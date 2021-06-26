Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM's Review Meet; Ram Mandir Controversy; Vazegate & More

PM Modi Reviews India's COVID-19 Vaccination Progress As Coverage Crosses 31 Crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with top government officials to review the progress of vaccination and the COVID-19 situation in the country. Officials gave a detailed presentation to PM Modi on the progress of vaccination in the country and briefed him about the age-wise vaccination coverage. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the vaccine coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers, and the general population in various states.

Ex-Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Aides Sent To ED Custody Till July 1

After aides of former Home Minister of Maharashtra Anil Deshmukh were arrested in relation to a money laundering case, they were produced before a court on Tuesday. The two aides-Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande, as per sources, have now been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till July 1. It is pertinent to mention here that both the aides were arrested after their names popped up during interrogation of former API Sachin Vaze, who was involved in the alleged extortion racket with former Home Minister Deshmukh. The case is presently being probed by the ED, on the basis of an FIR filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Cong's PL Punia Reacts, In Contrast To Shergill, To Twitter Locking IT Minister's Account

After Twitter denied Union IT & Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad access to his own account for an hour, making clear that it has no intention of bowing down to the Government of India and the Indian laws, different political parties came forward to express dismay. The Congress party, however, seems to be a little divided. On Saturday, Rajya Sabha MP from the party PL Punia termed the action of the microblogging site as 'highhandedness', and 'not right', and even outlined that an 'explanation' over the entire episode should be provided.

It is pertinent to note that it is in contrast to the statement given by another party leader Jaiveer Shergill. Taking to his official Twitter handle on Friday, he compared the locking of the account of Prasad with the farmer's protest. He stated that losing access to his Twitter account for an hour made the Law Minister so agitated, then what about those farmers who have been denied access to their MSP account for a lifetime because of the Centre's black farm laws, must be feeling.

TMC Wades Into Ayodhya Land Deal Row, Seeks PM's Clarification On BJP Netas' Involvement

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) waded into the row over the land purchase deal in Ayodhya involving the Ram Janmbhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust and took a jibe at PM Modi, asking him to offer a clarification on the same. The row over the land purchase deal at Ayodhya was triggered by AAP MP Sanjay Singh who had claimed that plots were purchased by members of the Ram Janmbhoomi Theerth Kshetra Trust at an inflated rate.

Farmers' Protest Turns Violent At Chandigarh-Mohali Border, Police Use Water Cannon

A protest held in Punjab’s Mohali against the Centre’s three farm laws turned violent on Saturday as farmers broke through barricades at the Chandigarh-Mohali border, trying to march towards the Punjab governor's house. The protestors engaged in a clash with police personnel, threatening to gherao the Punjab Raj Bhavan. Police resorted to using water cannon to disperse the protestors but they did not budge. One of the protesting farmers climbed on top of a water cannon vehicle.

India & Greece Hold Bilateral Talks; Recognize Threat Posed By Cross-border Terrorism

On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of Greek independence, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Greece on 25-27 June 2021 at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias. On Saturday, India and Greece recognized the threat posed by radicalization, violent extremism, as well as terrorism, including cross-border terrorism, and emphasized that there can be no justification for these in any form or manifestation. India and Greece enjoy close and friendly relations which have been strengthened by the shared values of democracy, rule of law, pluralism, equality, freedom of speech, and respect for human rights.

Joe Biden Vows 'sustained' Partnership, Says Afghans Must Decide Their 'own Future'

US President Joe Biden on June 25 said that Afghans “are going to have to decide their future” as Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani visited the White House. According to AP, Biden promised Ghani a “sustained” partnership even though US and NATO troops are set to finish their withdrawal on September 11. Biden vowed that the US was committed to assisting Afghanistan and further insisted that it was time for the American military to step back.

ISSF World Cup: Saurabh Choudhary & Manu Bhaker Clinch Silver In Mixed Team Event

In a proud moment for India, Ace shooters Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary have bagged a silver medal at the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup in Osijek on Saturday. Already assured of silver, the Indian duo was at par with Russia's Vitalina Batsarashkina and Artem Chernousov at 12-12 before losing the last two series to go down 12-16.

Sachin Tendulkar Opines Jadeja Wasn't Underutilised In WTC Final, Backs Virat Kohli's Team

Following Team India's defeat in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final, skipper Virat Kohli is being criticized for numerous reasons on social media and one of them is underutilizing all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. While chasing a small target of 139 runs, New Zealand lost two wickets, and that too off Ravichandran Ashwin. However, veteran cricketers Ross Taylor and Kane Williamson steadied the innings and weaved a match-winning 96 runs partnership.

DYK Diljit Dosanjh's Sajjan Singh Rangroot Was 1st Punjabi Film To Release In Russia?

Diljit Dosanjh has made quite a name for himself with his movies and his music in Bollywood. But his main area of expertise and where he started out was the Punjabi film industry. This is where he stated his loyalties lay and that was the industry he said he wanted to expose to the world. Now the Punjabi film industry is known for not getting its films dubbed. Every movie of theirs has always released only in Punjabi and their fan base has been a Punjabi-speaking audience. All of this took a turn with one of Diljit Dosanjh’s movies.

