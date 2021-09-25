Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Addresses UNGA, Taliban Begins Public Execution & More

FULL SPEECH: PM Modi addresses UNGA, sends strong message against Extremism & Expansionism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a four-day visit to the United States, delivered a strong-worded address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Saturday. This was the first-in-person address of PM Modi in the UNGA after the breakout of the COVID-19 pandemic. Before this, PM Modi had addressed the UNGA in 2019, and in 2020, via video-conference.

At UNGA, PM Modi asserts need to ensure Afghanistan's soil isn't used to spread terrorism

Addressing the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the world should ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terror activities. He also asserted that the people of Afghanistan, women, children and minorities need help and "we must fulfil our responsibility."

PM Modi apprises UNGA of indigenous DNA & nasal COVID vaccines, invites top manufacturers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended an invitation to all vaccine manufacturers from across the world to make vaccines in India. Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, September 25, PM Modi highlighted that India has developed the world's first DNA vaccine which can be administered to anyone above the age of 12 years. He further noted that an mRNA vaccine is in the final stages of development, while a nasal vaccine is also being manufactured in the country.

How every QUAD move corners expansionist China without military posturing

The much-anticipated Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) Summit took place on Friday, September 24, with a special focus on the Indo-Pacific region - a topic sensitive to China. At the meeting, much to China's discomfort, the four leaders pledged to work together to ensure peace and security of the Indo-Pacific region and the world.

Taliban hangs dead body publicly as Pak PM asks world to 'strengthen' terror group at UNGA

In a reality check for Taliban backers, the extremist group has started unfurling its true colours. The Taliban on Saturday hanged a dead body from a crane in Herat's main square in western Afghanistan. The group also displayed three bodies in other squares in the city.

JP Nadda hails PM Modi as 'true statesman', says PM's speech at UNGA made India proud

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived in New York and spoke at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Ahead of his address, PM Modi was welcomed to the General Assembly Hall by UNGA President Abdulla Shahid, who thanked the Indian Prime Minister for his continued support towards the 'Presidency of Hope.'

Centre approves capital expenditure projects worth over Rs 2,900 crores in 8 states

The Finance Ministry on September 25 announced that it has approved capital expenditure projects in eight states totalling Rs 2,903.80 crore under the 'Special Assistance to States for Capital Expenditure for 2021-22' scheme.

Major rejig in Delhi Police after Rohini court firing; 29 IPS officers transferred

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana, who took charge on July 28, effected a major reshuffle at the Additional Commissioner and DCP-level on Saturday, in a bid to bring more transparency and accountability in the system.

CM Himanta's counter to Lutyens lobby: 'Consider plight of locals too, don't take sides'

In a major breakthrough in the investigation of the Gorukhuti violence, the Special Branch of Assam police has found links of Islamist extremist organisations. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had revealed the same to the media in Guwahati on Saturday, asserting the need to also understand the plight of the people.

Chaos at Karti Chidambaram's party meet in Sivaganga, Cong workers fight with chairs

Chaos was unleashed at a meeting of the Congress party held in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga district after workers engaged in a scuffle during discussions over local body elections. In the visuals shared by ANI, party workers gathered inside a room were seen hurling plastic chairs at some people near the door of the hall and chasing them away.

