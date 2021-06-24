Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Kashmir Meet; ISRO Spy Case; UK Slams China & More

PM Eyes Restoration Of Democracy In Structured Talks

In his opening remark, PM Modi outlined that there is a need to focus on how smoothly democracy can be restored in Jammu and Kashmir, with a focus on developmental aspects, as part of which, he also talked about the engagement of youngsters of the valley by providing them employment. Moreover, he also talked about the initiative of Skill India.

At NSA Meet, India Proposes Bringing Pakistan Terror Groups LeT & JeM Under SCO Framework

NSA Ajit Doval attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) NSA's meeting on Wednesday at Dushanbe, Tajikistan. During the meeting, NSA Ajit Doval has proposed an action plan against Pakistan-based terror organisations LeT and JeM as part of the SCO framework. The NSA condemned terrorism in all forms and asserted the need to bring perpetrators of terrorism to justice.

Shiv Sena Urges Rahul Gandhi To Learn From Pawar But Says 'no Outcome From Anti-BJP Meet'

Playing down Sharad Pawar's 'Rashtra Manch' meeting of anti-BJP leaders, Shiv Sena on Thursday, claimed that it failed to offer a strong opposition leadership to counter the BJP. Sena, via its mouthpiece Saamana, said that while no lead Opposition has emerged from this meeting, the anti-BJP gathering chaired by Sharad Pawar gave an idea to a combined Opposition against BJP.

ISRO Spy Case: CBI Names 18 Ex-IB Officers & Kerala Cops In FIR; Accused Moves HC For Bail

Cracking down on the 1994 ISRO espionage case, the CBI on Thursday, has filed an FIR at the Thiruvananthapuram Chief Magistrate Court, naming 18 persons in the conspiracy including former deputy director of IB RB Sreekumar and SP KK Joshua. Moreover, one of the accused PS Jayaprakash- an ex-Deputy intelligence Officer has filed for bail plea in Kerala HC against CBI making him an accused. The court has ordered the CBI to not arrest him till Friday and sought their reply to his plea.

WB CM Mamata Banerjee Seeks PM Modi's Intervention In COVAXIN's Impending Approval By WHO

While talks between Bharat Biotech and the World Health Organisation (WHO) continue over the approval of COVAXIN, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention to fast track the process. Citing the difficulties faced by students and individuals travelling abroad as COVAXIN has not been recognized by the global health body, the Bengal CM has sought PM Modi's help in the matter.

Indian Naval Ship Shardul Arrives At Mumbai With Medical Supplies From Gulf Countries

Indian Naval Ship Shardul which was deployed for the supply of oxygen from UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar in May returned to Mumbai on Thursday with 7,640 filled Oxygen Cylinders, 2 oxygen containers of 20 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) each, and 15 Oxygen Concentrators. The deployment is being undertaken as part of Operation Samudra Setu II, launched by the Indian Navy in support of the national effort to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

EAM Jaishankar Lauds Efforts Of Govt Staff For Timely Delivery Of Passports Amid COVID-19

In an address at an event to mark "Passport Seva Diwas" on June 24, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar lauded all government officials and staff who are involved in timely issuance of Indian passports to citizens notwithstanding the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. Dr Jaishankar particularly mentioned maintenance of "high standards" of Indian passport services by the Ministry of External Affairs and other agencies albeit devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twitter India MD Skips Police Summons; Moves Karnataka HC Seeking Pre-arrest Bail

In the latest development in the Loni matter, Twitter India MD Manish Maheshwari has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking protection from arrest. The counsel of Twitter MD through their counsel replied to Ghaziabad Police's investigation official that since they were busy in the preparation before Karnataka High Court, they were not able to join the investigation.

Kerala HC Suspends Govt's Order Allowing Hospitals To Fix Room Charges For COVID Patients

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday suspended the LDF government's order allowing private hospitals to fix room rates for treatment of COVID-19 patients. A division bench of Justices Devan Ramachandran and Kauser Edappagath was hearing a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospitals Association against the direction to the state to fix COVID-19 treatment charges amid complaints of overcharging in private hospitals.

UK Blasts China For New Law To Stifle Free Speech After Apple Daily Announces Closure

Hong Kong’s pro-democracy Apple Daily tabloid on June 23 announced its closure after its assets were frozen, in a major blow to media freedom in the city. Hours later, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab blasted the Carrie Lam administration for “forced closure” of the outspoken anti-Beijing newspaper. I

