Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi & Putin Hold Talks; BRICS NSA Meet; Afghanistan Crisis

PM Modi & Putin Agree To Form Permanent India-Russia Bilateral Channel Over Afghanistan

As the Taliban has taken complete control of Afghanistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, 24 August 2021, spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed the unfolding situation in the war-torn country. During the exchange of views on the situation in Afghanistan, the sides noted the importance of coordinated efforts which would contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in this country, ensuring security in the region as a whole.

India Tells UNHRC 'Hope Afghanistan Isn't Used By Terrorists To Threaten Other Countries'

Amid mounting concerns over the increasing violations of fundamental rights of Afghan citizens, India hopes that the situation in Afghanistan does not pose a challenge to its neighbours and that its territory is not used by terrorist groups to threaten any other country. The remarks were made by Indian envoy Indra Mani Pandey, at the first meeting of the 31st Special Session of UN Human Rights Council to consider the "promotion and protection of human rights in Afghanistan."

American Weapons Taken By Taliban Will Create Havoc In Pak, Then In India: Army Officials

Large quantities of American weapons seized by the Taliban in Afghanistan might be used for unleashing terror onto the Indian soil, senior military officers suspected on Tuesday. According to the officers, inputs on the ground suggested that American-origin weapons, especially small arms were being sent to Pakistan. After being used by the ISI in Pakistan itself, these weapons may also find their way into the hands of terror groups operating in India, they suggested.

MP To Launch Mega Inoculation Drive; Seeks 11 Lakh Additional COVID Vaccines From Centre

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday, August 23, met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi and urged for 11 lakh additional COVID-19 vaccines doses for the mega vaccination drive in the state from August 25-26. Madhya Pradesh CM has organised a mega inoculation drive across the state on August 25 and 26 to ensure that everyone takes their vaccine jab.

Rajnath Singh Hands Over Indigenous Multimode Grenades To Indian Army, Calls It 'big Step'

In what can be considered an important landmark, Economic Explosives Ltd, a Nagpur-based company today ceremonially handed over to the Indian Army, the first batch of fully indigenously manufactured hand grenades in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a function in Nagpur. This is the first instance of ammunition being manufactured by private industry in India. Economics Explosive Ltd. (EEL), a wholly owned subsidiary company of Solar Industries India Ltd. has already commenced deliveries of modern hand grenades to the Armed Forces last month.



UAE Temporarily Suspends Visa-on-arrival Service For Indian Passengers With US, UK Visas

The United Arab Emirates authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the visa-on-arrival facility for passengers arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days, Etihad Airways stated in a tweet on August 23, Monday. This latest announcement applies to Indian nationals who have visas or residence permits issued by the United States of America, the United Kingdom or a European Union member state. Taking to Twitter, Etihad Airways said, "The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days. The UAE authorities have decided to temporarily suspend the Visa-on-arrival facility for passengers who are arriving from or been in India in the past 14 days."

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval To Chair BRICS NSA Meet At 5 Pm August 24

India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will be chairing the meeting of BRICS NSA, which is set to be held on Tuesday at 5.p.m IST. According to ANI, the meeting aims to strengthen security cooperation among the members. The BRICS members are Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Previously, India’s chairship and the BRICS members’ space agencies heads signed an agreement for cooperation in remote sensing satellite data sharing. As per ANI, the agreement enables building a virtual constellation of specified remote sensing satellites of BRICS space agencies and their respective ground stations that will receive the data.

BJP's Chandrakant Patil Slams Shiv Sena Over Arrest Warrant Issued Against Narayan Rane

In a big development, Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane on Tuesday triggered a fresh row after his derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. Following his remarks, an arrest warrant was issued against Rane. Issuing the first response, the BJP has hit back at the Shiv Sena after multiple FIRs were registered against the Union Minister.

Jitendra Singh Pays Tribute To 'guide & Mentor' Arun Jaitley On His 2nd Death Anniversary

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on August 24 paid tribute to former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on his death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Singh on Tuesday shared a video remembering Jaitley calling him a “friend, guide, mentor, all in one.” The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Science and Technology said that the former Finance Minister “left a void” which is “difficult to fill” at least in this entire lifetime. Jaitley died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on August 24, 2019, over complaints of breathlessness.

Shiv Sena Asks PM Modi To Sack Narayan Rane From Cabinet Over 'would've Slapped CM' Remark

The furore over Narayan Rane's alleged derogatory remarks against Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray escalated as Shiv Sena MP Vinayak Raut urged PM Modi to sack him from the Cabinet. A Rajya Sabha MP, Rane was inducted into the Union Council of Ministers on July 7 and given charge of the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. In a letter addressed to the PM on Tuesday, he opined that the Union Minister had no right to continue in his post if he uses such foul language for the Shiv Sena supremo.

