Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi Wishes Iran's Raisi; WTC Final Score Update And More

Centre Tells SC 'Can't Pay Ex-gratia To COVID Deceased's Kin'; Cites Financial Constraints

As India's second COVID wave recedes, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday, filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the Centre will be unable to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to kin of every COVID deceased due to financial constraints. Highlighting the various money transfers already made by the Centre to the needy amid lockdown, MHA also pointed out to stretched finances of both state and Central govt due to the pandemic. India has seen 3,86,713 deaths due to COVID till date, as per govt data.

Read Full Story Here

'Looking Forward To Strengthen Ties': PM Modi Congratulates Iran's President-elect Raisi

As Iranian ultraconservative cleric, Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election on June 19, congratulatory messages poured in from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi too extended his wishes on Sunday with the message of strengthening relations between India and Iran. PM Modi expressed his willingness to work with Excellency Ebrahim Raisi to strengthen ties between India and Iran.

Read Full Story Here

NC Chief Farooq Abdullah Begins Deliberations Within Party Over Centre's Invite For Talks

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Sunday started the process of consultations with senior leaders of the party over the invitation for talks from the Centre to mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir. Former chief minister Abdullah met senior leaders of the party, including NC general secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar and provincial president of Kashmir Nasir Aslam Wani, a party leader said.

Read Full Story Here

Shiv Sena MLA Urges CM Uddhav To Ally With BJP Again; Accuses Cong-NCP Of Poaching

Even as tussle continues between MVA constituents, Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik has urged his party chief Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with BJP again. At present, he is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the Tops Grup case and the National Spot Exchange Limited money laundering case. On Sunday, Republic TV accessed an explosive letter written by Sarnaik to the Maharashtra CM dated June 9.

Read Full Story Here

Didn't Become Orphan When Father Died, Became Orphan When Uncle Betrayed Me: Chirag Paswan

On Sunday, Chirag Paswan addressed the media after he held a meeting of the party's working committee in Delhi where the members decided that the 5 rebel MPs from the party be sacked. In an important move, the Paswan camp also opposed Paras' claim on the LJP president's post before the Election Commission. Chirag Paswan further went out to claim that suspended members elected his uncle and the whole process was illegal. He further added that only 9 out of the 75 National Executive members attended the meeting to elect Pashupati Paras as LJP's President.

Read Full Story Here

'Congress Trying To Save Kerala Govt': BJP Over Vijayan-Sudhakaran’s Political Slugfest

In a recent development, Bharatiya Janata Party in Kerala has alleged that the war of words between Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Kerala Congressman President K Sudhakaran was nothing but an attempt to distract the people.

Read Full Story Here

India Vs New Zealand WTC Final Live Score Day 3: India 211/7 At Lunch

India and New Zealand are all set to lock horns on Day 3 of the World Test Championship final in Southampton. India will resume batting at 146/3.

See Live Updates Here

Pakistan Faces Flak As MQM Rallies In US Seeking Self-determination For People Of Sindh

In a further embarrassment for the Pakistan military establishment, MQM supporters staged a peaceful protest rally in front of the White House on Saturday seeking the right to self-determination for the people of Sindh. Alleging that the Mohajir community is the most vulnerable to ISI's atrocities and brutalities, they submitted a petition to the White House as well as the US State Department. The petition urged that a team of the United Nations should visit Sindh to ascertain the ground reality.

Read Full Story Here

Food Crisis Deepens In North Korea: Bananas Sell For Rs 3,300, Black Tea For Rs 5,100

North Korea is facing a severe food crisis with prices of essential commodities shooting through the roof. In a meeting of the central committee of the country’s ruling party, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un flagged a “tense” food situation in the country caused because of the COVID-19 pandemic and typhoons witnessed last year. According to state-run news agency KCNA, Kim also noted that the country’s economy has surged from that of last year but warned regarding the food situation.

Read Full Story Here

'Nepotism Is Illegal': Obama Ethics Chief Lambasts Biden For Hiring Kids Of Top Aides

Official who worked as Director of Office of Government Ethics (OGE) under former US President Barack Obama has lambasted incumbent US President Joe Biden over his administration’s decision to hire children of top White House aide. In a report, Washington Post on June 18 disclosed that at least five children of Biden’s top aides, including those of state counsellor and deputy chief of staff, started working for White House recently. Soon afterwards, a visibly angered Walter Shaub took to Twitter to call out Biden’s “ridiculous” and “illegal” hiring.

Read Full Story Here