Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Hold Emergency Meeting; Russia-Ukraine War & More

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: PM Modi To Hold Emergency Meeting On Evacuation Of Indian Citizens

In the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold an emergency meeting on February 24, Thursday. The meeting will be focused on the evacuation process of Indian citizens and getting Indian students out of the war-hit nation, sources reported. The emergency meeting is expected to be held by PM Modi after 5 PM.

Read Full Story Here

NATO Extends Solidarity With Ukraine; ‘will Impose Economic Sanctions On Russia'

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said that the intergovernmental military alliance stands in solidarity with Ukraine. He said NATO allies in coordination with European Union and other parting are imposing economic sanctions on Russia for their "reckless invasion of Ukraine."

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine-Russia War: India Taking Steps To Evacuate Around 18,000 Indians, Says MoS MEA

As over 20,000 Indians remain stranded in Ukraine amid Russia's invasion with Air India given the responsibility of evacuation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, February 24, that it is taking measures to bring back around 18,000 Indians, including students from Ukraine, assuring safety and urging everyone not to panic. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, asking Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home.

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine Invites Citizens 'who Can Hold A Weapon' To Join Defence Forces & Fight Russia

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Moscow launched bomb attacks on several Ukrainian cities, resulting in a massive chaotic situation in which hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled war-torn Ukraine. Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the Ukrainian government has invited its citizens to join the military line in order to support and help the country in the war against Moscow.

Read Full Story Here

Russia-Ukraine War: Belarus President Denies Any Role Of His Troops In Invasion Of Ukraine

As Russia wages war against Ukraine, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that troops of his country are not participating in a military operation announced by his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The justification came amid reports by the Belta News Agency that Russian troops attacked Ukraine from Belarus as well as Russia with support of Belarusian troops at around 5 am local time. Stressing that there is a need to avoid full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine, he suggested conducting negotiations between the two sides in Minsk, Sputnik reported.

Read Full Story Here

Russia-Ukraine War: Indian Envoy Asks Nationals Residing In Kyiv To Stay Put

India's envoy to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy on Thursday has urged all Indian nationals in Ukraine to stay wherever they are amid the offensive launched by Russia. Noting that the situation is highly tense and very uncertain, he added that the air space is closed, railway schedules are in flux and roads are crammed. The Indian Ambassador requested everyone to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude.

Read Full Story Here

Karnataka: Shivamogga SP Avers Law & Order Situation Is Fine, No Incident In 24 Hrs

In a key update on the law and order situation in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, the state police have now announced that no incidents were reported in the last 24 hours. This comes after the police extended the ongoing curfew in the region till Friday, February 25 morning. The steps are being taken owing to the tense environment that was witnessed after 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was murdered on Sunday, February 20.

Read Full Story Here

Ukraine-Russia War: Kyiv Snaps Diplomatic Ties With Moscow As Vladimir Putin Wages War

After Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine, Moscow launched a series of offensives against several Ukrainian territories, plunging the country into chaos and forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee. As the situation worsens in the European country, Ukraine has announced the snapping of diplomatic ties with Russia.

Read Full Story Here

Nawab Malik's Brother Kaptan Malik Summoned By ED In Money Laundering Case: Sources

In a key development on Thursday, sources revealed that the Enforcement Directorate summoned incarcerated Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik in the money laundering case linked to the underworld. A day earlier, special Judge RN Rokade remanded the Maharashtra Minister to ED custody until March 3. Meanwhile, gangster and terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar was remanded to judicial custody in connection with this case as the central agency didn't press for his custody. It is pertinent to note that the MVA government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation.

Read Full Story Here

Russia-Ukraine War: Sensex Tanks Over 2,702 Pts, Nifty Ends 815 Pts Lower As Markets Crash

Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement of a military operation in Ukraine had a detrimental impact on the Indian markets as the stock market ended in the red on Thursday. Mirroring the global market meltdown, Bombay Stock Exchange benchmark Sensex tanked over 2,702.15 points to end at 54,529.91 while Nifty slipped by 815.30 points to 16,247.95. Meanwhile, gold and crude oil prices in the international market surged.

Read Full Story Here

Image: Republic World