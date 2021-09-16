Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Inaugurates New Defence Ministry Office Complexes

PM Modi Inaugurates New Defence Ministry Office Complexes 'with All Modern Amenities'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated two new Defence Ministry office complexes in Delhi as part of the Central Vista revamp project. PM Modi presented the new office buildings located at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue at 11 am. The PM vested the newly built defence office complex at Africa Avenue along with the Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Following the inauguration, PM Modi met with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers. Union Minister of Petroleum, Hardeep Singh Puri and Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat, were also present at the inauguration function.

Mumbai Police Forms 'Nirbhaya Squad', JT CP Speaks To Republic On Steps For Women Safety

With the motive of providing protection and ensuring women's safety, the Mumbai police have recently formed the Nirbhaya Squad. The decision has been taken in the wake of the Saki Naka brutal rape case in the Mumbai suburbs. Thereafter, detailed guidelines have been provided to the Mumbai Police and they have been directed by Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale to create more awareness about the helpline number issued for women safety, i.e., 103.

Navjot Sidhu Fires Salvo At Akali Dal, Claims 'Badals Laid Foundation For Farm Laws'

Launching a frontal attack on the SAD, Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu claimed that the Badals laid the foundation for the Centre's farm laws. Addressing a press briefing on Wednesday, he pointed out similarities between The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and The Punjab Contract Farming Act, 2013 passed by the state Assembly during Parkash Singh Badal's tenure as the CM. For instance, he claimed that both laws mandated dispute settlement by bureaucracy and did not mention MSP guarantee.

India Surpasses Average Daily COVID Vaccinations As Compared To 18 Other Countries

The Union Health Ministry announced on Thursday, that India has exceeded the average daily COVID-19 vaccination rate of the world's 18 major countries. The world's 18 major countries have administered 81,70,000 (8.17 million) doses of COVID-19 vaccine. India has administered 85,40,000 (8.54 million) doses. Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Russia are among the nations on this list.

Student Activists Blame Joe Biden Govt Over Handling Of Afghan Withdrawal And COVID

A student activist organisation has blamed US President Joe Biden administration for using the crisis unfolding in Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic to score political points instead of handling the situation. Russian news agency Sputnik cited a statement by Young Americans for Liberty (YAL) published on September 15 which stated that the Taliban is holding more than 100 Americans hostage to “gain recognition from the outside world.” The YAL statement also accused Biden of covering up the hostage crisis for re-election and using the COVID-19 vaccine mandate to distract the US citizens “from the developing situation on the ground.”

Yemen: Houthis Capture Key Areas From Govt Forces Following Intense Battle

After an intense battle in Al Bayda, the Houthi militia have seized some of the key areas from Yemen's government forces. The militia fighters have been stationed at Sawma'ah district after the withdrawal of security forces, reported Xinhua. As per the report, the intense battle was still taking place between Houthi rebels and the government forces.

FULL LIST OUT | Gujarat Cabinet Expansion: 24 New Faces Sworn In; No Minister In Rupani's Team Makes Cut

24 MLAs were inducted into the Gujarat Council of Ministers led by Bhupendra Patel at the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar on Thursday. Most importantly, no Minister in the erstwhile Vijay Rupani-led government including Deputy CM Nitin Patel made the cut. A total of 10 Cabinet Ministers, 5 Ministers of State (Independent Charge) and 9 Ministers of State were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat. This includes Rajendra Trivedi who stepped down as the Assembly Speaker. Bhupendra Patel was sworn in as the CM on Monday.

Massive setback: Bombay HC Rejects Param Bir Singh's Plea Against Inquiries; Ex-Mumbai Top Cop On The Run

In a setback to ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Thursday, the Bombay High Court rejected his pleas challenging the Maharashtra government's two preliminary enquires against him. While one PE pertained to his alleged failure in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, the other relates to reinstated police officer Anup Dange's allegations. Dange had not only accused Singh of shielding people with underworld links but also claimed that the former Mumbai top cop's relative demanded a bribe of Rs.2 crore to reinstate him into the force.

Taliban To Form 'Regular Army' Under Its Rule In Afghanistan; To Include Ex-servicemen

Almost after a month of taking over Afghanistan, the Taliban has now said that it will form a regular kind of 'army' under its government and will soon make the final decision regarding it. Plannings are underway about forming the Taliban army in Afghanistan under the view of an establishment of a Taliban-led caretaker government.

