace announced that 13,000 Afghans were airlifted while another 3,000 were repatriated in April under Downing Street’s Arap scheme.

Installing 175 GW Of Renewable Energy In India Will Be Achieved By Dec 2022: Mukesh Ambani

"India is today among the top three most attractive destinations for renewable energy. The target of 175 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by December 2022 is now well within sight," said Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani while speaking International Climate Summit 2021 on Friday in New Delhi. He stated that the target of installing 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy in India would be achieved by December 2022.

India Signs Project Agreement With US To Co-develop Air-launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

The Ministry of Defence on Friday informed that India has now signed a project agreement (PA) with the United States for air-launched unmanned aerial vehicles (ALUAV). According to an official release, the agreement between the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence was signed on July 30 earlier this year. The PA for ALUAV will see the two parties work jointly on the air systems in the defence technology and trade initiative (DTTI).

Lt. Gen. Menon Reviews Snow Leopard Brigade That Outsmarted Chinese Troops Last Year

14 Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon reviewed the operational preparedness of the Snow Leopard Brigade on Thursday. PRO Defence Srinagar tweeted, “Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC #FireAndFuryCops reviewed the operational preparedness of #SnowLeopardBrigade on @02Sep21 through Integrated Manoeuvre and Live Fire Exercise in #SHAA of #Ladakh.” Lt Gen PGK Menon took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps October 13, 2020, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

PM Modi Hails India-Russia Energy Partnership, Says 'can Bring Stability To Global Market'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed Eastern Economic Forum on Friday, September 3, and applauded Russian President Putin's vision for the development of the Russian Far East. During the address, PM Modi said that energy is one of the major pillars of the India-Russia Strategic Partnership. PM Narendra Modi at the plenary session of Eastern Economic Forum said, "India-Russia energy partnership can help bring stability to the global energy market. My Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Hardeep Puri is in Vladivostok to represent India at this forum".

Indian Embassy In Kabul Safe And Fully Operational, Salaries Given By GOI: MEA Official

Days after the Taliban took over Afghanistan, recent reports suggest that Indian Embassy in Kabul is currently safe and properly operational. Furthermore, the salaries of the local employees have also been dispersed by the Indian government, says the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). A top government official has confirmed the news and said that India's Embassy situated in Kabul is running safely, and payments for the maintenance and salaries were paid on time by the Government of India, reported ANI.

Al-Qaeda Comes Into Open; Joins Taliban's Attack On Afghanistan Resistance In Panjshir

In a major development from Afghanistan following the withdrawal of US troops on August 31, the Northern Alliance led by Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh claimed that the terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda has joined hands with the Taliban to fight against the Panjshir resistance. "Al-Qaeda has joined the Taliban to fight against the Afghan Resistance Front. The US retreated, history repeats itself", the resistance front tweeted.

