Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi To Visit UP's Varanasi; Omicron Scare And More

Harish Rawat To Meet Congress Top Brass In Delhi Tomorrow; Uttarakhand Leaders Summoned

As an infighting crisis looms in Congress, party High Command has summoned its top Uttarakhand leaders to Delhi, as ex-CM Harish Rawat hints at rebellion. As per sources, leaders like Ganesh Godiyal, Devendra Yadav already held a meeting yesterday and have been summoned again to the national capital. Moreover, Rawat is most likely to leave for Delhi today after paying obeisance to Chaudhary Charan Singh at Kisan Ghat, Haridwar.

PM Modi To Visit Varanasi Today To Inaugurate 22 Projects Worth Rs 870 Cr Ere UP Polls

On December 23rd, the Prime Minister will launch a series of development initiatives in Varanasi. PM to lay the foundation stone of 'Banas Dairy Sankul' in an effort to develop the rural economy and assist farmers in the region. PM Modi to give rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' to over 20 lakh people of Uttar Pradesh.

Home Ministry Calls High-level Meet To Discuss J&K Security Scenario Amid Targeted Attacks

In light of the repeated targeted attacks by terrorists on Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) personnel, armed forces, and civilians the Union Home Ministry has called a high-level meeting with the top brass of Police and Intelligence agencies in New Delhi today, December 23.

Is Delmicron A New COVID Variant? How Is It Different From Omicron?

Even though the ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant is spreading fast the threat from the Delta variant still exists. The double mutation variation of COVID-19 which has emerged has been given the name Delmicron. Since both strains of Coronavirus are currently prevalent all over the globe, including India, this nomenclature was created by merging the Delta and Omicron versions of Coronavirus.

Mamata Banerjee Not Given Chance To Speak During CMs' Virtual Meet With PM: WB Govt Source

A top source from the West Bengal Secretariat has claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was not given a chance to speak during the CMs' virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 'Azadi ki Amrit Mahotsav' meeting was underway in which Banerjee was not allowed to speak as her name was missing from the list of speakers, the PTI source added.

WHO Chief Critical Of 'Blanket Booster Programs', Bats For Equitable Vaccine Distribution

Blanket booster dose programs for COVID-19 are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than end it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) warned on Wednesday. "Blanket booster programs are likely to prolong the pandemic, rather than ending it, by diverting supply to countries that already have high levels of vaccination coverage, giving the virus more opportunity to spread and mutate," said WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Central Vista Stretch For R-Day Parade Will Be Ready On Time, Some Facilities Later On

The Central Vista stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate required to host the Republic Day Parade will be ready on time, but some facilities will be completed later, according to the project's architectural consultant. An official of the HCP Design, Planning and Management also said that arrangements have already begun for hosting the Republic Day Parade on the newly-developed Rajpath.

TMC Details Extent Of Association With I-PAC Amid Rumours Of Fallout With Prashant Kishor

Amid rumours of a rift with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien revealed the extent of the Indian Political Action Committee's association with his party. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he made a clear distinction between TMC and I-PAC stressing that the latter does not necessarily reflect the views of the Mamata Banerjee-led party. While O'Brien did not name Kishor, this was perceived as a reference to his recent interviews where he highlighted that an opposition alliance cannot be formed without taking Congress on board.

White House Downplays US Secret Service's $100 Billion COVID Fraud Estimates

The White House has undervalued a statement by the US Secret Service department who claimed that nearly $100 billion has been frauded from COVID relief funds, saying that the amount estimate was based on two old reports. Speaking at a regular press briefing on Wednesday, White House Jen Psaki when asked to shed light on the mammoth figure in question she stated that "there is no new research, data, or analysis of fraud here." Emphasising that the said fraud amount was a result of "just an adding up" of two old reports of precedented challenges involving small business loans and unemployment insurance payments.

COVID: UK Records Over 1 Lakh Cases In A Span Of 24 Hours Amid Omicron Spread

The UK on Wednesday reported a record high COVID caseload amid the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant. As reported by AFP, the UK recorded around 1,06,122 virus cases in the last 24 hours. The surge in cases was seen at a time when the global spread of the newly detected, highly mutated variant has become a cause of worry. Moreover, UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced earlier in the day that the self-isolation period for people who test positive for COVID-19 in England will be reduced from 10 to seven days. This will be for those who produce two negative lateral flow test (LFT) results on days six and seven since the start of their quarantine.

