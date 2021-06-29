Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Chair Meeting; Delhi CM Promises Free Power & More

PM Modi To Chair Cabinet Meet On Tuesday Over J&K; Amit Shah & Rajnath Singh To Be Present

In a major development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on Tuesday evening at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, where all the top Union Ministers, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and others. The meeting is likely to be in connection with Jammu and Kashmir and all the developments that took place ever since the last high-level meeting over the UT which was held on June 24.

COVID-19: Africa Raises 'concerns' Over EU's Covishield Exclusion From 'vaccine Passports'

Following India’s Serum Insitute of India (SII) flagging European Union (EU) exclusion of India-made Covishield from its ‘vaccine passports,’ the African Union Commission and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on June 28 raised their concerns over the applicability of the EU Digital COVID Certificate “Green Pass” to different COVID-19 vaccines.

Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free Power, Bill Waiver If AAP Wins In Punjab Elections Next Year

Ahead of the Punjab assembly election next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday held a press conference, where he promised Punjab three things- 24-hour electricity, 300 units free for each family, and a waiver on previous power bills. AAP MP Bhagwant Mann was also present at the press meet.

'Credit Is More Debt': Congress' P Chidambaram Frowns Upon Centre's New COVID-19 Package

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram frowned upon the new financial package announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Stressing that credit guarantee is not credit per se, he contended that no banker will lend to a debt-ridden business. According to him, it was imperative to provide non-credit capital to cash-starved businesses.

Kolkata COVID-19 Vaccine Fraud Case: ED To Initiate Probe, Seeks FIRs From The Police

In a major development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to initiate a money-laundering probe in the alleged Kolkata COVID-19 vaccine scam. The central agency has asked the Kolkata Police to send the FIRs of the vaccine fraud case. The fake vaccination camps, which have sent a panic wave across the state, have forced West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to intervene in the matter.

Second COVID-19 Wave Still Not Over, Says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

As India continues to fight COVID-19, states across the country are operating under low key lockdown restrictions. Speaking on the threat of COVID, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the second wave of COVID is not over and so people must not relax and always be on alert.

Moderna Seeks Approval For Its COVID-19 Vaccine In India, Awaits DCGI Nod: Sources

In a development that is likely to boost the vaccination drive, US-based pharma company Moderna has sought regulatory approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in India. As per PTI sources, Cipla has applied for the import and marketing authorization of Moderna jabs.

Anil Deshmukh Refuses To Appear Before ED In Person Citing COVID Threat; Letter Accessed

In a big development on Monday, ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh declined to physically appear before the Enforcement Directorate citing the risk of contracting COVID-19. Belying the impression that he skipped the summons on June 25, he told the ED that his authorized representative had appeared before the ED.

J&K: IGP Kumar Addresses Media, Describes Killing Of SPO And His Family As 'barbaric'

Kashmir's Inspector-general of police (IGP) Vijay Kumar addressed media on Tuesday and revealed major developments carried out by Indian security forces to crack down terrorist movements in the valley. The IGP started his address by assuring that the attackers of SPO will be caught soon as the police have identified them and are tracing them.

Russian Agency Rosatom Commences Construction Of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant In TN

On June 29, an official ceremony was held that was dedicated to the first concrete pouring into the foundation plate of the recreator building for Kudankulam NPP Unit 5 (Republic of India). This concrete pouring commemorated the official commencement of the main state of nuclear power plant stage 3 construction.

