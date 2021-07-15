Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Launches Rudrakash; Taliban-Afghan Deal; SC On Sedition Law

PM Modi Speaks On World Youth Skills Day; Calls Skill India Mission A 'national Need'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Nation’s youth on World Youth Skills Day on Thursday, July 15, and said Skill development of the youth of the new generation is a "national need", it is a huge "base of self-reliant India." He added that "we need to give the Skill India mission a new momentum by putting full force behind the new institutions that have emerged in the last six years." The Skill India Mission celebrates its sixth anniversary on this day.

BCCI's Rajeev Shukla Clarifies On COVID Scare In Team India, Says Only One Player Infected

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Vice President Rajeev Shukla on Thursday refuted reports of 'two Indian players' testing positive for COVID ahead of India's series against England. Earlier on Thursday, it was reported that two players of India's 23-members contingent in England have been tested positive for COVID-19. Team India's 23-member squad (including the net bowlers and batsmen) are currently on a break in the United Kingdom (UK) before they regroup again in a bio-bubble zone for the five-match Test series against England.

'Amarinder Singh & Navjot Sidhu Will Work Together': Punjab Congress Hints At Truce

While the tussle between Captain Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh is yet to reach any logical conclusion, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat said that they will work 'together'. Speaking to the media, he underlined that Captain Amarinder Singh has been the Chief Minister of the state for over 4.5 years now, and the party would go to the 2022 assembly polls under his leadership. Hinting that Navjot Singh Sidhu may get the position of chief of the Punjab unit of Congress, he added that a 'formula' has been framed around the same.

BJP Slams Chhattisgarh CM Baghel's 'saleable' Jibe At Scindia; Reminds Of 'Congress Loot'

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel for his comments on Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Bhatia said that the comments show the mentality of the Congress party and that “the entire country knows who is 'saleable' and which family has looted the country.” Earlier, Baghel had said that BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was 'saleable' due to his inclusion in the Union Cabinet as Minister of Civil Aviation. Bhatia claimed that Congress' legacy is drenched with corruption scandals.

Supreme Court Raises Concern Over Continuance Of Sedition Law; CJI Notes 'alarming Misuse'

In a massive development, Supreme Court on Thursday issued a notice to Centre on a plea challenging the validity of the sedition law. Chief Justice NV Ramanna questioned whether the colonial-era sedition law was necessary after 75 years of Independence. Noting that the law was initially used to stifle Mahatma Gandhi during the Independence movement, the CJI expressed concern at the alarming number of misuse of the law.

Israel Discussing COVID-19 Booster Jab With Pharma Firms As Delta Variant Spreads: Bennett

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on July 14 said that the country is discussing COVID-19 booster shots with several drugmakers as the Delta variant-driven surge in coronavirus infections continue to raise concerns, stated reports. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) also said on Wednesday that the Delta variant has been detected in at least 111 countries in the last two months and was expected to become the dominant variant across the globe in the coming months. Israel Health Ministry has said that the about 90% of confirmed cases of COVID-19 are of Delta variant.

“COVIHOME”, India's First Rapid Electronic COVID-19 Test Kit, Developed By IIT Hyderabad

As India continues to fight against Covid-19, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad Researcher Prof Shiv Govind Singh, Department of Electrical Engineering, has developed an Artificial Intelligence-powered COVID-19 test kit called 'COVIHOME'. The kit can be performed at home at an affordable cost after commercialization and required ICMR approval. The goal is to provide affordable and fast mass testing.

Kolkata Fake Vaccine Scam: BJP Stages Massive Protest Against TMC's 'anti-people Policies'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday staged a massive protest in Kolkata over the fake vaccine scam as the Opposition continued to target the ruling TMC over the issue. In visuals of accessed by Republic TV women leaders of the party agitating outside DM's office in Alipore.

Taliban Offer Three-month Ceasefire Amid Advancements In Exchange Of Prisoner Release

As the extremist group continues to gain ground, the Afghan government’s negotiator said on July 15 that the Taliban had offered a three-month ceasefire in exchange for the release of 7,000 insurgent prisoners. Nader Nadery told reporters on Thursday that “it is a big demand” while noting that the insurgents have also demanded the removal of Taliban leaders from the United Nations (UN) blacklist. Afghan government’s negotiator made the remarks as Pakistan guards used tear gas on Thursday to disperse hundreds of people who tried to breach a border crossing into Afghanistan.

PM Modi Inaugurates State-of-the-art Centre In Varanasi, Shares Aerial View Of 'Rudraksh'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, July 15, inaugurated a state-of-the-art centre in Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, which he claims would make the city an appealing conference location and attract tourists and business people. On his Facebook page, the Prime Minister also posted aerial shots of the building. The international cooperation and conference facility, "Rudraksh," will provide a taste of the historic city's cultural riches.

