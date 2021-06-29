Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Meet; FIR Against Twitter India MD And More

PM Modi To Chair Meeting Of Council Of Ministers On Wednesday Amid Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz

After a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's residence on Tuesday, sources have informed that a Cabinet meeting is set to be held on Wednesday at 11 AM in the run-up to the Monsoon session of the Parliament. After the Cabinet meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be chairing a meeting of the Council of Ministers at 5 PM later in the day. The key meeting comes amid the buzz of a possible Cabinet reshuffle and is also likely to deliberate upon the COVID-19 situation across the country and the functioning of some ministries.

Read full story

Defence Min Gets PM's Nod To Expedite Drone Policy; Boosting Security Arsenal Discussed

From the high-level meeting at the Prime Minister's 7 Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Tuesday, sources have informed that Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has received PM Modi's nod to expedite a policy on drones. The development comes in the aftermath of the drone attack on the Indian Air Force's Jammu station, wherein two drones armed with IEDs caused blasts over the technical area. Sources have informed that the Defence Minister, prior to his meeting with PM Modi, met with officials and Air Force representatives to deliberate on a special policy pertaining to drones.

Read full story

Twitter Booked Again: Delhi Police Files FIR Over NCPCR Complaint On Child Pornography

Microblogging platform Twitter has been slapped with another FIR, as the Delhi Police on Tuesday booked the San Fransisco-based company over child pornography content floating on it, based on the complaint of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The NCPCR sent its complaint to the DCP of the cyber cell of the Delhi Police via Email on June 25. NCPCR in its complaint explained the statutory rights in this matter and why they felt a sense of concern over a series of issues including child pornographic content.

Read full story

Twitter War Erupts In Madhya Pradesh, BJP Accuses Congress Has 'fake, Foreign Followers'

Madhya Pradesh Congress has claimed of having more social media followers than the ruling BJP. This statement has triggered a social media war between both the traditional rival Parties with the latter alleging fake followers being used by MP Congress. As of now, Congress has crossed the mark of 9 Lakh followers on Twitter while BJP has near to 7 Lakh followers. BJP has alleged that 48 percent of followers of MP Congress's Twitter account are fake.

Read full story

Facebook & Google Make Deposition Before Parliamentary Panel; Told To Follow New IT Laws

Responding to the summons issued by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology, social media giants Facebook and Google made their depositions before the Shashi Tharoor-led panel on Tuesday. Facebook and Google officials had been summoned on the issue of misuse of social media platforms and safeguarding citizens' rights. Earlier, Twitter had also been summoned and was questioned over its non-compliance with the new IT laws in India. Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has directed Facebook and Google to comply with new IT rules and follow rules of the country.

Read full story

After Meeting With CM Uddhav, Sharad Pawar Chairs 'preparatory' Huddle of Top NCP Netas

Amid speculation regarding internal friction within the MVA alliance in Maharashtra, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) held a meeting on Tuesday. Chaired by party supremo Sharad Pawar, the meeting had many party leaders in attendance, physically as well as through video conferencing, like Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar, and leaders like Supriya Sule and Chhagan Bhujbal. The meeting holds relevance at a time when there is so much going on, on the part of one of the major partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi which is ruling Maharashtra, including the money laundering case running against former state Home Minister and senior leader of the party Anil Deshmukh.

Read full story

Navjot Singh Sidhu Snubbed? Rahul Gandhi Says 'no Meeting' As Punjab MLA Reaches Amid Row

A day after Navjot Singh Sidhu said that he will be meeting the Gandhis in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday stated that he had no meeting scheduled with Sidhu. In the evening, Rahul Gandhi left for party president Sonia Gandhi's 10 Janpath residence. On Monday, Sidhu's team confirmed that he would meet with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on June 29. Earlier, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh also returned from Delhi after he was unable to meet with the Congress high command.

Read full story

BJP Chief Nadda Hits Out At TMC; Promises To Come To Power In West Bengal In 2026

Exuding confidence, Bharatiya Janata Party President Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday said that the party will form the government in the next five years in West Bengal. Addressing the State Executive Meeting, he pointed out that the saffron party has covered a long way in the state, and went on to support his claim with numbers.

Read full story

Two Chief Ministers On COVID Certificate In Chattisgarh; BJP Claims Infighting In Party

A massive blunder has come to light in Chattisgarh with regards to the COVID-19 vaccination certificate. The current Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Health minister T.S. Singh Deo are both labeled as the Chief Minister on the certificate in the Janghiye Chapra district of the state.

Read full story

Centre Extends COVID Guidelines Till July 31; Urges State/UTs To Follow 5 Fold Strategies

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the states and Union Territories to consider the implementation of targeted and prompt actions for COVID-19 management in accordance with the Health Ministry's latest advisory till July 31. The order has been issued under the Disaster Management Act and has to be strictly followed throughout the country amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Read full story