Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM To Address Election Rallies In UP, Russia-Ukraine War & More

PM Modi To Address Election Rallies In Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj And Ballia Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address several election rallies in Uttar Pradesh including, Maharajganj and Ballia districts on Monday, February 28. According to State General Secretary and rally in-charge Anoop Gupta, the party has completed all the necessary arrangements for the successful organisation of the rallies. As per the schedule, the Prime Minister will first address the joint rally for Pharenda, Paniyara, Nautanwa, Siswan assembly constituencies of Maharajganj district and Ramkola assembly constituency of Kushinagar district. The mega rally will be held at Ambedkar Degree College in Maharajganj. According to Gupta, PM Modi is also scheduled to hold another rally for the people of Belthara Road, Rasra, Sikandarpur, Phephna, Ballia, Bansdih and Bairiya in Ballia's Haibatpur.

Russia-Ukraine War: Here Are Key Developments As Putin's Invasion Continues For 5th Day

From United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting for a rare special session on Putin's agression in Kyiv to Russia and Ukraine starting talks in Belarus, several key developments are expected to take place on the fifth day of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russia on February 24 launched a special military operation in Ukraine saying that it would demilitarise its neighbouring nation, However, the Ukrainian army pledged to offer swift resistance to the massive Russian forces.

India Explains Reason For Abstaining From Procedural Vote At UNSC Session On Ukraine

With a brief explanation, India has yet again abstained from voting on the resolution to refer the Russia-Ukraine war matter to an emergency session of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti, in a statement categorically cited the following explanations:

Russia-Ukraine War: India To Ramp Up Evacuation Process With 'Operation Ganga'

Explaining the evacuation plan for Indians stranded amid the Russia-Ukraine war, operation Ganga Special officer Incharge Kumar Tuhin has informed that he has full authorization from the Government of India (GoI) to implement anything which is in the interest nation's students. The former Ambassador of India to Hungary also added that the current course of action includes bringing nearly 250 students to the Budapest Airport and sending them to India through flight leaving tonight, February 28.

Russia Ukraine War: At UNSC, India Reiterates Call For End To Violence Amid Rescue Efforts

Subsequent to India's abstinence from voting at the UNSC, the country's Ambassador to the United Nations TS Tirumurti expressed his concerns over stranded Indian nationals, especially students, during the session on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Reiterating India's non-aligned take on the crisis, the Permanent Representative called for an immediate cessation of violence and conclude hostilities.

FIFA Prohibits Russia From Playing World Cup Qualifiers Under Its National Flag & Anthem

The Russian football team are still in the race to qualify for the FIFA World Cup after football governing body FIFA backed away from immediately expelling them. Several nations have announced they will refuse to play Russia, including England and Wales, as well as Poland, the Czech Republic and Sweden, due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine War: US, Slovakia, Sweden & Finland Pledge Military Aid To War-torn Nation

As Ukraine fights its fiercest battle against Russia, several countries have pledged military aid to the country to strengthen its fight against the invading forces. The United States for the first time approved the direct delivery of anti-aircraft Stinger missiles to Ukraine as part of a package approved by the White House on Friday.

Prashant Kishor Meets KCR At His Farmhouse Amid Buzz Of Working For TRS In 2023 Polls

Amid speculations that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has hired Political consultant and strategist Prashant Kishor for the forthcoming elections, he visited the Kaleshwaram project in Telangana’s Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Sunday. He was accompanied by actor turned politician Prakash Raj-- thus fueling more speculations about his role in framing the incumbent government's policies and strategies for the upcoming elections. According to media reports, Kishor, who is more popular as PK has reportedly visited the farmhouse of incumbent Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in Siddipet-- around 116 km from the State capital, Hyderabad.

Russian Envoy Holds Talks On Bilateral Issues With Shringla Amid Rescue Efforts In Ukraine

Amid the ongoing conflict between Moscow-Kyiv, the Russian ambassador to India Denis Alipov met with Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Sunday to address and discuss the bilateral and international concerns, as well as efforts to protect the safety of Indian students in Ukraine. In a Tweet post, Russian envoy Alipov expressed his first “cordial” meeting with the Indian Foreign Secretary.

Russia-Ukraine War: Canada To Send Additional Military Supplies To War-hit Nation

Amid the ongoing tensions in Ukraine followed by Russia putting its nuclear force on alert, the Canadian government is all set to send another non-lethal military shipment along with $25 million to Ukraine as the country fights against the invasion. The military aid which will include helmets, night-vision goggles, body armour, and gas masks will be sent to help the people of Ukraine to defend themselves against the attacks, said Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly on Sunday during a press conference.

