Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Launches E-RUPI; Tokyo Olympics update and more

Covaxin Effective Against Delta Plus Variant Reveals ICMR Study; Efficacy Not Yet Known

In a boost to India's COVID inoculation, an ICMR study on Monday has found that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin was effective against the highly prevalent Delta plus variant. The study has concluded that Covaxin's high titers to Delta plus variant was sufficient to neutralise all COVID-19 variants - Alpha, Delta, Delta AY.1 and B.1.617.3 variants effectively. The study titled 'Comparable neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 Delta AY.1 and Delta in individuals sera vaccinated with BBV152' has been uploaded to pre-print server bioRxiv and is yet to be peer-reviewed.

Read Full Story Here

Lalu Yadav Meets Mulayam Singh Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav In Delhi Ahead Of Uttar Pradesh Polls

In a recent political update, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav met Former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav on Monday, July 2, in Delhi. Lalu Yadav visited Mulayam Singh Yadav to enquire about his health and wellbeing.

Read Full Story Here

SC Orders Centre To Grant Permanent Commission To Women In Forces; Refuses To Re-examine

Rapping the Centre over non-implementation of the permanent commission for women in Armed forces, Supreme Court on Monday, told the government to implement its judgment as it stands. Accusing the Centre of attempting to go around the judgment, Justice DY Chandrachud refused to entertain Miscellaneous Applications seeking clarification on the issue. Suggesting the Centre to file review if aggrieved, the SC-bench allowed the Centre to approach Armed Forces Tribunals (AFT) for relief.

Read Full Story Here

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Attack On His Convoy In Tripura, Lashes Out At BJP Govt

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee on Monday alleged an attack on his convoy in Agartala hitting out at the state of 'democracy' in BJP-ruled Tripura. Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader shared a video of the incident, holding the saffron party responsible for the attack. He also hit out at Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb for 'taking the state to new heights.'

Read Full Story Here

PM Modi Launches India's New Digital Payment Mode E-RUPI; Calls It 'a Tool To Help Poor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, launched e-RUPI, a futuristic person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, via video link. During the launch, PM said that e-RUPI will bring a digital revolution to the country and empower all the citizens.

Read Full Story Here

Assam-Mizoram Clash: Northeast MPs Write To PM Modi, Accuse Congress Of 'stoking Tempers'

Amid the Assam-Mizoram border clash, MPs from the Northeast submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing anguish over the violence taking place between the two states. The MPs stated that there was an attempt by certain sections of the polity such as the Congress Party to engage in politics over the clashes calling their motives 'devious and mischievous.'

Read Full Story Here

Tokyo Olympics: US Gymnast Simone Biles Back To Final, Says 'was Struggling With Twisties'

Simone Biles' Tokyo Olympics 2020 journey has been no less than an inspiration for many despite the fact that the US gymnast withdrew from four events despite qualifying for all five individual events. She took herself out of the all-around, vault, bars and floor finals in an attempt to take care of her mental health. However, the four-time Olympic champion will return to action on Tuesday, August 3, to compete in the women's balance beam final. The USA Gymnastics confirmed the news on Monday via their social media handles.

Read Full Story Here

PV Sindhu Opens Up On Tokyo Olympics Preparation, Her Historic Bronze Win & Family Support

PV Sindhu's chance of winning the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics was dashed by Tai Tzu Ying in the semi-final. However, the Indian shuttler ensured that she did not come home empty-handed as she went onto claim the Bronze medal on Sunday by beating China's China's Bing Jiao by 21-13,21-15. By winning the Bronze medal at Tokyo 2020 PV Sindhu also made history by becoming the first woman athlete to win two medals at the Olympic event in a row. Following the victory, Sindhu exclusively spoke to the Republic media network and shared her thoughts on the whole journey.

Read Full Story Here

Kim Jong Un's Sister Kim Yo Jong Raises Concerns Over South Korea-US Military Drill

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s influential sister Kim Yo Jong on August 1 slammed the planned military exercise between South Korea and the United States noting that it would ‘becloud’ the relations, as per state-media report. Kim Yo Jong’s warning came amid a surprise thaw in the Korean peninsula which is prompted by a range of personal letters exchanged between North Korean leader and South Koreas President Moon Jae-in.

Read Full Story Here

Bombay HC Questions Maha Govt Over Not Allowing COVID Vaccinated People In Local Trains

The Bombay High Court on Monday questioned the Maharashtra government on why people who had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were still not allowed to travel by local trains in Mumbai. The HC while responding to a submission asked the state what the purpose of vaccinating people was. Currently, only frontline health workers and government staff are permitted to use the Mumbai local trains to travel.

Read Full Story Here