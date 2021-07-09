Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Chairs High-level Meeting; ED To Question Vaze & More

PM Modi To Review Oxygen Availability in July 9 Meeting Ahead Of Possible Third Wave

As India continues to battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will chair a high-level meeting to review the augmentation and availability of medical oxygen across the country at 11:30 am. It is important to mention here that this latest announcement of the Prime Minister chairing a high-level meeting comes at a time when India is gearing up for the possible third wave of COVID-19. During the second wave of the pandemic, India has faced an extreme oxygen crisis.

Biden Says Troops 'repositioning' As US Shifts Counter-terrorism Focus From Afghanistan

United States President Joe Biden has informed that the US is focusing on terror threats emerging out of other regions apart from Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Biden has revealed that the US had begun to reposition its resources to counter-terrorism in South Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. However, Biden has categorically stated that the United States has the capabilities to protect the country from any terrorist challenges stemming from Afghanistan. Biden's statement comes amid the ongoing withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Ashwini Vaishnaw Promises To Work For PM's Vision, Orders Fresh Changes In Schedule

Former IAS officer, Ashwini Vaishnaw was offered three portfolios of Minister of Railway, Ministry of Communication and Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY). In his first spell as a minister, Vaishnav went on to take over Piyush Goyal who was earlier assigned the role of the Railway Minister but now moved on to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry; Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles. The 50-year-old who has an MBA from the Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur also went on to surpass Ravi Shankar Prasad who was earlier appointed to the ministries of Communication; Electronics and IT.

2022 Punjab Polls: SAD Promises Govt Job & Education Benefits To Kin Of Farm Stir Victims

Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, Sukhbir Badal promised that the SAD-BSP coalition will provide relief to the kin of farmers who lost their lives during the stir against the three agrarian laws if it comes to power. In a video message, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal mentioned that farmers have been protesting for the last 7 months to press for the withdrawal of the farm legislation passed by the Parliament. Revealing that about 550 farmers have passed away in the course of this agitation, he asserted that one person in their families will be given a government job besides education and health benefits.

Delimitation Commission Reaches Jammu On Second Leg Of J&K Visit, Meets Political Parties

The Delimitation Commission arrived here Thursday on the second leg of its four-day Jammu & Kashmir visit and interacted with dozens of political leaders and civil society groups to gather firsthand inputs on the exercise to redraw electoral constituencies in the union territory, officials said.

ED To Question Sachin Vaze Today In Money Laundering Case; Summons To Param Bir Likely

The ED will record dismissed Mumbai cop Sachin Vaze's statement on Friday in connection with the money laundering case against ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, sources confirmed to Republic TV. Lodged at the Taloja Jail, he is accused in the Antilia bomb scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case. A day earlier, the special NIA court granted permission to the central agency to question him for a period of three days.

US CDC & FDA Say 'no Need For COVID Booster Shot' As Pfizer, Moderna Seek Nod For 3rd Jab

As 60% of Americans are fully vaccinated, the US govt bodies - FDA, CDC, and NIH (the National Institutes of Health) issued a joint statement on Thursday, stating that "Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time". In its statement, the US health bodies said that they are reviewing data and are prepared for booster doses if scientifically demonstrated to be needed. This comes on the same day pharma giants Pfizer and Moderna have sought authorization for the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

UN Envoy To Haiti Assures Police Have Rounded-up Suspects In President's Murder Case

The UN envoy to Haiti announced that police have surrounded suspects in the death of President Jovenel Moise on Thursday, July 8. The police had previously stated that they had captured two suspected members who were allegedly responsible for Moise's death. Moise, 53, was assassinated after assailants rushed his home, despite Haiti's police and army moving immediately to stop them.

West Bengal Police Book BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari In Ex-bodyguard's Alleged Suicide Case

In a setback to West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari, the Bengal police has started a fresh investigation into the alleged suicide in 2018 of Adhikari's then-bodyguard on Friday. The case has been registered against Adhikari at Contai Police Station after the victim's wife lodged a complaint. As per reports, Adhikari's bodyguard Subrata Chakraborty had allegedly shot himself in the head with his service revolver on October 13, 2018

Pfizer Seeks US FDA's Emergency Nod For COVID Booster Shot; Cites Delta Variant Rise

With studies showing 90% effectiveness of both Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, Pfizer plans to seek emergency use authorization by US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for a COVID-19 booster dose in August, said the company in a statement on Thursday. Based on data from a recent study, Pfizer said that its vaccine showed strong neutralization against the Delta variant after two doses. It anticipates that the antibodies will be higher after a third dose and are performing clinical trials to determine the same.

