Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi ‘proud’ Of Indian Athletes; Goa Extends COVID Curfew

PM Modi ‘proud’ of Indian athletes at World Cadet Championships

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian sportspersons for their stupendous performances at the World Cadet Championships held in Hungary's capital Budapest. The athletes gave their best shot at the world championship tournament at a time when the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020 has taken centre stage. Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Modi first gave special mention to the Indian sportspersons as they continue to make the nation 'proud' and then added that India succeeding in winning 13 medals that included five gold at the World Cadet Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Punjab polls: AAP rules out any alliance with SAD or Congress

Gearing up for the Punjab polls, AAP's Punjab president Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, confirmed that the Kejriwal-led party will contest alone in the upcoming polls in February 2022. Ruling out any alliance with either Congress or Akali Dal, Mann warned people to beware of rumours. AAP faces Congress, BJP and the Akali Dal-BSP combo in February 2022 polls.

IPL 2021: BCCI releases full match schedule, venues, timings

The BCCI on Sunday announced the schedule for the remaining matches of IPL 2021, which is slated to be held in the UAE. The second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 edition will begin with a "blockbuster clash" between defending champion Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. The cash-rich league will re-start on September 19 with the final set to be played on October 15. A total of 31 matches will be played in the given time frame.

Delhi Metro trains start running with 100 Pc seating capacity

In view of the improved coronavirus situation, Delhi Metro services began running with full seating capacity from Monday, but there is still no provision for standing travel for commuters, officials said. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) till Sunday was running trains with 50 per cent seating capacity, after the services had resumed after a long hiatus on June 7.

Afghanistan asks international community to investigate Taliban

On Sunday, the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called on the international community, human rights agencies, and the International Criminal Court (ICC) to strongly condemn reprehensible violence and crimes committed by the Taliban within Afghanistan and its continued links to international terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda. In a statement issued by the Afghan foreign ministry on July 25, the Afghan government sought global cooperation in preventing Taliban's organized atrocities, and “prosecution of the perpetrators [Talibani forces] to put an end to impunity in Afghanistan”.

Sidhu’s installation ceremony in spotlight for COVID norms violation

The installation ceremony of MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu as the Punjab Congress president on July 23 has come under the scanner of the Chandigarh Police. On this occasion, senior leaders such as Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh, outgoing state president Sunil Jakhar and AICC in-charge Harish Rawat along with hundreds of party workers were present. The police have registered an FIR against "unidentified persons" for allegedly violating the COVID-19 guidelines during this event.

Indian seafarers call for govt intervention as China bans sailors’ entry from its ports

The All India Seafarer & General Workers Union has written a letter to the Centre alleging that China was not allowing ships with Indian crew onboard to enter the China Port. In a letter to Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal and the seafarers' body alleged that as many as 20,000 seafarers were home due to the move, which was claiming the jobs of thousands of Indian seamen. "From March 2021, any ship reaching China Port and having Indian seafarers as a crew on it, China government is not allowing all those ships to enter into the port," it said in the letter.

Goa govt extends COVID curfew till Aug 2

The Goa government led by Pramod Sawant has announced the extension of the ongoing state-wide COVID-19 curfew till 7 AM of August 2, 2021. The decision was taken to further control the situation of the pandemic in the state. The curfew first came into play on May 9 and has been given an extension on various occasions, depending on the number of cases in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant confirmed the news through his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “The State Level Curfew Order will be extended up to 7am, 2nd August 2021”.

Tokyo Olympics: Veteran Sharath Kamal advances to round 3 of Men’s Singles Table Tennis

Veteran Sharath Kamal overcame his Portuguese rival Tiago Apolonia 4-2 during their Tokyo Olympics 2020 table tennis men's singles Round 2 clash on Monday. However, the Indian paddler was made to earn this win by Tiago Apolonia in a contest that lasted for almost an hour i.e. 49 minutes to be precise.

DU admissions 2021: Application process begins for PG, PhD, M.Phil. Programmes

Delhi University (DU) will start the online application process for the post-graduate programmes on Monday, July 26. The admission process for M.Phil and PhD programmes will also begin today. Candidates who wish to apply for PG, M.Phil or PhD programmes can apply online at du.ac.in. The online application window for these programmes will be open till August 21.

