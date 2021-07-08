Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Hails IITs, IISC; Maskless Tourists In Mussoorie & More

Sanofi, GSK Receive Green Signal For Phase 3 Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate In India

In a significant development to aid the country's battle against COVID-19, Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) have been given approval for their Phase 3 clinical study in India to assess the safety, efficacy and immunogenicity of their adjuvanted recombinant-protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

Delhi High Court Denies Interim Protection To Twitter; Centre 'free To Take Any Action'

In a key development, the Delhi High Court while hearing a petition filed in relation to Twitter's compliance with the New IT Rules denied interim protection to the social media giant. The Single-judge bench comprising Justice Rekha Palli gave the Central government a free hand to take action against Twitter for non-compliance with the IT Rules as it may deem fit and proper, noting that it was already in violation of the set deadline. It, however, allowed the social media giant to file an affidavit in the matter.

Maskless Tourists Throng Mussoorie's Kempty Falls Even As Govt Rings COVID-19 Alarm

Just days after images of a crowded Manali went viral forcing the government to issue a warning, shocking visuals of maskless tourists enjoying their time at Mussoorie's famous Kempty Falls have now surfaced. In the several videos that have been shared on social media, nearly hundreds of tourists can be seen enjoying their time at the sparkling Kempty Waterfalls as monsoons preside over Uttarakhand. While videos show these tourists were maskless, social distancing can also be seen taking a hit.

Karnataka BJP MLAs To Meet High Command To Demand Expulsion Of Anti-Yediyurappa Netas

Pro-Yediyurappa Karnataka BJP MLAs are set to meet the BJP high command to demand the expulsion of leaders who made remarks against the CM, Renukacharya told PTI on Thursday. Earlier this week, rebel BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal and the state's Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar had claimed that the party's high command would replace Yediyurappa as CM by Dussehra and that there were other capable 'elephants and tigers' who could take over.

Capt Vs Sidhu: Manish Tewari Slams Those 'running Agendas On Twitter'; Seeks Party Action

Wading into the Congress tussle in Punjab, Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari on Thursday, said that the Congress High Command must take action on certain members who were pursuing their own agenda on Twitter. Taking a dig at rebel MLA Navjot Sidhu, Tewari said that Congress was united and will contest polls unitedly in Punjab. Tewari, one of the G-23 signatories, is allegedly Capt Amarinder Singh's top choice for Punjab Congress chief.

Railways Install India’s First Movable Freshwater Tunnel Aquarium At Bengaluru Station

Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station also known as Bengaluru City Railway Station has become the first railway station in India with a movable freshwater tunnel aquarium. According to PTI, the aquarium has been opened by the Indian Railway Stations Development Cooperation Limited (IRSDC) in collaboration with the HNi Aquatic Kingdom. In a statement, the IRSDC said that the aquarium is based on the concept of Amazon River and is one-of-its-kind, promising to be a visual treat and a passenger’s delight.

PM Modi Holds Key Meeting With New Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan And Experts

After a curiosity-filled day ended with the oath-taking ceremonies of the reshuffled Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ministers are hitting the ground running immediately. This was evident with the leader participating in a meeting with an education panel and the top names of the education sector. Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and his team briefed the PM on the roadmap for his Ministry.

PM Modi Hails IITs, IISC For Research & Innovation, Says 'will Benefit Yuva Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to talk about Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, one of the premier institutions of the country. The tweet was posted after a virtual interaction on Thursday, July 8 between PM Narendra Modi and the Directors & Heads of centrally funded technical institutes. The Directors of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and IISC Bangalore were also present.

Smriti Irani Bids Adieu To The Textiles Ministry; Says 'poised To Take Giant Leap Forward'

The Cabinet Reshuffle done by the Narendra Modi-led Union Government has seen some major changes in the Union Cabinet. A total of 11 women leaders were included in the cabinet including Union Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Zubin Irani. As per the new cabinet, Irani will now continue to head the Women and Child Development Ministry whereas the Ministry of Textiles has been taken over by former Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Takes Charge As Civil Aviation Minister In PM Modi's New Cabinet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and newly inducted Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken charge on Thursday, July 8 after a mega reshuffle that took place in PM Modi's cabinet. Speaking to the media, Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he will try his best to fulfill his responsibilities as the Aviation Minister of India. The BJP leader is among the 36 new ministers who took oath on Wednesday, July 7 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

