Republic Top 10 Headlines: PM's Security Breach Report, Beijing Olympics, Omicron & More

Pakistan Systematically Targetting Sikh Minority Groups Reveals Detailed KC Audit Report

Mentioning a detailed report of the irregularities, Al Arabiya Post has alleged Pakistan of targeting the Sikh minority community in a systematic manner. As per Al Arabiya Post, irregularities in the audit of Kartarpur Corridor (KC), Gulab Devi Lahore underpass name changed to Abdul Sattar Edhi and prohibition on Sikhs to carry sword inside government offices in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are cases in point.

United States' Boycott Of Beijing Olympics Over Uyghur Abuses Garners Worldwide Support

The United States' decision to boycott the Beijing Olympics in February 2022 in response to genocide and inhumane treatment of Muslims in China's Xinjiang province is a fair response in all respects, according to Pakistan Vernacular media. According to the media, the 'boycott' was appropriate because the humiliation, torture, and suffering of 1 million Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang's reformatory camps is unbearable and indescribable

Punjab Govt Submits Report To MHA On PM Security Breach: 'Protesters Gathered Suddenly'

In a key development, sources told Republic TV that Punjab Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari submitted the preliminary report on PM Modi's security breach to the Ministry of Affairs. The Charanjit Singh Channi-led government constituted a high-level committee to probe the security lapses during the PM's Ferozepur rally on December 5. As per sources, the state government has informed the Centre that the protesters gathered on the PM's route suddenly.

Centre Withdraws SSG Security Cover To 4 Ex-J&K CMs; Abdullah Duo, Mufti & Azad Affected

In a move that is set to rile the opposition, 4 former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir- Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad have lost their Special Security Group (SSG) protection. An elite protection force set up in 2000 on the lines of the Special Protection Group, the SSG will now cater to the security of only serving CMs and their immediate family members. On March 31, 2020, the Centre had amended the Special Security Group Act by omitting a clause that provided former CMs and their kin with SSG security.

J&K: Congress Cries Foul As Centre Withdraws SSG Security Cover To Four Former CMs

In a big move, the Centre on Friday withdrew the Special Security Group (SSG) protection for four former Chief Ministers of Jammu and Kashmir. These include Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti and Ghulam Nabi Azad. Reacting to the decision, Congress has cried foul and claimed that the move is "politically motivated". Congress leader Ashwani Handa has asserted that the move is wrong.

MEA Decries China's Letter To MPs On Attending Tibet Event; 'tone & Tenor Inappropriate'

On Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs lambasted the Chinese Embassy's letter to Indian MPs over their attendance at a reception hosted by the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile in December 2021. As per reports, the political counsellor at the Chinese embassy expressed concern over the participation of the parliamentarians at this event and asked them to not provide support to these Tibetan forces.

Omicron Appears To Be Less Severe Than Delta Variant But Not 'mild', Warns WHO Chief

In its latest warning against new COVID-19 variant first detected in South Africa, the World Health Organization (WHO) said Omicron appears to produce less severe disease than Delta, but it should not be categorised as "mild". Referring to the recent studies, which suggest that Omicron is less severe than prior COVID-19 strains and less likely to cause significant illness, Director-General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated that the unprecedented number of individuals infected with Omicron has put pressure on health systems.

UP Police Registers Case Against Jawed Habib After NCW Writes To DGP Seeking Prompt Action

A case has been registered against celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib for humiliating a woman during a training seminar in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar. This came in the backdrop of the recent viral video that shows the popular hairstylist spitting on a woman's hair during the seminar and further making fun of her in front of the audience to which people were seen laughing and cheering.

J&K Forces Eliminate Terrorist In Budgam Encounter After 9-hour Operation

In another boost to the anti-terror operations, Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday eliminated a terrorist in the Budgam encounter. The encounter broke out at around 10 PM on Thursday and after 9 hours of fight, one terrorist was killed. The operation is still ongoing and further details are awaited.

Novak Djokovic Row: Serbian President Says Australia Is Conducting 'political Witch Hunt'

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Thursday reportedly accused Australia of conducting a 'political witch hunt' against tennis star Novak Djokovic, who was detained upon arrival in Melbourne after his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force due to alleged irregularities. Djokovic had arrived in Australia on Wednesday with a medical exemption but was immediately detained by the country's immigration officials after he reportedly failed to meet appropriate entry requirements.

