Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Cabinet Reshuffle; JEE Mains Schedule & More

PM Modi's Cabinet reshuffle on July 7; young leaders, allies to be accommodated

In a breaking development on the Union Cabinet reshuffle, sources close to the situation have informed Republic Media Network that the cabinet expansion will happen on Wednesday at 6 PM, i.e. July 7, instead of Thursday, July 8. Republic has also learnt that PM Narendra Modi is giving special attention to inducting young people into the central cabinet. According to sources, a major focus is being given to those who are educated with attention on PhD holders, MBAs, Post Graduates in different streams.

Read full story

Centre issues statement on Stan Swamy's death, quashes human rights outcry

Issuing a statement on Bhima Koregaon violence case accused Stan Swamy's death, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) quashed the outcry over human rights violation reports. Laying down facts of the case, the Union Government highlighted that Stan Swamy's bail applications were rejected by the courts because of the 'specific nature of charges' against him. In a stern statement quashing the outcry on social media, the MEA remarked that authorities in India act 'against violations of law' and not against legitimate exercise of rights.

Read full story

NHRC asks West Bengal post-poll violence victims to meet them with written complaint

With regards to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) probe into the post-poll violence in West Bengal, Atif Rasheed, the Vice-chairman National Commission for Minorities has called upon the post-poll violence victims or those who migrated from their native places due to violence to meet him on Wednesday, July 7

Read full story

Mehbooba Mufti accuses Centre of 'misusing' agencies after her mother gets summons from ED

People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti accused the Centre of intimidating politicians and senior citizens after her mother received a summon from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for 'unknown charges'. The former Jammu and Kashmir CM accused the Centre of using agencies such as the ED and NIA to settle scores and claimed that the summon to her mother had been issued on the same day as PDP had decided to not meet members of the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday. Mehbooba Mufti accused the Centre of not sparing 'even senior citizens' and claimed that her mother had been summoned by the ED for unknown charges and had been asked to appear in person.

Read full story

Congress delegation meets Delimitation Commission; stresses resumption of J&K's statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) met the Delimitation Commission on Tuesday and submitted a detailed memorandum concerning various issues relating to the resumption of political activity in the Union Territory. JKPCC President Ghulam Ahmad Mir led a six-member party delegation and discussed a wide range of issues with the Commission. In its memorandum, Congress stressed that restoration of the Statehood for Jammu & Kashmir is essential for conducting the Delimitation process. It added that until the restoration of J&K's Statehood is completed; the delimitation process commencement will be rendered nugatory.

Read full story

Post Sonia Gandhi meet, Amarinder Singh says ‘raised state issues'; sends message to Sidhu

Hinting at a possible climax to the ongoing Punjab Congress tussle, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday welcomed 'any decision' by party president Sonia Gandhi regarding the political situation in the state. Captain Amarinder's remarks came after his meeting with Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday. The meeting took place amid growing infighting within the Congress' Punjab unit as the CM remains at loggerheads with MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Read full story

Uddhav Thackeray calls COVID vaccine scam in Maha 'matter of concern'; assures action

Referring to the fake vaccination cases that have come to light, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday asserted that it was a 'matter of concern'. Speaking to the media, the Shiv Sena leader said that the primary aim of the government is to find out what was administered to the people in place of vaccine, after which a penal action would be initiated against those involved. He also said that those who were vaccinated in the fake camps will be vaccinated again. Cases of fake vaccination came to light in Mumbai, over three weeks ago, and in the past three weeks, the leaders of the Opposition have levelled a gamut of accusation against the government.

Read full story

Karnataka BJP Minister claims CM Yediyurappa to be replaced by Dussehra, flays Vijayendra

There seems to be no respite for Karnataka CM Yediyurappa as Tourism Minister CP Yogeshwar rekindled speculations of leadership change in the state on Tuesday as he launched an attack on the Karnataka BJP's vice president BY Vijayendra. Despite being cautioned earlier against speaking about leadership change in Karnataka, the state's Tourism Minister referred to CM Yediyurappa as an 'elephant' and claimed that his son BY Vijayendra could not carry the CM post with him just because his father was at the top position.

Read full story

Hima Das to miss Tokyo Olympics due to 'untimely injury'; vows to make a stronger comeback

In a massive setback for India's athletics contingent, Hima Das on Tuesday announced that she will miss the Tokyo Olympics due to an 'untimely injury'. Hima Das announced this on her Twitter handle and wrote, "I will miss my first Olympics due to untimely injury when I was close to achieving the qualification standard in my new event 100m and 200m. I would like to thank my coaches, support staff, and my teammates for their continuous support."

Read full story

Team India to be administered second dose of COVID vaccine ahead of England series

Virat Kohli & Co. who are currently on a break in the United Kingdom (UK) ahead of the five-matches Test series against England will be administered with COVID-19 vaccine on July 7 and 9. Before leaving for the United Kingdom for the WTC Final and Test series against England, Team India received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India.

Read full story