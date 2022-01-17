Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Address At WEF, Pt. Birju Maharaj Passes Away & More

PM Modi To Deliver 'State Of The World' Special Address At WEF’s Davos Agenda 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will be delivering the ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Davos Agenda. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will address the WEF at 8:30pm via video conference. The virtual event will be held from January 17-21.

Afghanistan: Resistance Forces In Panjshir Preparing To Launch Guerilla Attack On Taliban

The resistance forces in Panjshir valley continue to fight against the Taliban as they are now working to launch a ‘guerilla attack’ on the militant group. Ever since the Taliban took control of Kabul back in mid-August, the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) has repeatedly condemned the militant group’s large-scale attack on civilians in Panjshir.

Pandit Birju Maharaj Passes Away: President Kovind, PM Modi & Ministers Condole Demise

Legendary Kathak dancer Pandit Birju Maharaj passed away on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Ministers, and many other leaders condoled his demise. Those who condoled his death include Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Election Commission To Mull Over Deferring Punjab Elections On Parties' Request Today

In a big development on Monday, sources revealed that the Election Commission of India has agreed to discuss the possibility of deferring the Punjab elections. This comes after Congress, BJP and Punjab Lok Congress demanded a change in the polling date as many voters belonging to the SC community will be travelling to Varanasi on account of Guru Ravidas' birth anniversary which falls on February 16. While Punjab is scheduled to go to the polls on February 14, the election results will be declared on March 10.

Novak Djokovic Banned From Entering Australia For 3 Yrs; Wait Goes On For 21st Grand Slam

Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic will not be able to enter Australia for the next three years after receiving a ban following his deportation from the country on Sunday. The three-year ban means the Serbian will have to wait until 2025 to capture his 21st Grand Slam title as he will not be able to play the 2023 and 2024 editions.

US President Joe Biden Condemns Texas Synagogue Siege, Calls It An 'act Of Terror’

US President Joe Biden on Sunday, Jan. 16 condemned the 11-hour hostage standoff at a synagogue in Texas as “an act of terror.” In a statement released Sunday, Biden iterated: "There is more we will learn in the days ahead about the motivations of the hostage-taker. But let me be clear to anyone who intends to spread hate—we will stand against antisemitism and against the rise of extremism in this country[US]." Vice President Kamala Harris, whose husband, Douglas Emhoff is Jewish, condemned the attack saying: "While we will learn more about the hostage taker’s motivation, we know this: what happened yesterday at Congregation Beth Israel is a reminder that we must speak up and combat anti-Semitism and hate wherever it exists."

COVID-19: Wealth Of World's 10 Richest Men Doubled During Pandemic, Reports Oxfam

The global COVID-19 pandemic has made the 10 richest men in the world wealthier but has also widened the gap between rich and poor, according to the charity Oxfam. The report claimed that the lower incomes for the world’s poorest contributed to the death of 21,000 people each day. However, the world’s 10 richest men have more than doubled their collective fortunes since March 2020, the charity said.

US President Biden To Virtually Discuss COVID-19 & QUAD With Japanese PM Kishida On Jan 21

In a bid to further deepen bilateral ties, US President Joe Biden will virtually meet with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Friday (January 21). The meeting is expected to strengthen the US-Japan relations in the wake of growing Chinese assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement released on Sunday. The leaders will also discuss issues pertaining to the QUAD (an alliance of the US, Australia, Japan and India).

India reports 2,58,089 Cases In Last 24 Hrs

India on Sunday completed a year of its vaccination drive against COVID-19. In a span of exactly 365 days, the country has administered the first dose to 90% of the population while 60% has got their second dose too. Not just that, the administration of what is known as the 'precautionary' dose, among the population has also begun with vaccination drive for children as well.

COVID-19: 'No Person Can Be Forced To Be Vaccinated Against Their Wish', Centre Tells SC

The Centre on Sunday told the Supreme Court that COVID-19 that no individual can be vaccinated against his/ her wish. The Centre informed that the vaccination guidelines issued by the Union health ministry do not envisage forcible vaccination without consent. The comment came as India continues to struggle with the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 outbreak. The nation, on Sunday, also completed one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive.

