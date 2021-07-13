Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM's Interaction With Athletes, Kanwar Yatra Update And More

'All athletes are reflection of New India': PM Modi tells Tokyo-bound Olympic contingent

PM Modi on Tuesday interacted with India's Tokyo-bound Olympic athletes and hailed their hard work and sweat despite the world going through a pandemic. PM Modi also expressed his gratitude to the Ministers who were present during the interaction- Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju for their contribution in making infrastructures for the players.

Yogi Adityanath issues strong warning to terror sympathizers, says 'it won't be tolerated'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday issued a strong message to terror sympathizers in the country as several opposition parties expressed doubts on the terror crackdown by the UP's Anti Terror Squad capturing two Al Qaeda linked terrorists who were planning serial bomb blasts ahead of Independence Day. While pointing towards the opposition such as Congress, Samajwadi Party, and Bahujan Samaj Party who cast aspersion on the anti-terror operation of the state force, Adityanath said that terror has no religion and all those who plan to perpetrate terror will be strongly dealt with.

Congress questions terror raids in UP, casts aspersion on 'terrorist attacks before polls'

Amid terror raids being conducted in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, the Congress party on Tuesday claimed that it was all a part of the 'election strategy' of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Speaking to the media, the Working President of the Jharkhand unit of the party, Rajesh Thakur asked as to how terrorists are found, and terrorist attacks take place every time there is an election in the country. Taking the privilege to answer the question, he added, "It helps the BJP."

Prashant Kishor meeting Rahul Gandhi doesn't mean it's related to Punjab: Harish Rawat

As poll strategist Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi Congress on Tuesday has led to speculations that the meeting was held to discuss the infighting in Punjab Congress, party leader Harish Rawat has refuted the speculations. Harish Rawat was asked if Prashant Kishor's meeting with Rahul Gandhi was regarding the Punjab crisis, the former Haryana CM responded by saying that Rahul Gandhi is a national leader and a number of people come to meet him.

Telangana Cong's Manickam Tagore sends notice to Kaushik Reddy over bribery allegations

A day after his high-voltage exit from the Telangana Congress, Padi Kaushik Reddy has been served a notice by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) in-charge Manickam Tagore. The notice is in relation to the allegations made by the former leader that Revanth Reddy bribed Manickam Tagore to the tune of Rs.50 crore for the post of president of Telangana Congress. An apology had been sought from Padi Kaushik Reddy in relation to the allegation within a period of 7 days, failing which, a defamation suit worth crore, as per Manickam Tagore's notice, will be filed.

West Bengal post-poll violence: Calcutta HC orders DNA test on victim Abhijit Sarkar

While hearing a plea in the West Bengal post-poll violence, the Calcutta High Court has ordered a DNA test on the body of Abhijit Sarkar after his brother Biswajit Sarkar reportedly couldn't identify the body. The High Court has directed that the samples will be collected at the Command Hospital and sent to CFSL Kolkata for analysis and the examination report must be submitted within seven days to the High Court. This comes after the High Court had earlier asked for a second autopsy for Abhijit Sarkar.

Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra 2021 owing to COVID-19

The Uttarakhand has canceled the 2021 Kanwar Yatra, which was scheduled to take place later this month. The decision was taken in view of the novel coronavirus situation in the country. Last year too, the holy pilgrimage was canceled. Reportedly, newly sworn-in Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had a discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister about 'Kanwar Yatra'. He also held talks with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Fully vaccinated passengers flying to Mumbai WON'T require RT-PCR negative report anymore

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday recommended lifting the restrictions on passengers to carry a negative RT PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey. BMC Chief Iqbal Chahal in his letter to the Maharashtra State government recommended that there is no need to carry an RT PCR negative report for the passengers who are fully vaccinated.

UK's Prince William says he's 'sickened' by the racial abuse against England players

UK's Prince William, who is also the president of England's Football Association, said on Twitter that he was "sickened by the racist abuse" the three Black players had to face. "It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable," he said.

Tokyo Olympics: Indian contingent thanks PM Modi over interaction, say 'It's an honour'

PM Modi recently spoke to some athletes who are due to represent India in the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo. A number of popular athletes like Mary Kom, Dutee Chand, PV Sindhu, and many more were a part of this video conference. This video conference was planned to take place just before the first group of athletes flew off for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo on July 17. Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Anurag Thakur, MoS Nisith Pramanik, Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju, and IOA President Narinder Dhruv Batra were also present during Narendra Modi’s interaction with these Indian athletes.

