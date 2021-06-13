Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi At G7 Summit; Boris & Biden Call Out China And More

PM Modi highlights India's Role In Climate Action, Thanks G7 For Support On COVID Vaccines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke at the G7 summit via video conferencing and addressed two sessions - climate change and open societies. PM Modi spoke about India's achievements on climate action while highlighting that India is the only country from the G20 group to achieve the Paris Agreement commitment. PM Modi also urged the G7 countries to fulfil their commitment to climate action and called for collective action while recognising that this challenge can't be addressed in silos.

Joe Biden Backs Transparent COVID Origin Probe, Says 'world Needs Access To Chinese Labs'

US President Joe Biden has called on China to act more responsibly in terms of international norms and human rights and with transparency in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. Addressing a press conference after the G7 Summit concluded on Sunday, Biden said the world needs access to Chinese laboratories to find the truth behind the origin of the deadly Coronavirus. The President also mentioned that he proposed a democratic and climate-friendly alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Arvind Kejriwal To Visit Ahmedabad On Monday To Kick Off AAP's Campaign For Gujarat Polls

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Ahmedabad on Monday to inaugurate the state party office, in a bid to strengthen its footing ahead of Gujarat assembly elections in 2022. Kejriwal was invited to visit Ahmedabad and inaugurate the party's office located in the Navrangpura area by the state AAP unit and the former has consented to it, said AAP state spokesperson Tuli Banerjee.

Rajnath Singh Approves Rs 498.8 Crore Budgetary Support For Defence Innovation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the budgetary support of Rs 498.8 crore to Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) - Defence Innovation Organisation (DIO) for the next five years. The budgetary support will give a huge boost to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" mission as iDEX–principal DIO's goal is "self-reliance and indigenisation" in the country's defence and aerospace sectors, said the Ministry of defence.

Shiv Sena's Response To Congress Going Solo: 'No Agreement To Contest All Polls Together'

In a significant political development, Shiv Sena has issued a response to the decision of Congress, which is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), to contest all upcoming elections in Maharashtra separately going forward. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has called it a right of the individual party to takes its own decision while highlighting that the MVA alliance was formed based on the common minimum programme and there is no agreement of contesting all upcoming elections together.

Ravi Shankar Prasad Fumes Over Digvijaya's Remarks, Asks Cong To Take Stand On Article 370

A day after Congress MP Digvijaya Singh's remarks over the abrogation of Article 370 sparked controversy, Union Minister Ravi Shankar on Sunday lambasted the Congress in a series of tweets and asked them to be clear about their stand on Article 370.

Faf Du Plessis Suffers From 'Memory Loss & Concussion' Post Horrific Collision In PSL Game

A day after Faf du Plessis suffered a horrific collision at the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL), the former South African captain has affirmed that he is back at the hotel and is recovering. Providing an update to his health status after the incident, du Plessis has said that he has a concussion with 'some memory loss' but hopes to be back on the field soon. Notably, this is the second such incident in the PSL after the Windies power-hitter was stretchered off the field on Friday after he copped a nasty blow to his helmet.

Christian Eriksen Suffered Cardiac Arrest, Danish Team Doctor Confirms

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen said on Sunday that Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest and that "he was gone" before he was resuscitated. Boesen led the work in giving the 29-year-old midfielder CPR after he collapsed during Denmark’s European Championship game against Finland on Saturday. Boesen said "we got him back after one defib. That’s quite fast."

Legendary Sprinter Milkha Singh's Wife Nirmal Dies Due To COVID-19 Complications

Former Indian women volleyball team captain Nirmal Kaur, who is the wife of sprint legend Milkha Singh, died at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to the COVID-19 infection she had contracted last month. She was 85 and is survived by his husband, one son and three daughters.

"We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against COVID at 4 PM today," a statement from the spokesperson of the Milkha family said.

'Anyone Sensible Will Keep An Open Mind': UK's Boris Johnson On COVID-19 Lab Leak Theory

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson has commented on the Wuhan Lab Leak theory of Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak during the end of the G7 (Grup of Seven) summit. While speaking at the end of the summit, Johnson said that the "practices prevalent" in South and South-East Asia are "eating exotic animal". He further added that it doesn't look that this particular has come from a lab at the moment. Clearly, anyone "sensible will keep an open mind". He said that the leaders agreed in G7 to have a new treaty on pandemic so that the world looks better in dealing with the diseases.

