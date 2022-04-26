Republic Top 10 Headlines: Prashant Kishor Dumps Congress; BJP Protests In Kolkata & More

Kirit Somaiya claims Mumbai Police filed fake FIR in his name; 'Attack ordered by Maha CM'

Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kirit Somaiya on Tuesday claimed police personnel at Khar Police Station has admitted that the FIR circulated is fake. He claimed that Khar police personnel received an unsigned FIR from Bandra Police Station, which he had not even signed, days after his SUV was vandalised while he was returning from the police station after meeting arrested independent leaders MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana.

J&K: 3 Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists involved in sarpanch's killing in Kulgam dist arrested

In a crackdown on terror in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army forces have busted a terror module in the Union Territory's Kulgam district. It is the same Hizbul Mujahideen terror module that was involved in the killing of Audora village Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir on March 12. According to sources, arms and ammunition have been recovered. Three terrorists of the home-grown Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit have been arrested.

Jignesh Mevani arrested: Congress protests in Ahmedabad demanding MLA's release

Congress staged a massive protest in Ahmedabad against the arrest of its MLA Jignesh Mevani by the Assam Police based on a complaint lodged in Barpeta. This comes after Mevani was earlier granted bail and then re-arrested within hours. Supporters of the grand old party and Mevani took to the streets of Ahmedabad with 'Jai Bhim' flags and called Mevani's arrest "unconstitutional". Some protestors were also seen holding banners and placards condemning the MLA's arrest.

Prashant Kishor dumps Congress ahead of 2024; declines party membership offer

After days of suspense, poll strategist Prashant Kishore has declined Congress' offer of his induction into the party. Taking to the microblogging site Twitter, the General Secretary of the grand old party, Randeep Surjewala informed that after a presentation and discussions with Prashant Kishore, Sonia Gandhi had constituted an Empowered Action Group 2024 and invited him to join the party as part of the group with defined responsibility.

BJP protests in Kolkata; alleges politicisation of education under Mamata Banerjee govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha on Tuesday held a massive protest on the streets of Kolkata, alleging politicisation of education, and a recruitment scam under the Mamata Banerjee-led state government. In order to stop the agitation, the Kolkata Police were seen deploying water cannons to stop the protesters. As per the latest update, one person was seriously injured during the protest and is currently hospitalised. The protest is being led by BJP Yuva Morcha National President Tejasvi Surya and state BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar.

Navneet Rana's lawyer challenges Mumbai CP's video; 'Release Santacruz CCTV footage'

After the Mumbai Police Commissioner released a video showing Independent Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana having tea in jail, their lawyer Rizwan Merchant on Tuesday countered the claim, stating that the Amravati MP was at Khar police station the entire night and was transferred to Santacruz Police station lock up at 1 am, and asked the CP to release the CCTV footage of the Santacruz Police station instead where she was allegedly mistreated.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia's FM Lavrov & UN chief Guterres meet in Moscow

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Moscow on Tuesday, April 26. The two discussed ways to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing war. Ahead of the crucial meeting between the UN chief and Putin, Lavrov told at a press briefing that the UN is “extremely interested in finding ways in order to create the conditions for effective dialogue, create the conditions for a ceasefire as soon as possible, create the conditions for a peaceful solution”.

Netflix to collaborate with Centre to showcase stories of Indian women achievers

Commemorating the battles fought by multiple women in India against stereotypes and social taboos Union Minister Anurag Thakur launched, 'Azadi Ki Amrit Kahaniyan,’ a short video series showcasing inspiring stories in collaboration with OTT giant Netflix. This series will consolidate a partnership between the ministry of information and broadcasting and Netflix to honour Indian women achievers. The series will consist of 25 two-minute videos on various themes produced by Netflix.

EAM Jaishankar urges West not to overlook global issues like Afghanistan amid Ukraine war

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar on Tuesday reiterated India's position amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, urging western countries not to overlook other pressing global challenges such as Afghanistan. Speaking at a private geopolitical conference in New Delhi, Jaishankar acknowledged that the war in Ukraine is the most pressing issue of the day, but questioned European countries' lack of attention to critical Asian challenges.

WATCH: Karachi University blast CCTV video shows female suicide bomber self-detonating

Republic Media Network has accessed the shocking CCTV footage which shows the moment when a powerful blast caused by a female suicide bomber ripped through a van inside the premises of the University of Karachi in Pakistan's financial capital. According to the visuals, the blast occurred in the van near the gate of the China-built Confucius Institute - a non-profit institute teaching the Chinese language to local pupils- in the port city.

