Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM Modi's Meet With DMs, National Unity Day, G20 Summit & More

NHS Tells Scotland Woman With Stage-4 Breast Cancer: 'Technical Glitch, Wait For 1 Week'

For Lesley Stephen, a 55-year-old Scotland woman, who has been suffering from stage-4 breast cancer, it was just a nightmare when the officials from National Health Service (NHS) asked her to call after a week to get the COVID-19 booster jab due to some technical glitch. According to a report by Daily Record, the woman has stage four cancer and her immune system is compromised with her lungs under attack from cancer cells. According to Stephen, she has been regularly advised by her doctors to get the booster jab at the earliest as the disease has already weakened her immunity system.

PM Modi To Hold Review Meeting With DMs From Districts With Low COVID Vaccine Coverage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is now set to hold a review meeting on November 3 with district magistrates (DM) of over 40 districts regarding the COVID-19 vaccination coverage. The Prime Minister's Office on Sunday informed that DMs from districts that have low vaccination numbers will be attending the meeting. PM Modi, who is currently attending the G20 and COP26 meetings abroad, will attend the meet after his return. The meeting comes only weeks after India reached the historic achievement of administering over 100 crore vaccine doses.

After Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha & Arbaaz Merchant Walk Out Of Jail, 3 Days After Bail

A day after Aryan Khan walked out of jail, his co-accused in the Mumbai cruise drug case - Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant walked out of Byculla woman's jail and Arthur road jail respectively on Sunday. The duo's release was delayed by a day after late payment of the sureties bond. 23-year-old Aryan, along with Arbaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were granted bail by Bombay High Court on Thursday after being were arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Bhupesh Baghel Targets UP CM, Says 'People Have Decided To Vote Out The Yogi-led BJP Govt'

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh assembly election next year, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday targetted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said that the people have decided to vote out the Yogi-led BJP government in the upcoming polls. Baghel alleged that people are angry over the state government's handling of issues like unemployment, farmers and inflation.While addressing a public rally, he also claimed that the farmers of Uttar Pradesh are impressed with the Congress-led Chhattisgarh government's agricultural schemes and want such implementation in their state as well.

PM Modi Pays Tribute To Former PM & Congress Leader Indira Gandhi On Her Death Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister wrote, "On her death anniversary, paying tributes to India’s former Prime Minister, Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji[sic]."Meanwhile, Congress leader Sunil Jakhar launched a political attack on both the Central Government and former party colleague Captain Amarinder Sigh on the former party chief's death anniversary, while mentioning no Government ad was published this year.

Pakistan's Economy Suffers PKR35 Bn Loss Due To Prolonged Protests By Outlawed TLP

In the backdrop of prolonged protests by the outlawed Islamist party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Information, Hasaan Khawar admitted that Pakistan has been hit drastically due to the agitation. In addition, he claimed that his country has borne a loss of Rs 35 billion to the economy and the ongoing protest and blockade of roads by TLP has incurred an additional loss of Rs 4 billion already.

PM Modi To Participate In 2nd G20 Session Today; Likely To Meet Spanish PM & Angela Merkel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the second session of the Group of Twenty (G20) Summit currently being held in Rome, ANI reported. The second session of the international forum on climate change and the environment will be held today (October 31). The said summit kick-started on October 30 with noteworthy leaders from across the world. On the sidelines of the global conference, PM Modi is also likely to meet Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez and outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel, ANI reported. On Saturday, the PM attended the first session of the G20 Summit. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi informed that the discussions during the meet were "extensive and productive." The leaders had gathered to talk about the global economy and health.

PM Narendra Modi, Other World Leaders Visit Rome's Trevi Fountain On 2nd Day Of G20 Summit

On the second day of the G20 Summit in Rome, PM Narendra Modi, along with other world leaders, on Sunday, October 31, visited the Trevi Fountain. The Group of 20 leaders tossed a coin into the enormous Baroque-style fountain that has been the backdrop of many a film. It is believed that if one throws a coin into the water then one will surely return to Rome. The leaders of the world’s biggest economies visited the historic site before getting back to work hammering out a final statement on climate change. It is to mention that not all members of the G20 participated in the Sunday coin toss. Notably, US President Joe Biden was absent.

National Unity Day: Indian Hockey Team, Athletes Participate In Parade At Statue Of Unity

October 31 is being celebrated as the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) to mark the occasion of the 146th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. On the special occasion, Indian men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh and other athletes participated in a parade held at the Statue of Unity, Kevadia. Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended the event and paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Amit Shah Lauds Amul On 75th Foundation Day, Outlines Sardar Patel's Link To Dairy Giant

Marking the 75th Foundation Day of Amul, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded the company for carving out a name for itself in the global dairy industry. Highlighting that the company was a result of the struggle of a number of people, including Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Union Home Minister called Amul a fine example of a miracle that takes place when 'small people in large numbers decide to walk on the same path'. The event addressed by Amit Shah in Anand, Gujarat, saw in attendance many popular names including Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel.

Image: Republic World