Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Hails Jawans' Role In Surgical Strike; Yogi Slams SP & More

PM Modi Hails Role Of Jawans In Surgical Strike, Avers 'India Gave Befitting Reply'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Indian Army soldiers at the Brigade Headquarters in Nowshera Sector, Rajouri District in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi stated that he has celebrated every Diwali with the Indian Army. His visit comes amid an ongoing operation against terrorists in Poonch-Rajouri area. During his speech, PM Modi said that Nowshera had been targted by the enemies, but Indian Army gave a befitting reply and ensured that Jammu and Kashmir was secured. He also hailed the martyrs of the Nowshera Sector.

BJP Govt Spending Public Money On Temples Instead Of 'Kabristan': Yogi Adityanath Slams SP

Setting the tone for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Yogi Adityanath mocked the SP government for spending public money on building the boundary walls around 'Kabristans' (burial grounds). Addressing an event as a part of the Diwali celebrations on Wednesday, he affirmed that the BJP governments at the Centre and in UP are focusing on the facelift of 500 religious sites and temples across the state. Moreover, Adityanath affirmed that "no force in this world" could stop the construction of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya by 2023.

Congress' Priyanka Vadra Says Fuel Price Cut 'not From The Heart'; Makes 'vasooli' Mention

After the Centre announced a reduction in petrol and diesel excise duty, Congress on Thursday asserted that the decision was 'made out of fear'. Taking to her official Twitter handle, party's General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the decision was 'not from the heart,' and urged the public to give a reply to what she referred to as the 'Vasooli government' in the upcoming elections. Assembly elections in 7 states- Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, and Himachal Pradesh-are scheduled for 2022. Strangely, Vadra is yet to break her silence over the extortion scandal that has arisen in Maharashtra, where the Congress is part of the ruling alliance.

Ambassadors, Leaders & Prominent Personalities Across The World Wish India 'Happy Diwali'

On Thursday, a slew of international leaders, ambassadors and prominent personalities took to social media to express their best wishes to those celebrating the Diwali festival. Some leaders commended India's bilateral relations with their countries, while a few cautioned against celebrating during the Coronavirus pandemic. Nikolay Kudashev, Russian Ambassador to India, tweeted, "Happy #Diwali! Wish all of you good health, prosperity and many new successful achievements! #Diwali2021."

BSF Exchanges Sweets, Greetings With Border Guard Bangladesh On Occasion Of Diwali

On the festival of Diwali, Border Security Force (BSF) troops exchanged sweets with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) troops along the India-Bangladesh International Border on Thursday. "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, the border guards of @BSF_Guwahati Ftr exchanged sweets and greetings with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the Indo-Bangladesh International Border," tweeted the official handle of Guwahati Frontier (BSF) in Hindi.

Happy Diwali 2021: R Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Extend Wishes

Several personalities from the Indian cricket team took to social media to extend wishes to their fans and supporters on the occasion of Diwali, the Festival of Lights. Taking to Twitter, R Ashwin wrote "A very happy Diwali to all of you", while also putting out a message in Tamil for his followers back home. Ravindra Jadeja wrote, "Let there be light, happiness, peace & joy. Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali."

Diwali 2021: Nations Across World Mark Festival Of Lights With Power-packed Performances

Diwali, which is also known as the festival of lights, is not just celebrated across India, but all over the world with the same pomp and grandeur.

Tripura Police Cracks Down On Social Media Posts Questioning Impartial Probe Into Violence

In light of the controversy over the recent violence that occurred in Tripura's North district, the state police issued a statement on Thursday, reacting to social media posts that projected doubts on the impartial action taken against perpetrators of the communal incidents.

PM Modi Hails Indian Army's Valour In Nowshera; Warns 'enemy' & Pitches Self-reliance

Continuing his yearly tradition, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with Indian Army soldiers in Nowshera on Thursday and lauded their service to the country. Addressing the soldiers, he observed that the people of India can sleep peacefully and celebrate festivals with fervour only due to their contribution. Observing that he had come here with the blessings of 130 crore Indians, he stated, "I feel that I should celebrate Diwali with my family members. That's why I celebrate every Diwali with my family members. Because you are my family members. I am a member of your family. I have not come here as a PM but I have come as a family member".

'Environment Unfriendly': Why Is UN COP26 Climate Meet's Menu Under Fire? Read To Know

The menu for the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) came under the scanner on Wednesday for being full of intensely ‘carbon-heavy' meals offered to some 30,000 delegates at Glasgow’s SEC centre. While 42% of the COP26 menu was ‘vegan’ and labelled with the lowest carbon footprints, most of the animal-based meals more than doubled the carbon footprint of the average UK meal, as per the critics and the environmentalists who are now widely condemning the meal plan. 18% of global GHG emissions are driven by animal-based meat, the environmentalists argued, and the government had earlier promised to put “sustainable measures at the heart” for this year’s COP 26 climate change meeting.

