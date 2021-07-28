Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi-Blinken Meet, Raj Kundra Case & More

PM Modi meets Blinken, welcomes Biden's commitment to strengthen India-US Partnership

Setting a tone of his India visit, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the national capital. PM Modi acknowledged the duo's conclave as a "strong commitment to strengthening the India-US" partnership.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi stated, "Good to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today. I welcome President Biden's strong commitment to strengthening the India-US Strategic Partnership, which is anchored in our shared democratic values and is a force for global good."

Rajnath Singh meets Belarus counterpart at SCO Defence Ministers' summit in Dushanbe

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during his visit to Tajikistan's capital Dushanbe and on the sidelines of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) Defence Ministers' conclave, met with his Belarusian counterpart Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin.

Taking to Twitter, Bharat Bhushan Babu, Defence Ministry's Principal Spokesperson said, "Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh met Minister of Defence of the Republic of Belarus Lieutenant General Viktor Khrenin on the sidelines of SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Dushanbe, today."

Republic exposes multi-city Porn racket amid Kundra case; Victims reveal exploitation

Unearthing a multi-city & multi-country angle in the nefarious alleged porn racket that has shot to the public's consciousness, the investigative team of Republic Media Network dug deep and found that the rot was spread beyond just Mumbai. Two victims in Kolkata, who were unknowingly allegedly involved in the porn racket in the capital city of West Bengal, narrated the entire episode, from being pushed into it under the name of 'general photoshoot' to seeing their videos first stream on apps, and then on social media platforms, at a meager remuneration of Rs 3,000 to 3,500.

Mamata Banerjee has 'No problem if someone else leads'; wants 'Sacche Din, not Acche Din'

On a day she met party chiefs Sonia Gandhi & Arvind Kejriwal, Trinamool Congress Supremo, and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee maintained silence on who would be the Opposition face for the 2024 General Elections. Before both meetings, Mamata Banerjee said she has no problems if someone else leads, continuing the ambiguity on the potential contender from the Opposition to challenge PM Narendra Modi-led BJP.

Delhi CM Kejriwal calls on Mamata Banerjee & Abhishek Banerjee; holds political talks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee in New Delhi on Wednesday. Banerjee was accompanied by her nephew and Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, while AAP MLA Raghav Chadha was seen alongside Arvind Kejriwal. The Delhi CM congratulated Banerjee on her resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly elections and also discussed several political issues with her.

Nishikant Dubey accuses Mahua Moitra over "Bihar ka Gunda" jibe: Moitra denies charges

A meeting of the Information and Technology Committee was adjourned on Wednesday because of a face-off between BJP and Opposition MPs. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a breach of privilege motion against former minister and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. He also claimed that TMC's Mahua Moitra called him "Bihar ka Gunda' in the parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday.

Congress turns tables, justifies ruckus in Parliament by quoting BJP: 'part of democracy'

Once again throwing disciplinary protocols to the wind, the Opposition protested against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government by resorting to tactics like sloganeering, throwing papers at speakers, ministers, and media members, leading to the adjournment of the two houses multiple times on Wednesday. Now, the key Opposition in the Parliament-Congress has come forward to justify its action by turning the tables on the BJP.

MHA, Assam Govt & Mizoram agree to deploy neutral central forces along disputed border

In a significant development concerning the Assam-Mizoram border dispute, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Assam and the Mizoram Government have agreed for the deployment of a neutral central force along the disturbed interstate border, officials from the MHA stated. The MHA has directed the two-state governments to hold regular dialogues in order to resolve the issue mutually.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla chaired a meeting with Chief Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram on Wednesday evening which lasted for two and a half hours. Following the meeting, the MHA official has stated that CAPF personnel will be deployed in the disturbed Assam and Mizoram border area along National Highway 306 under a senior official of the CAPF.

Rafale aircraft: IAF formally inducts 2nd squadron of aircraft in West Bengal's Hasimara

Air Chief Marshal, RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of the Air Staff presided over the induction ceremony. On arrival, the Cheif of Air Staff was received by Air Marshal Amit Dev AVSM VSM, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Air Command.

Nagaland's King Chilli ‘Raja Mircha' exported to London for the first time

Ministry of Commerce & Industry informed that a batch of ‘Raja Mircha,' also known as king chilli, from Nagaland was flown to London through Guwahati by air for the first time on Wednesday, July 28, providing a big boost to exports of Geographical Indications (GI) items from the north-eastern region.

