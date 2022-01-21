Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Voted 'most Popular Leader', Amar Jyoti, Omicron & More

PM Modi Again Tops List Of 'most Popular' World Leaders With 71% Approval Rating

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has topped the list of "most popular" world leaders with 71 per cent approval rating. According to the global approval rating released by Morning Consult Political Intelligence, PM Modi has beaten notable political personalities like US President Joe Biden, UK PM Boris Johnson and many more. This comes after the PM topped the list of the 'most popular' world leaders in November 2021 with a score of 70% 'approval rating.'

'Amar Jyoti Not To Be Extinguished, Merged With National War Memorial Flame': GOI Sources

Amid the furore over the 'extinguishing' of the Amar Jyoti flame, government sources on Friday, refuted it saying that the flame will be 'merged' with the flame at the National War Memorial. The sources added that the names of the jawans who were martyred in all wars prior to 1971 and after it are housed in the National War memorial. In contrast, names of only martyrs of World War-1 and the Indo-Afghan War were inscribed in India Gate pointed out GOI sources.

Mortal Remains Of Indians Killed In Abu Dhabi Drone Attack To Reach Punjab: India's Envoy

The mortal remains of the two Indian nationals who were killed in a drone attack in Abu Dhabi on Monday will reach Punjab on Friday, India's Ambassador in the UAE has said. On January 17, two Indians and a Pakistani national, all staff of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), were killed and six others injured in the suspected drone attacks near the Abu Dhabi airport that sparked multiple explosions in the capital of the United Arab Emirates. The attacks were claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.

President, PM Greet Manipur, Tripura And Meghalaya On Statehood Day; Prays For Progress

As Tripura, Meghalaya, and Tripura celebrate their 50th statehood day on Friday, January 21, extending his best wishes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted the people of Manipur, Tripura, and Meghalaya on their statehood days. Taking to Twitter, he hailed the states' vibrant contribution towards India's development and wrote, "Greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya, and Tripura on their Statehood Days. These states are making vibrant contributions to India’s development. Praying for their constant progress."

IMD Predicts Dense Fog In Isolated Regions Over Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Bihar On Jan 21

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over East Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on January 21. While thunderstorms accompanied with lightning & hail at isolated places are very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and with lightning at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and north Rajasthan.

Assembly Elections 2022 Live News: SP Fields Late BJP State Prez's Wife Against Yogi

Elections are set to commence in 5 states - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur and Punjab. While UP will undergo a 7-phase election from Feb 10 to Mar 7, Goa, Uttarakhand will poll on Feb 14, Punjab on Feb 20 and Manipur on Feb 27, Mar 3. Results for all elections will be declared on March 10

UP Election: Set To Contest From Karhal, Akhilesh Yadav Faces Ire For Choosing 'safe Seat'

Amid the likelihood of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav contesting the UP election from Karhal, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya chided him for choosing a "safe seat". Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, Karhal has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victoriously. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007.

Coronavirus In India Updates: Another Spike Reported With 3,47,254 New COVID-19 Cases

The Centre on Thursday revised guidelines for usage of COVID-19 drugs and masks for children stating that the use of antivirals or monoclonal antibodies is not recommended for those less than 18 years of age, irrespective of infection severity, and for further usage a limit has been set. The health ministry also said that masks are not recommended for children aged five years and below.

Austria Prepares To Become First In Europe To Mandate COVID-19 Vaccination From February

As the ‘highly mutated’ Omicron variant is still prevalent in Europe, Austria took a step closer to enacting a mandatory vaccination law as it parliament voted in favour of revised government plans. The lower house of the Austrian parliament, the National Council, had voted on Thursday to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory starting this February. The law, which will take into full effect from February 1, would make Austria the first among the European nations to mandate vaccinations, BBC reported. All people aged 18 and above who are registered in Austria will be subjected to the Compulsory Vaccination Law.

Ghana: Dozens Feared Dead In Massive Blast Near Mining Town; President Expresses Grief

At least a dozen were feared dead after a massive explosion took place following a mining truck accident near Apiate town in western Ghana on Thursday. The blast took place around 3 pm (local time) between Bogoso and Bawdie towns, gutting buildings and injuring over 50 in the mineral-rich region. While the exact number of casualties is yet to be announced, the head of Prestea Huni-Valley municipal government, Isaac Dsamani, told local media that "about 17 dead bodies" were recovered so far, The Guardian reported.

