Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Chair Meet On July 14; Cong Protest Over Fuel Price

'Covaxin Approval To Be Finalised In 4-6 Weeks', Says WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Swaminathan

In a boost for India's indigenous COVID vaccine Covaxin, WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan anticipated that a decision on WHO's approval for the vaccine will be done in the next 4-6 weeks. Addressing a webinar on vaccine access across the world on Friday, Dr. Swaminathan, said that the vaccine's phase-3 trial data was encouraging and looked good. Covaxin clocks an overall efficacy of 77.8% as per the phase-3 trial data released by Bharat Biotech (BBL).

Two-child Policy: UP Law Commission Releases Population Bill Draft; Seeks Public Opinion

In less than a month, UP Law Commission submitted the draft Population Bill 2021 on Saturday, seeking public suggestions to the draft by 19 July. The draft Bill which has now been uploaded to the Law commission's website lists incentives for government employees, the general public, and couples below the poverty line for adopting a two-child or one-child policy via voluntary sterilization. The bill also lists many disincentives for all such as debarring from the benefit of govt-sponsored welfare schemes, ration card limits, contesting local body elections, etc.

Tamil Nadu Extends Lockdown Till July 19; Restaurants & Shops To Remain Open Till 9:00 Pm

As India continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday, July 10 extended the Coronavirus lockdown in the state till July 19, while relaxing a few restrictions. This latest development comes as Tamil Nadu continues to witness a steady and significant decline in the daily number of active COVID-19 cases. As per the latest guidelines of Tamil Nadu lockdown, the shops can now remain open till 9:00 pm.

J&K Administration Nominates Nodal Officers For Assistance Of Delimitation Commission

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday nominated nodal officers with the Delimitation Commission at the district level for providing timely information to it and receiving representations from stakeholders. In an order issued by the General Administration Department, one officer has been nominated in each of the 20 districts of the union territory for liaisoning with the commission, which wrapped its four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Friday during which it interacted with political parties and district administrations.

Uttar Pradesh Law Commission Proposes UP Population Control Bill With Two-child Policy

The Uttar Pradesh Law Commission has put forward a proposal for UP population control bill. The bill is being called the ‘UP Population (Control, Stabilization and Welfare) bill, 2021’ for population control in the state. Aditya Nath Mittal, Uttar Pradesh Law Commission chairman spoke to ANI about this population control bill in the Yogi Adityanath-led state of UP, saying that couples who follow the 2-child policy would receive perks from the government.

Two Unidentified Terrorists Neutralized During Encounter In J&K's Anantnag; Ops Underway

Two unidentified terrorists were gunned down in an encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces at the Kawarigam village in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday. A joint team of Police, Army’s 19 RR, and CRPF had launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. As the team of security forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

Rajasthan CM Gehlot Urges Centre To Increase Vaccine Quota, Terms Self As 'best Performer'

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Friday informed that he requested the Centre to increase the COVID-19 vaccine allocation for the state, joining a list of other state leaders who have urged PM Modi to increase supply to their states. CM Gehlot claimed that he had written to the newly appointed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urging him to increase the state’s vaccine allotment. CM Gehlot further claimed that the state had fastened the vaccination process by creating a capacity to vaccinate over 1.5 million people daily.

PM Modi To Chair Meet With Council Of Ministers On July 14 After Major Cabinet Reshuffle

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting with the Council of Ministers on July 14, reported ANI. In the past several days, the Union Government made huge announcements including major Cabinet reshuffle and back-to-back meetings led by PM Modi. Before the oath-taking ceremony, PM Modi had attended leaders who were expected to receive portfolios in the cabinet. After the major announcement, a meeting on health infrastructure and Tokyo Olympics was also held.

Andhra Pradesh BJP Netas Oppose CM Jagan's 'minority Appeasement' Via Church Constructions

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Andhra Pradesh unit president Somu Veerraju on Saturday said the party respected all religions equally and claimed that it was against CM Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government's policy to built churches in the state with public money and not Christians. Opposing the Andhra Pradesh government's move to built churches in the state, he said, "Such opposition is not against the Christians but against the government policy of misusing funds from Hindus. Funds from Hindus should be used for Hindu temples only."

Congress Protest Over Fuel Price Hike Flops As Overloaded Bullock Cart Collapses In Mumbai

A bullock cart protest organized by Maharashtra Congress leaders against rising fuel prices came to an embarrassing end on Thursday after the cart collapsed in Mumbai's Antop Hill area. In a viral video, several Congress workers and leaders were seen protesting atop a bullock cart with LPG cylinders, when the cart came down crashing due to overloading. Mumbai Congress chief Bhai Jagtap and other supporters too collapsed amidst all the sloganeering against the fuel price hike.

